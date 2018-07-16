Bryan Staring to race Brands Hatch BSB

Bryan Staring will make a guest return to British Superbike this weekend when he contests the Brands Hatch round in the Superstock 1000 category.

Staring is to ride a GR Motorsport ZX-10R in the place of regular incumbent Alastair Seeley. Keith Farmer currently leads the BSB STK1000 championship ahead of South Australian Billy McConnell. Seeley is currently fifth in the championship standings but 63-points behind third placed Joe Collier.

Bryan will board a flight out of Perth on Wednesday morning and will land in the UK late Wednesday night.

Bryan has made a one-off appearance with the GR Motorsport Team once before, also at Brands Hatch but in the Superbike class in 2014. In that outing Staring qualified 17th out of a 29-rider field on his first time on the bike and his best race results was 16th just behind Josh Waters, and ahead of Jed Metcher.

Staring was on the podium at the most recent Darwin round of the ASBK and is currently sixth in the Australian Superbike Championship points standings.