‘Brett Metcalfe Replica’ M2R X4.5 helmet released

Available now for $469.95 RRP from M2R stockists

The M2R X4.5 helmet features a host of great features, including the MIT+ Carbon shell, with kevlar and fibreglass technology, all paired with the X-Halo sheild, ensuring high performance and protection.

The new Brett Metcalfe Replica is now available in three colour options, and includes a METTY 24 Chrome sticker in the box, which can be applied to your helmet, or anything else, as you prefer! Sizes Extra Small through to Extra Extra Large are available, with pricing set at $469.95 RRP.

Additional features include the safety shear peak, with a multi-channel vortex ventilation system ensuring good airflow, with the overall weight of just 1195 grams, give or take 50 grams. Assisting comfort is an ergonomic 3D interior, with a dual layer four-piece EPS shock absorption liner.

Visit your local M2R stockist, or see the McLeod Accessories website for the 2018 M2R catalogue (link).

M2R X4.5 helmet features