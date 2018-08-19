Tom Bramich takes the Supersport 300 win

Hunter Ford wins the YMF R3 Cup Round Overall

Jol Kelso takes the GP Juniors victory at Morgan Park

Images by TBG

Supersport 300 saw Tom Bramich take the narrowest of round wins from Hunter Ford and extend his championship lead, claiming 61 points to Fords’ 60, while Seth Crump was third overall.

In the YMF R3 Cup Hunter Ford took out the overall victory, winning the first two races and taking a fifth in race three to give him the overall victory by just one point. Tom Bramich was second overall, while Locky Taylor was third a further 10 points in arrears.

In the GP Juniors it was Joel Kelso who took the overall win on 65 points, from John Lytras on 62 and Max Stauffer on 61 points.

Supersport 300 Race 1

Hunter Ford (YRD, Yamaha YZF-R3) has pulled off an opening win in the Australian Supersport 300 class at Morgan Park Raceway. The result went down to the wire with a drag race to the finish with Locky Taylor (Shark Leathers, Yamaha YZF-R3). The captivating racing once again proving that this is one of the most exciting classes in the Yamaha Motor Finance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul Pirelli (ASBK).

The battle at the front was mesmerising, with 1.5 seconds covering the top six as they crossed the finish line. Taylor appeared to have the advantage heading into the final lap, but Ford would come out on top at the finish line, by a mere .027s.

Zac Ley continued his successful season in 2018 with a third-place finish, a further 1.143s off the victory. He commented how much he enjoyed the battle with the leaders up front and how physically tiring the race was.

Recent standouts, Seth Crump (Rock Oil, KTM RC390) and Tom Bramich (JLT, Yamaha YZF-R3) finished fourth and fifth respectively.

Australian Supersport 300 Race One Results

Hunter FORD (YRD, Yamaha YZF-R3) Locky TAYLOR (Shark Leathers, Yamaha YZF-R3) Zac LEVY (Puma RV’s, Yamaha YZF-R3) Seth CRUMP (Rock Oil, KTM RC390) Tom BRAMICH (JLT, Yamaha YZF-R3) Oli BAYLISS (Cube Racing, Kawasaki Ninja) Harry KHOURI (Excite Motorsports, Yamaha YZF-R3) Max STAUFFER (Rock Oil, Yamaha YZF-R3) Tayla RELPH (Earmold Australia, Yamaha YZF-R3) Zane FORD (YRD, Yamaha YZF-R3)

Supersport 300 Race Two

Seth Crump takes victory in an absolute thriller. The first race on Sunday was full of incidents which included a collision between Locky Taylor (Shark Leathers, Yamaha YZF-R3) and Hunter Ford (YRD, Yamaha YZF-R3) which cut the race short on the penultimate lap with a red flag.

The race was off to a flyer, with Harry Khouri’s (Excite Motorsports, YZF-R3) bike going airborne in the final turn. Luckily, he got to his feet shortly after. The fight at the front of the field was an absolute barnstormer with multiple overtakes on just about every corner.

As the race reached the closing stages on the penultimate lap, the top eight was spread by only 1.397s and everyone was going all out for victory. Unfortunately, Taylor crashed and took out Ford underneath the bridge section of the track, at turn three.

As a result of the crash a red flag came out, due to debris on the track. The results were called back to lap seven. Taylor would be disqualified for causing the red flag.

Taking the victory with the callback was Crump, who is now one of ‘in form’ riders in the field. Coming in second was Bramich, followed by Ford who finished on the podium due to the results being reverted to the previous lap.

Oli Bayliss (Cube Racing, Kawasaki Ninja) came in fourth, with Zac Levy (Puma RV’s, Yamaha YZF-R3) fifth, Tayla Relph (Earmold Australia, Yamaha YZF-R3) sixth and Travis Hall (Ricondi Road & Race, Yamaha YZF-R3) in seventh.

Crump sharing after the victory; “Winning my first ASBK race in Darwin was special, but we have moved on here to try my best to get another. That was a very interesting race with the red flag situation. Big thanks to Garry McCoy for all his help in the last couple of days here at Morgan Park.”

Australian Supersport 300 Race Two Provisional Results

Seth CRUMP (Rock Oil, KTM RC 390) Tom BRAMICH (JLT, Yamaha YZF-R3) Hunter FORD (YRD, Yamaha YZF-R3) Oli BAYLISS (Cube Racing, Kawasaki Ninja) Zac LEVY (Puma RV’s, Yamaha YZF-R3) Tayla RELPH (Earmold Australia, Yamaha YZF-R3) Travis HALL (Ricondi Road & Race, Yamaha YZF-R3) Max STAUFFER (Rock Oil, Yamaha YZF-R3) Zane FORD (YRD, Yamaha YZF-R3) Mitch KUHNE (Shark Leathers, Yamaha YZF-R3)

Supersport 300 Race Three

With race two being such a thriller, the afternoon’s race had a lot to live up to. Luckily it managed to deliver upon the great exceptions. Taking the win was Bramich after a last lap tussle with Levy and Taylor for the podium placings.

The race started off with Bayliss and Crump being imposed with 10 second penalties for jumping the start. This put them out of race victory contention from the get go.

As the leaders crossed the finish line, they were spread out by only .884s amongst the top five. Taking the victory was Bramich, followed by Levy, Taylor, Ford and Stauffer. The result further extending Bramich’s hold on the Australian Supersport 300 championship.

Tom Bramich

“I’m really happy to get that win after a difficult weekend. At times, I was probably thinking too much about the championship. It was another super close 300 race and I’m stoked for the team and my sponsors.”

It was a great result for Bramich who not only took the round victory but also extends his championship points lead. Not a bad result considering it was a difficult weekend at times for Bramich, who has been sensational this season.

The current points standings have Bramich with 282 points ahead of Levy with 252 and Bayliss with 220. The next time we will see the Australian Supersport 300 class will be at Winton Motor Raceway!

Australian Supersport 300 Race Three Provisional Results

Tom BRAMICH (JLT, Yamaha YZF-R3) Zac LEVY (Puma RV’s, Yamaha YZF-R3) Locky TAYLOR (Shark Leathers, Yamaha YZF-R3) Hunter FORD (YRD, Yamaha YZF-R3) Max STAUFFER (Rock Oil, Yamaha YZF-R3) Seth CRUMP (Rock Oil, KTM RC 390) Harry KHOURI (Excite M-sports, Yamaha YZF-R3) Oli BAYLISS (Cube Racing, Kawasaki Ninja 300 Travis HALL (Ricondi Road & Race, Yamaha YZF-R3) Kyle O’CONNELL (Yamaha YZF-R3)

Australian Supersport 300 Standings

Tom BRAMICH Yamaha 282 Zac LEVY Yamaha 252 Oli BAYLISS Kawasaki 220 Hunter FORD Yamaha 215 Harry KHOURI Yamaha 215 Seth CRUMP KTM 204 Locky TAYLOR Yamaha 179 Tayla RELPH Yamaha 170 Max STAUFFER Yamaha 130 Travis HALL Kawasaki 120

YMF R3 Cup Race One

Hunter Ford claimed the opening YMF R3 Cup victory at Morgan Park, the win coming shortly after winning in the Australian Supersport 300 earlier in the day.

The race was another close fought affair with the top five separated by only .711s. Ford took the victory ahead of Tom Bramich (JLT, Yamaha YZF-R3) in second, Locky Taylor (Shark Leathers, Yamaha YZF-R3) in third, Harry Khouri (Excite M-sports, Yamaha YZF-R3) fourth and Zac Levy (Puma RV’s) rounding out the top five positions.

YMF R3 Cup Race One Provisional Results

Hunter FORD (YRD, Yamaha YZF-R3) 11:21.488 Tom BRAMICH (JLT, Yamaha YZF-R3) 11:21.881 Locky TAYLOR (Shark Leathers, Yamaha YZF-R3) 11:22.030 Harry KHOURI (Excite M-sports, Yamaha YZF-R3) 11:22.133 Zac LEVY (Puma RV’s, Yamaha YZF-R3) 11:22.199 Mitch KUHNE (Shark Leathers, Yamaha YZF-R3) 11:32.210 Callum O’BRIEN (Banhams WA, Yamaha YZF-R3) 11:32.843 Travis HALL (Ricondi Road & Race, Yamaha YZF-R3) 11:32.846 Zane FORD (YRD, Yamaha YZF-R3) 11:33.026 John LYTRAS (Caboolture Yamaha, YZF-R3) 11:33.110

YMF R3 Cup Race Two

“Podium Hunter’ Ford has made it two from two in the YMF R3 Cup after making a last lap move to take the victory at Morgan Park Raceway.

As expected the lead pack got up to as many as six riders battling it for the victory, but the last lap move from Ford on Bramich saw him take the win in a drag to the line. Bramich would have to settle for second despite leading for most of the race, but with racing so close the last lap makes it anybody’s race.

Zac Levy (Puma RV’s, Yamaha YZF-R3) would take the final step on the podium, but it would be tough for Levy to cop as he was right in the mix throughout the race. The rider who started from pole position Taylor would have to settle for fourth position.

Rounding out the top five was young gun Max Stauffer (Rock Oil, Yamaha YZF-R3), putting in his best performance of the season in the YMF R3 Cup class. Brother of the race two winner Zane Ford (YRD, Yamaha YZF-R3) would cross the line in sixth position.

Unlucky was Tayla Relph (Earnold Aust, Yamaha YZF-R3) who was in the battle with the lead group, but a crash on the last lap ended her chances of a podium finish.

ASBK YMF R3 Cup Race Two Provisional Results

Hunter FORD (YRD, Yamaha YZF-R3) 11:28.849 Tom BRAMICH (JLT, Yamaha YZF-R3) 11:29.068 Zac LEVY (Puma RV’s, Yamaha YZF-R3) 11:29.212 Locky TAYLOR (Shark Leathers, Yamaha YZF-R3) 11:29.253 Max STAUFFER (Rock Oil, Yamaha YZF-R3) 11:29.456 Zane FORD (YRD, Yamaha YZF-R3) 11:30.588 Travis HALL (Ricondi Road & Race, Yamaha YZF-R3) 11:32.397 John LYTRAS (Caboolture Yamaha, Yamaha YZF-R3) 11:37.159 Harry KHOURI (Excite M-sports, Yamaha YZF-R3) 11:41.828 Simon DICKSON (Motorcycle Sportsmen Of Qld, Yamaha YZF-R3) 11:44.122

YMF R3 Cup Race Three

The YMF R3 Cup saw an absolute classic in Race 3, you couldn’t take your eyes off the track as a pack of five at the front swapped positions at every corner, but it would be Bramich who would win the drag to the line.

Bramich at points of the races dropped to fifth, but he got the drive out of the final turn and put it all on the line as he was first to the chequered flag. Taylor who started from pole position had to settle for second by just .003 seconds, what a finish. In third position, it was young gun Khouri who could have easily taken the win in what was the most exciting race of the day.

Just missing the podium was Levy, and as funny as it might be to say he very easily could have taken the win, but fourth is what the number 87 had to settle for. Ford who had won the first two races here at Morgan Park had to settle for fifth as he just couldn’t find the speed to drag with the pack to the line.

Stauffer will leave Morgan Park Raceway with great confidence as he showed this weekend he can mix it with the best in the YMF R3 Cup as he finished in sixth position.

ASBK YMF R3 Cup Provisional Race Three Results

Tom BRAMICH (JLT, Yamaha YZF-R3) 11:23.034 Locky TAYLOR (Shark Leathers, Yamaha YZF-R3) 11:23.037 Harry KHOURI (Excite M-sports, Yamaha YZF-R3) 11:23.094 Zac LEVY (Puma RV’s, Yamaha YZF-R3) 11:23.184 Hunter FORD (YRD, Yamaha YZF-R3) 11:23.373 Max STAUFFER (Rock Oil, Yamaha YZF-R3) 11:25.512 Travis HALL (Ricondi Road & Race, Yamaha YZF-R3) 11:28.269 Callum OBRIEN (Banhams WA, Yamaha YZF-R3) 11:28.324 John LYTRAS (Caboolture Yamaha, Yamaha YZF-R3) 11:30.013 Tayla RELPH (Earmold Aust, Yamaha YZF-R3) 11:30.958

Levy will leave Morgan Park Raceway with the points lead as he has 187 points to his name, in second position its Ford with 185 points and rounding out the podium is Bramich with 162.

ASBK YMF R3 Cup Standings

Zac LEVY 187 Hunter FORD 185 Tom BRAMICH 162 Locky TAYLOR 160 Harry KHOURI 142 Travis HALL 117 Max STAUFFER 111 John LYTRAS 105 Tayla RELPH 102 Callum OBRIEN 86

GP Juniors Race One

Max Stauffer (Rock Oil, Yamaha YZF-R15) took out race one of the GP Juniors Cup, starting the race from fourth on the grid and battling his way through the field to end up at the front of the pack. It was a dash for the line that saw Stauffer take the win by just over two tenths of a second.

In his first race back in ASBK, Joel Kelso (JDS Moto, Yamaha YZF-R15) started the day from pole position after registering the fastest lap in qualifying. Kelso would have to settle for second place after he just couldn’t find the same speed as Stauffer to the line.

Taking the final spot on the podium was Harrison Voight (Voight Contracting, Yamaha YZF-R15) who rode a consistent race and mixed it up with the front throughout the five-lap race.

Just missing out on the podium was John Lytras (Caboolture Yamaha, Yamaha YZF-R15) and to show how close the racing was, Lytras was just .075s off the win. Rounding out the top five was Glenn Nelson (Shark Leathers, Yamaha YZF-R15).

ASBK Race One GP Juniors Cup Provisional Results

Max STAUFFER (Rock Oil, Yamaha YZF-R15) 8:32.205 Joel KELSO (JDS Moto, Yamaha YZF-R15) 8:32.249 Harrison VOIGHT (Voight Contracting, Yamaha YZF-R15) 8:32.251 John LYTRAS (Caboolture Yamaha, Yamaha YZF-R15) 8:32.280 Glenn NELSON (Shark Leathers, Yamaha YZF-R15) 8:35.569 Zylas BUNTING (Shark Leathers, Yamaha YZF-R15) 8:43.169

GP Juniors Race Two

Taking victory for race two of the GP Juniors Cup at Morgan Park Raceway was Northern Territorian, Kelso who has returned from overseas competition. He managed to break away and take victory by 2.161s to his nearest competitor, using his pole position to great effect. The battle behind him was much more intense as they crossed the finish line.

Lytras came second, race one winner, Max Stauffer (Rock Oil, Yamaha YZF-R15) third, Glenn Nelson fourth (Rock Oil, Yamaha YZF-R15) and Zylas Bunting (Shark Leathers, Yamaha YZF-R15) finished in a distant fifth.

Young Harrison Voight (Voight Contracting, Yamaha YZF-R15) was an unfortunate non-finisher, retiring after four laps. Fastest lap of the race also went to Kelso, which was no surprise to see.

GP Juniors Race Two Provisional Results

Joel KELSO (JDS Moto, Yamaha YZF-R15) John LYTRAS (Caboolture Yamaha, Yamaha YZF-R15) Max STAUFFER (Rock Oil, Yamaha YZF-R15) Glenn NELSON (Shark Leathers, Yamaha YZF-R15) Zylas BUNTING (Shark Leathers, Yamaha YZF-R15)

…DNF. Harrison VOIGHT (Voight Contracting, Yamaha YZF-R15)

GP Juniors Race Three

Adding to the list of variety of winners for the GP Juniors Cup this weekend was John Lytras (Caboolture Yamaha, Yamaha YZF-R15) who won the race in a brilliant tactical display.

Kelso led the majority of the race but thought he would attempt being second leading onto the final straight this time, so he could get the slipstream behind Lytras. It didn’t quite work out as Lytras won ahead of Kelso (2nd), Stauffer (3rd), Nelson (4th) and Harrison Voight (5th) Only .841s covered the top four as they crossed the finish line.

Joel Kelso

“It was a great race and I was leading most of it. I thought I would be better off being second heading onto the main straight because in race one, I got slipstreamed to the line. My plan didn’t quite work out as I couldn’t make my way past Lytras. I’m happy with the result however. It’s different racing here compared to Europe but it’s great to be back in the paddock for a while.

GP Juniors Race Three Provisional Results

John LYTRAS (Caboolture Yamaha, Yamaha YZF-R15) Joel KELSO (JDS Moto, Yamaha YZF-R15) Max STAUFFER (Rock Oil, Yamaha YZF-R15) Glenn NELSON (Shark Leathers LKI, Yamaha YZF-R15) Harrison VOIGHT (Voight Contracting, Yamaha YZF-R15) Zylas BUNTING (Shark Leathers, Yamaha YZF-R15)

The overall round winner was Kelso followed by Lytras and Stauffer. Leading the overall championship is Stauffer with 246 points, ahead of Lytras with 229 and Bunting with 95.

GP Juniors Standings

Max STAUFFER 246 John LYTRAS 229 Zylas BUNTING 95 Harrison VOIGHT 89 Jamie PORT 73 Joel KELSO 65 Glenn NELSON 50 Tristan ADAMSON 48 Harry KHOURI 48 Jedd RANDALL 40

2018 ASBK Calendar