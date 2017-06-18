Kawasaki 1-2 on the grid for Knockhill BSB races

Luke Mossey will start from pole position for the first time this season as the JG Speedfit Kawasaki set the pace in this afternoon’s Datatag Qualifying session, leading the MCE Insurance British Superbike Championship pack by just 0.101s ahead of tomorrow’s races.

After a delayed start to the session the riders all took to the track for one 30 minute session, but Mossey is determined to fly the flag for the JG Speedfit Kawasaki team and he instantly set the benchmark, lapping consistently faster to remain at the top of the times.

Luke Mossey – JG Speedfit Kawasaki

“I am glad to be starting from the pole position after that session. I am happy to be fastest as it rewards the team especially with Leon [Haslam] out after his crash yesterday. We had a problem with an engine this morning, so the boys did a great job to put a new one in for qualifying this afternoon and we were ready to go. I am feeling confident so hopefully we can come out and fight for the wins tomorrow.”

RAF Reserves Kawasaki’s Jake Dixon was having his strongest performance of the season so far as he climbed into the top three and despite dipping down the order briefly, he fired himself into second place to score his first front row start in MCE BSB. The 21-year-old later slipped off in the final minutes of the session at the Hairpin, but was unhurt.

The front row for tomorrow’s opening race is completed by James Ellison; he was another rider to crash unhurt at the Hairpin in the early stages of the session. The McAMS Yamaha rider returned to the garage and was soon back on circuit, powering in a string of laps to complete the front row.

Defending champion Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne set the fourth fastest time to head the second row of the grid; the Be Wiser Ducati rider will be joined by the leading Honda Racing Fireblade of Jason O’Halloran with Josh Brookes lining up sixth.

Sylvain Guintoli sealed his best qualifying performance of the season in seventh place for Bennetts Suzuki, just ahead of Jakub Smrz who split the Frenchman from his team-mate Taylor Mackenzie with Dan Linfoot completing the top ten.

Billy McConnell just missed out on the top ten but is less than half-a-second off pole sitter Mossey’s benchmark.

2017 British Superbike Championship, Knockhill, Datatag Qualifying Results

Luke Mossey (JG Speedfit Kawasaki) 48.297s Jake Dixon (RAF Reserves Kawasaki) +0.101s James Ellison (McAMS Yamaha) +0.167s Shane Byrne (Be Wiser Ducati) +0.170s Jason O’Halloran (Honda Racing) +0.185s Josh Brookes (Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha) +0.220s Sylvain Guintoli (Bennetts Suzuki) +0.254s Jakub Smrz (Lloyd & Jones PR BMW) +0.381s Taylor Mackenzie (Bennetts Suzuki) +0.402s Dan Linfoot (Honda Racing) +0.428s Billy McConnell (Quattro Plant FS-3 Racing Kawasaki) +0.458

British Supersport

Keith Farmer was able to convert his pole position to his debut victory of the season following a frantic 15 laps of Dickies British Supersport racing. It was the Gearlink Kawasaki of Andrew Irwin who grabbed the holeshot, leading Farmer and Jack Kennedy for the opening third of the race, before Farmer made his first move into the lead on lap six.

Not wanting to go down without a fight, Irwin slipped back into the lead on lap ten but the fast-charging Carrickfergus man just could not fend off a last lap challenge from Farmer. Kennedy secured third place on the podium with Benjamin Currie and David Alingham rounding out the top five.

Allingham now enjoys a slender 12-point advantage over Farmer and Irwin who are equal on 95-points, Australian Ben Currie is just a further three-points behind.

Dickies British Supersport, Knockhill Sprint Race

Keith Farmer (Team Appleyard Macadam Racing Yamaha) Andrew Irwin (Gearlink Kawasaki) +0.381s Jack Kennedy (GAC Logistics MV Augusta) +0.892s Benjamin Currie (Gearlink Kawasaki) +1.391s David Allingham (EHA Racing Yamaha) +4.468s

Dickies British Supersport Championship Standings

Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) 150 David Allingham (EHA Racing Yamaha) 107 Keith Farmer (Team Appleyard Macadam Racing Yamaha) 95 Andrew Irwin (Gearlink Kawasaki) 95 Benjamin Currie (Gearlink Kawasaki) 92

British Superstock 1000

Danny Buchan powered his Morello Racing Kawasaki to a fifth victory of the season in the opening Pirelli National Superstock 1000 race at Knockhill, taking the series lead in the process. Launching off the line to grab the holeshot, Buchan was unchallenged on his way to victory. It was Chrissy Rouse who held second place early on in the race, but a mistake on lap seven saw him crash out of contention and Michael Rutter move to second place.

It was an enthralling battle for the final rostrum spot, with Tyco BMW returnee Josh Elliott briefly holding the podium place, before rookie rider Matthew Paulo slipped through on lap 11 and was able to hold on to claim his maiden Superstock 1000 podium.

Oulton Park winner Mason Law worked his way up from tenth on the grid to claim fourth with Josh Elliott eventually crossing the line in fifth. Brayden Elliott crossed the line in 21st position.

British Superstock 1000 Knockhill Race Results

Danny BUCHAN Kawasaki – Morello Racing Kawasaki Michael RUTTER BMW – Bathams SMT 4.374 Matthew PAULO Yamaha – Newman Racing 5.314 Mason LAW Kawasaki – STAUFF Connect Academy 11.328 Josh ELLIOTT BMW – Tyco BMW Motorrad 13.371 Luke HEDGER Aprilia – EHA Racing Aprilia UK 18.283 Alex OLSEN Suzuki – Buildbase Suzuki 18.514 Fraser ROGERS Kawasaki – Morello Racing Kawasaki 20.991 Carl PHILLIPS Suzuki – MD Racing 22.083 James RISPOLI Kawasaki – Quattro Plant FS-3 Racing Kawasaki 22.336 Jordan WEAVING Kawasaki – Briggs Equipment Kawasaki 22.676 Lewis ROLLO * Kawasaki – MSS Performance 23.664 Barry TEASDALE BMW – Bob Henderson Racing 24.101 Tom TUNSTALL BMW – Integro 27.489 Leon JEACOCK Suzuki – Geo E Davies Racing 27.752 Sam WEST BMW – PRL Worthington 30.377 Adam JENKINSON BMW – Northern Escalator Installations 33.841 Sam COVENTRY Kawasaki – G & S Racing Kawasaki 33.900 Paul McCLUNG BMW – McClung Racing 34.208 Tom FISHER Kawasaki – G & S Racing Kawasaki 38.150 Brayden ELLIOTT Yamaha – PacedayZ Trackdays 38.367 Ryan GIBSON Yamaha – GA Racing Motorsolve Car Repairs 1 Lap

British Superstock 600 Knockhill Qualifying

Tom Neave has claimed his maiden Pirelli National Superstock 600 pole position at Knockhill, finishing just 0.044s ahead of George Stanley.

It was an action-packed session which saw the top ten constantly swap places, however it was the Chalk Racing Neave Twins Racing Kawasaki which topped the session.

Jordan Gilbert claimed third place, with Arthur Sissis in fourth – just 0.094s behind the pole position.

Championship leader Dan Stamper secured a sixth place start, whilst the top 17 were covered by less than a second.

British Superstock 600 Knockhill Qualifying Results