Brandom Demmery to contest Asian Road Racing Championship

After an almost career ending crash in the MotoGP support class at Phillip Island last October, Brandon Demmery is now fighting back fitness to contest this year’s Asian Road Racing Championship aboard a Yamaha R25.

Brandon is no stranger to the R3s baby brother (the R25), he has successfully campaigned the R3 in recent years in Australia, winning the 2016 Over 300cc Championship and was instrumental in the development of the R25 in the ARRC in 2015 as a factory supported rider.

“I had the option to purchase an ARRC spec’ R25 from Asia, which I initially intended running this year at the Tailem Bend round of the ASBK, which will be held in conjunction with a round of the ARRC.

“We spoke with the team and thought we may as well head over to Buriram in Thailand for the official ARRC test follwed by the opening round at the end of February to learn a little more about the bike.

“We have spoken with an established team who have agreed to allow us to join them and share their infrastructure to ensure we have a grid spot. From those talks, two rounds then quickly turned into a full season competing in ARRC, which will see me head to India for the first time before also returning to Sentul in Indonesia, up to Suzuka in Japan as well as the two rounds in Thailand.”

Brandon is still recovering from the massive multi-bike crash he was involved in at Phillip Island during the MotoGP support races in October, but is confident he will be 100 per cent ready for round 1 of the ARRC.

“It was a big crash, not the fastest crash I have ever had, but it sure did some damage. I had another rider squash me into the wall off the start, taking out my front tyre which made me fall into the path of half the field of oncoming riders. The boys did the best they could to avoid me but a few managed to run me over. I ended up being helicoptered out of the track and spent close to a month in hospital with a big list of injuries.”

Those injuries included a double compound fracture of the Tibia and Fibia, a compound fracture of the Femur, numerous break in his Pelvis, a broken right wrist, a torn bladder and an incredible amount of bruising.

“I have spent the last few months pushing myself hard at rehab and have utilised Hypobaric Oxygen Therapy to speed up my recovery. Initially I was told I wouldn’t walk or be able to start rehab’ for 3 months. I Consulted Darren Kuiper at Riverina Sports Injury and Rehabilitation in Wagga and we came up with a plan for my recovery. I was walking within four weeks. Today it’s almost 3 months to the day from the crash and I’m walking unaided and ready to race.”

Brandon actually completed a trial run recently at Murray Valley on the bike and although he didn’t push hard for lap times, he felt comfortable on the bike.

“Just before New Years I went down to one of Chas Hern’s track days at Murray Valley after receiving medical clearance to ride. Chas runs a great day and it was amazing to be back on a bike turning laps. Sure, I was worn out at the end of the day, but considering I have spent two months doing nothing, I was very happy with my progress and now just need to work on my fitness.”

Demmery will arrive in Thailand on the 26th February for a two-day test before things get serious for the opening round of the Asian Road Racing Championships early in March.

“I’m really looking forward to challenging myself again in the ARRC, those guys are quick. I’m also looking forward to being a part of the ARRC’s first trip to Australia in April. I will run selected events in Australia in 2018 depending on dates and availability.” Concluded Brandon.