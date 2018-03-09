SHARE

Bridgestone Battlax A41 Adventure

The Battlax Adventure A41 introduces a new trail and road option with confidence the aim of development. Dry and wet performance have seen equal focus, without sacrificing wear, and Bridgestone are describing as a big step forward.

Bridgestone Battlax A41 Adventure Motorcycle Tyres
Bridgestone Battlax A41 Adventure Motorcycle Tyres – Fronts are available in 17 inch, 18 inch, 19 inch and 21 inch sizes to cover pretty much all bases

Features include multi-compound technology for both front and rear tyres, with an innovative pattern and groove design, to maximize water drainage and grip level in the most demanding of conditions.

Comparison of Bridgestone's Battlax A40 and A41
Comparison of Bridgestone’s Battlax A40 and A41

Designed for mid to large-capacity motorcycles, low temperatures and warm-up are designed for, with strong feedback and stability while cornering and for straight line, high speed riding. Part of this feel is thanks to the 3LC and Cap & Base construction.

New Bridgestone Adventure Motorcycle Tyres | Battlax A41
New Bridgestone Adventure Motorcycle Tyres | Battlax A41

Bridgestone are also claiming performance improvement across the board in comparison to the A40.

Pricing for the new Battlax A41
Pricing for the new Battlax A41

Bridgestone Battlax A41 Features

  • 3LC Design Front/Rear for better Feel, Grip and Stability
  • Lighter & Linier handling
  • 5 per cent increase in road contact patch
  • New tread design for Improved water drainage
  • 8 per centimprovement in wet lap times
  • Ultimate Eye pattern design
  • Full size range 17in, 18-19in and 21in application
Bridgestone Battlax A41 Adventure Motorcycle Tyres
Bridgestone Battlax A41 Adventure Motorcycle Tyres – Rears are available in both 17 and 18 inch sizes and from 130mm widths right up to 190

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here