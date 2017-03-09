Bradyen Elliott positive after Jerez BSB Test – Next stop Donington

Brayden Elliott and the CF Motorsport team headed to Circuito de Jerez, Spain, for their final three-day test on the Superstock Yamaha R1.

The first day was almost completely missed due to strong rain and winds, forcing Elliott on track in patchy conditions for the remaining two days, which saw him ride his new machine in the rain for the first time.

Despite the weather conditions, plenty of laps were completed with Elliott and the CF Motorport team cementing the development of the bike heading into round one.

“The first two days were hindered with weather conditions first rain and then the track was forced to close because of strong winds for most of the day. Despite the weather conditions we made the most out of it, having my first wet weather ride on the CF Motorsport R1. Although the weather conditions were not ideal, it actually provided a good platform to learn to ride in patchy conditions as I am sure there is plenty more days alike to be faced in the BSB Championship this season.”

“The third day was crucial as we were able to do a large amount of laps to further develop the bike. I am really happy with how quickly I learnt the track, and I am very confident with our final bike settings heading in to round one at Donington Park. I was blown away by the speed of the track, and the facilities. It has always been a dream of mine to ride this circuit and it was like nothing I could have imagined. This three day test has made me very grateful for everyone who has helped get me here today, and I am appreciative of CF Motorsport for providing me with the opportunity to ride this world famous, and amazing track.”

Elliott will have a final test day at Donington Park before it plays host to the highly anticipated first round of the British Superstock 1000cc Championship, where Elliott will get his first taste of the strong and competitive field for 2017.

