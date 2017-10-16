Broc Parkes to join Tech3 for Australian Grand Prix

It has now been officially confirmed that experienced Australian rider Broc Parkes will fill in for the recovering Jonas Folger in front of his home crowd this weekend at Phillip Island.

Broc Parkes

“Of course, I would like to thank the Monster Yamaha Tech3 team for giving me the amazing opportunity to race at my home Grand Prix in front of all of my supporters, fans and family. I am really looking forward to getting on the Yamaha YZR-M1 at Phillip Island and giving it my all!”‘

Monster Yamaha Tech3 would like to welcome Parkes, who has previously competed in MotoGP in 2014 and who has achieved success in the World Superbike and Supersport leagues.

The Australian ace is also a competitive front-runner in the FIM Endurance World Championship for the Yamaha Austria Racing Team having picked up four podiums in fifteen races.

Folger returned to his native Germany before the Japanese Grand Prix to undertake blood tests for the suspected Epstein Barr virus.