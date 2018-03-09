Bridgestone Battlax A41 Adventure

The Battlax Adventure A41 introduces a new trail and road option with confidence the aim of development. Dry and wet performance have seen equal focus, without sacrificing wear, and Bridgestone are describing as a big step forward.

Features include multi-compound technology for both front and rear tyres, with an innovative pattern and groove design, to maximize water drainage and grip level in the most demanding of conditions.

Designed for mid to large-capacity motorcycles, low temperatures and warm-up are designed for, with strong feedback and stability while cornering and for straight line, high speed riding. Part of this feel is thanks to the 3LC and Cap & Base construction.

Bridgestone are also claiming performance improvement across the board in comparison to the A40.

Bridgestone Battlax A41 Features