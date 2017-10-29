SHARE

Justin Brayton continues SX1 streak in South Australia

Wilson Todd proves ascendant in SX2

Gavin Faith still recovering from injury but maintains SX2 points lead

By Marc Jones

The Australian Supercross series headed to Virginia Saturday night, South Australia hosting the third of the six-round series.

There was a strong crowd turnout for Round 3 of the Australian Supercross Championship at Virginia
Track builders took note and put together a tame track after the backlash from the previous round where riders were left to race on a technical circuit which at points throughout the day was dangerous, sending many riders to hospital. Come main event time though the track was one-lined and filled with blue groove sections, less than ideal for racing.

SX1 Start at Virginia - Australian Supercross 3017 - Round 3
SX1

However the show must go on, and for Justin Brayton, it was another night in the office, taking home another race win. He breezed through his heat race making light work of his competitors, carrying that momentum into the main event, taking the chequered flag to make it three wins from three starts this year.

Justin Brayton
The main event kicked off with a bang, as Luke Clout jumped out of the gates to grab the holeshot. He got through the first rhythm section safely before clipping his footpeg on the up ramp of a jump, sending his bike sideways and creating an obstacle some riders were unable to avoid.

Luke Clout took holeshot honours
One of the riders down with him was Dean Ferris, who after taking the win in his heat was left on the ground starting from last. Ferris managed to remount and fight through the pack to finish fourth.

Dean Ferris went down but remounted to continue the race
Ahead, Justin Brayton’s biggest threat came from Dylan Long, who has been improving each round. Brayton managed to pull out a small lead in the early laps, but from there, the young Victorian held his postion and at some stages of the race looked to be gaining ground on Brayton. He finished in second spot to record his best finish in the premier class.

Dylan Long proved the strongest competition for Brayton at Virginia
A long distance behind the front two was Kade Mosig, who finally managed to piece together a full race in the main event. Mosig had a bad run of luck at the opening two rounds, and things looked set to continue the same way when he went down hard in his heat race. But a good start set him up for a podium finish.

Kade Mosig took third in the main event
Teammates Dan Reardon and Nathan Crawford fought over the fifth and sixth positions late in the race, with Reardon coming out the victor there.

Dan Reardon
Reardon managed to hit the ground hard twice during the day in the same spot, washing the front wheel out heading into the sand section. He managed to return for the main event and looked impressive, chasing down Crawford and making a move with only a few laps to go.

Nathan Crawford
SX1 Main Event

  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Dylan Long
  3. Kade Mosig
  4. Dean Ferris
  5. Daniel Reardon
  6. Nathan Crawford
  7. Todd Waters
  8. Jesse Dobson
  9. Daniel Herrlein
  10. Nick Schmidt
  11. Robbie Marshall
  12. Joel Wightman
  13. Luke Clout
  14. Warren Carroll
Australian Supercross 2017 - Round 3 Virginia - SX1 Podium
SX1 Championship Points

  1. Justin Brayton 75 Points
  2. Dean Ferris 62 Points
  3. Dylan Long 54 Points
  4. Daniel Reardon 52 Points
  5. Todd Waters 50 Points
  6. Kade Mosig 43 Points
  7. Nathan Crawford 43 Points
  8. Luke Clout 40 Points
  9. Nick Schmidt 33 Points
  10. Daniel Herrlein 32 Points

SX2

The SX2 class has provided fans with nonstop entertainment this year after series leader Hayden Mellross went down while leading last round. Fans couldn’t have thought the series could be shaken up much more.

The SX2 class offered exciting racing with previous leader Faith still recovering from injury
After crashing in his heat race at Bacchus Marsh, Gavin Faith returned to take out the main event at Round 2, while riding with a sore wrist at that event.

Gavin Faith didn't look to be in his usual form
Little was said in between rounds regarding the injury, and he showed up with nothing more than some tape to help stabilize the wrist. However, the injury may be worst than first thought, as he struggled through the night and didn’t look like his old self.

Dylan Wills
Dylan Wills

The heats kicked off with a great battle between Dylan Wills and Jay Wilson. Both riders have shown signs of form this season, and the race seemed to boost the confidence of the young riders. Faith held on for third but never really looked to threaten for the lead.

Jay Wilson
Jay Wilson

The second heat went to rising star Wilson Todd, who is riding with confidence after claiming his maiden podium at the last round.

Wilson Todd proved dominant in the second heat
Todd was kept honest by Serco Yamaha teammates Jackson Richardson and Mitch Evans. The pair had their own battles but kept it clean to see them through to the main event.

Jackson Richardson
Jackson Richardson

The gates dropped for the SX2 main event and Dylan Wills crossed the white line first to lead Wilson Todd. The two heat race winners were locked in a tussle early before Todd would eventually find the lead. Red plate holder Gavin Faith was nowhere to be seen early, buried mid-pack and with a fight on his hands if he was to retain the points lead.

Dylan Wills
Dylan Wills

Jackson Richardson put in a sprint early to catch Wills, and after a few passes back and forth, eventually made the move on Wills for the second spot.

Mitch Evans
Mitch Evans

Behind the front three, Mitch Evans and Taylor Potter were having a great battle exchanging positions several times, but Potter looked to fade near the closing stages of the moto and would eventually drop to tenth.

Taylor Potter
Taylor Potter

Not having the usual strength he’s used to, Gavin Faith slowly picked off riders and worked his way in the top 5, salvaging any points he could in what was a painful night for the former champ.

Gavin Faith
Gavin Faith

Faith managed to pass Geran Stapleton in the dying laps, who put together his best result for the year in sixth.

Geran Stapleton
Geran Stapleton

Out front, though it was the Wilson Todd show, putting together a night to remember for him and the DPH Motorsport team. Todd filled the shoes of injured team-mate Hayden Mellross perfectly and took home the first win of his career. With his win and Faith’s misfortunes, Todd leapfrogged into second place in the championship, just two points behind the Amercian at the halfway point of the year.

Wilson Todd
Wilson Todd

Jackson Richardson’s second place was a welcome return to the podium after the defending champion spent the first two rounds off the box. His second-place finish moved him into third in points.

Dylan Wills made the most of others misfortunes to round out the podium. He’s been edging closer each round to the top and finally made the step onto the podium. The third-place finish keeps him still in the hunt for the championship, fourth in points only eleven markers back.

Dylan Wills
Dylan Wills

The series moves to the big stage at the Aus-X Open Sydney in two weeks, where riders will race inside an arena on a shorter arenacross style track for two rounds over the one weekend. The round will include International riders Jason Anderson, Dean Wilson and Josh Grant, who will cause havoc as riders fight for a spot in the ten-man main event.

Australian Supercross 2017 - Round 3 Virginia - SX2 Podium
SX2 Main Event

  1. Wilson Todd
  2. Jackson Richardson
  3. Dylan Wills
  4. Mitchell Evans
  5. Gavin Faith
  6. Geran Stapleton
  7. Connor Tierney
  8. Jay Wilson
  9. Aaron Tanti
  10. Taylor Potter
  11. Nick Sutherland
  12. Egan Mastin
  13. Bailey Malkiewicz
  14. Jye Dickson
  15. Morgan Fogarty
  16. Ricky Latimer
  17. Jesse Madden
  18. Lochie Latimer
  19. James Brown
    … DNF Callum Norton

SX2 Championship Points

  1. Gavin Faith 63 Points
  2. Wilson Todd 61 Points
  3. Jackson Richardson 59 Points
  4. Dylan Wills 52 Points
  5. Jay Wilson 47 Points
  6. Mitchell Evans 38 Points
  7. Connor Tierney 35 Points
  8. Geran Stapleton 33 Points
  9. Taylor Potter 30 Points
  10. Aaron Tanti 29 Points

There was plenty of happy faces in the paddock with punters able to meet their heroes - Justin Brayton signing autographs
There was also a great crowd turnout
Plenty of opportunity for would be racers to get a feel for it
Even seeing what it's like on the race machinery... if not in motion
