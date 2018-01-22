Bridgestone H50 Cruise tyres now available

Special Deal: Half price front when purchasing matching H50 rear tyr

– Sponsored Content –

Bridgestone Australia have released the new Battlecruise H50, an all-new tyre designed specifically for American cruisers, and offering what is being described as considerable performance and life benefits over the nearest competitor’s offerings, and other OEM equipped options.

The Battlecruise H50 has been specifically developed to offer optimal performance for the segment, with Bridgestone claiming twice the wear life on the rear tyre as to the next nearest competitor, which is indeed a bold claim, and one that promises a great value tyre if it’s even close to true.

Equally important for your everyday rider is the ride characteristics, with Bridgestone boasting smooth handling and greater comfort.

This is achieved through a tyre design that optimises rigidity distribution, allowing increased bump and inconsistency absorption by the tyre, which assists in reducing vibrations, particularly to the handlebars, while aiding the comfort on offer through the bike’s suspension and chassis setup.

Tyre shape has also been specifically developed using Bridgestone’s UltimatEye, which optimises shape and structure for cornering grip and handling, with Bridgestone claiming 40 per cent easier steering effort.

This design also increases camber thrust, ensuring strong cornering grip, with wet weather performance also promised to be excellent, alongside tracking over road inconsistencies.

The Bridgestone H50 tyre is recommended for American OEM cruisers, as well as riders wanting smooth control of heavier American cruisers, and those who enjoy long-distance touring or high-speed cruising on cruisers. Bridgestone do not recommend use with MTM rims, CM contour rims or WM rims manufactured before 1977.

Bridgestone Battlecruise H50

Here’s what the publications invited to the American tyre launch had to say:

“After a day spent putting them through the paces in the Florida sun, I can attest that these new cruiser skins are a vast improvement over the tires that come stock on the three American brands mentioned above… Lemme tell you: the difference is astounding. Extraordinary. Confidence-inspiring. And a million other over-the-top adjectives.” – Jon Langston, Revzilla

“When it comes to cornering, Bridgestone claims the steering effort is approximately 40% easier. While putting a number on the effort from my perspective in the saddle would be arbitrary, the H50s responded quicker and with less effort. More importantly, the H50 changed lines mid-corner effortlessly. In my simulations of swerving around an object in a road while cornering (like what might happen in a blind turn), the Battlecruise H50 allowed me to stand the Scout up and then snap it back into the corner with noticeably less effort.” – Evans Brasfield, Motorcycle.com

“…Switching from the 883 to an Indian Scout… fast, sporty and relatively vibe-free, the pace was promptly faster and we could actually punish the tyre to an extent. There were several Indian Scouts present with their OE Kendas fitted. Keen to suss the competition, I swapped the H50-shod Scout as a barometer. Instantly, the bike felt sloppy and lethargic to steer, and as soon as any meaningful lean angle was dialled in, it was akin to riding a blancmange. On swapping back to the Bridgestone H50 bike for the return jaunt, the Scout was more agile, taut, lighter on its springs and generally far sportier.” – 44teeth.com

Bridgestone H50 Bias Sizes & Prices

Description – SKU – Model – RRP

63H 130/90 HB16 M/C – 8001764 – H50F – $189.00

73H 130/90 HB16 M/C – 8001765 – H50F – $199.00

52H 100/80 H17 M/C – 8001847 – H50F – $129.95

65H 130/80 HB17 M/C – 8001848 – H50F – $209.95

63H 130/70 HB18 M/C – 8001849 – H50F – $209.95

57H 100/90 HB19 M/C – 8001766 – H50F – $179.00

61H 130/60 HB19 M/C – 8001850 – H50F – $219.95

54H 80/90 H21 M/C – 8001767 – H50F – $159.00

63H 130/60 HB21 M/C – 8001851 – H50F – $229.95

73H 130/90 HB16 M/C – 8001768 – H50RZ – $219.00

77H 140/90 HB16 M/C – 8001769 – H50RZ – $229.00

77H 150/80 HB16 M/C – 8001852 – H50RZ – $239.00

81H 180/65 HB16 M/C – 8001852 – H50RZ – $299.95

77H 180/70 HB16 M/C – 8001853 – H50RZ – $309.95

73V 160/70 VB17 M/C – 8001771 – H50RZ – $249.00

75V 180/60 VB17 M/C – 8001854 – H50RZ – $319.95

80H 180/55 HB18 M/C – 8001855 – H50RZ – $319.95

Bridgestone H50 Ridial Sizes & Price

67V 140/75 VR17 M/C – 8001856 – H50F – $249.95

59W 120/70 ZR18 M/C – 8001857 – H50F – $229.95

60W 120/70 ZR19 M/C – 8001858 – H50F – $239.95

65H 140/75 HR15 M/C – 8001859 – H50RZ – $229.95

66W 150/60 ZR17 M/C – 8001860 – H50RZ – $279.95

78V 200/55 VR17 M/C – 8001861 – H50RZ – $329.95

79V 240/40 VR18 M/C – 8001862 – H50RZ – $339.95

For more information see the McLeod Accessories website (link) or visit your local Bridgestone stockist.