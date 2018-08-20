BSB 2018
Round Eight – Cadwell Park
Levi Day takes a win and a podium in Ducati Cup
Billy McConnell takes five-point series lead in STK1000
Ben Currie goes 2-1 in Supersport
Supersport Race 1
Jack Kennedy has taken another victory in the Dickies British Supersport class, beating Championship rival Currie by 0.252s. It was Kennedy’s team mate Brad Jones who grabbed the holeshot, however Kennedy had taken the lead by the end of the opening lap with Currie in close contention.
With the duo pulling away from the rest of the field, Currie was unable to find a way past the Integro Yamaha rider, eventually securing second at the flag. Jones had a lonely race in third, finishing ahead of Tom Oliver in fourth and Jamie Perrin in fifth.
It was disaster for James Rispoli, who sits third place in the Championship, as he was forced to retire with a technical problem. Kennedy’s victory means he now enjoys a 41 point lead over Currie.
British Supersport Championship, Cadwell Park
- Jack Kennedy (Integro Yamaha)
- Ben Currie (Gearlink Kawasaki) +0.252s
- Bradley Jones (Integro Yamaha) +11.084s
- Tom Oliver (SGR Racing Yamaha) +15.412s
- Jamie Perrin (Slidecodor/Go Racing Developments Yamaha) +18.210s
- James Westmoreland (Gearlink Kawasaki) +18.735s
Supersport Race 2
Ben Currie powered his Gearlink Kawasaki back to the top step of the podium with victory in the Dickies British Supersport Feature race at Cadwell. Scorching off the line, Currie led Brad Jones across the line with title rival Jack Kennedy in third.
With Kennedy moving through to second on lap two, it became a battle between the two Championship contenders. Maintaining positions until lap 13, Kennedy made his move into the lead but Currie fought straight back one lap later; holding on to claim his first victory on track since round one at Donington.
Josh Owens was able to secure third on track, claiming the GP2 victory whilst James Rispoli got the better of Jones to claim the final Supersport rostrum position. With Kennedy and Currie taking a win and a second place apiece at Cadwell, the duo remain separated by just 36 points.
British Supersport Championship, Cadwell Park
- Ben Currie (Gearlink Kawasaki)
- Jack Kennedy (Integro Yamaha) +0.101s
- Josh Owens (RS Racing Kalex GP2) +1.005s
- James Rispoli (Everquip Racing Yamaha) +6.413s
- Bradley Jones (Integro Yamaha) +6.694s
- Tom Oliver (SGR Racing Yamaha) +8.537s
British Supersport Championship Standings
- Jack Kennedy (Integro Yamaha) 330
- Ben Currie (Gearlink Kawasaki) 294
- James Rispoli (Everquip Racing Yamaha) 178
- James Westmoreland (Gearlink Kawasaki) 165
- Ross Twyman (EHA Racing Yamaha) 143
- Bradley Jones (Integro Yamaha) 137
Pirelli National Superstock 1000
Lee Jackson took FS-3 Racing Kawasaki’s maiden win in the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 class in a dramatic race at Cadwell. It was an action-packed 12 lap encounter with Jackson, Keith Farmer, Billy McConnell and Josh Elliott running in close contention during the opening half of the race.
Maintaining positions until lap nine, a mistake from McConnell in the lead saw Jackson and Farmer move through however disaster would strike a few laps later when Farmer would then dramatically crash out the lead.
Coming down to the final lap, Jackson was able to fend off McConnell to claim his first win of the season with Elliott completing the podium in third. McConnell now leads the series by five points ahead of Farmer with Joe Collier a further three points behind in third.
Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Race
- Lee JACKSON
- Billy McCONNELL +0.413
- Josh ELLIOTT +3.916
- Alex OLSEN +7.566
- Joe COLLIER +10.665
- Matt TRUELOVE +13.434
- Tom WARD +16.496
- Claudio CORTI +16.986
- George STANLEY +20.485
- Leon JEACOCK +20.690
Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Standings
- Billy McCONNELL 191
- Keith FARMER 186
- Joe COLLIER 183
- Lee JACKSON 129
- Josh ELLIOTT 122
- Alex OLSEN 97.5
- Andy REID 79
- Alastair SEELEY 69
- Chrissy ROUSE 68
- Michael RUTTER 48
Pirelli National Superstock 600
Ryan Vickers has continued his imperious form in the Pirelli National Superstock 600 class with a dominant win in a dramatic Cadwell Park race.
With two red flags halting proceedings, the race eventually came down to a five lap sprint and it was Vickers who launched off the line to grab the holeshot.
Controlling the race from the front, the Mototechniks Yamaha rider was able to take victory by 0.814s ahead of Aaron Clarke and Milo Ward.
Pirelli National Superstock 600 Race
- Ryan VICKERS
- Aaron CLARKE +0.814
- Milo WARD +1.641
- Joe SHELDON-SHAW +2.430
- Ben LUXTON +5.811
- TJ TOMS +6.816
- Grant NEWSTEAD +9.594
- Caolán IRWIN +11.773
- Mark PIPER +11.871
- Louis VALLELEY +12.440
Pirelli National Superstock 600 Standings
- Ryan VICKERS 175
- Joe SHELDON-SHAW 113
- Aaron CLARKE 109
- Milo WARD 92
- Kevin KEYES 90
- Aaron CLIFFORD 78
- Grant NEWSTEAD 76
- Caolán IRWIN 62
- Cameron LEE 53
- Ben LUXTON 49
Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup
Levi Day ended Rob Guiver’s two round winning streak with victory in the opening Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup race at Cadwell Park.
In an action-packed race, Day, Lewis Rollo and Rob Guiver were able to build a small gap over the rest of the field, trading places throughout the 12 lap race.
Rollo was able to fend off a late challenge from Guiver to secure second whilst Sean Neary put a string of fast laps in at the end to finish fourth.
Rob Guiver extended his lead at the top of the Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup, in a last lap thriller at Cadwell Park in Race 2.
Lewis Rollo launched off the line to lead into the first corner, however Guiver made his first move into the lead on lap three to pull a bit of a gap, before a string of lap record breaking laps from Rollo saw him close back up and take the lead on lap ten.
Fighting straight back, the duo traded places until the final lap when Guiver was able to take the win ahead of Rollo with race one winner Levi Day finishing third.
Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup Race 1
- Levi DAY
- Lewis ROLLO +0.220
- Rob GUIVER +0.393
- Sean NEARY +0.931
- Josh WAINWRIGHT +7.561
- Phil ATKINSON +17.900
- Sam MIDDLEMAS +18.509
- David SHOUBRIDGE +20.619
- Joe MORPHETT +27.418
- Mark CHEETHAM +29.633
Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup Race 2
- Rob GUIVER Ducati
- Lewis ROLLO +0.199
- Levi DAY +2.289
- Sean NEARY +3.547
- Josh WAINWRIGHT +8.103
- Phil ATKINSON +6.378
- David SHOUBRIDGE +16.662
- Sam MIDDLEMAS +18.361
- Mark CHEETHAM +34.022
- Dijon COMPTON +39.493
Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup Standings
- Rob GUIVER 227
- Lewis ROLLO 172
- Sean NEARY 170
- Josh WAINWRIGHT 139
- Phil ATKINSON 137
- Levi DAY 121
- Mark CHEETHAM 105
- Sam MIDDLEMAS 93
- Joe MORPHETT 92
- Taryn SKINNER 54
Help Performance British Motostar Championship
Jake Archer has extended his Help Performance British Motostar Championship lead after his eighth victory of the season in a shortened feature race at Cadwell Park.
It was Storm Stacey who grabbed the holeshot, however the City Lifting/RS Racing KTM duo of Archer and Scott soon took off at the front.
The pair duked it out, swapping places until the red flag brought an early end to the race on lap nine with Archer in the lead. Jack Scott was second, with Storm Stacey third.
Help Performance British Motostar Race 1
- Jack SCOTT
- Jake ARCHER +0.469
- Storm STACEY +1.050
- Asher DURHAM +8.434
- Brandon PAASCH +14.022
- Eugene McMANUS +14.491
- Chris TAYLOR +15.443
- Jack NIXON +20.377
- Elliot LODGE +34.882
- Sam BURMAN +1 Lap
- Sharni PINFOLD +1 Lap
Help Performance British Motostar Race 2
- Jake ARCHER
- Jack SCOTT +0.091
- Storm STACEY +1 Lap
- Asher DURHAM +1 Lap
- Brandon PAASCH +1 Lap
- Eugene McMANUS +1 Lap
- Jack NIXON +1 Lap
- Elliot LODGE +1 Lap
- Sam BURMAN +1 Lap
- Sharni PINFOLD +1 Lap
Help Performance British Motostar Standings
- Jake ARCHER 256
- Storm STACEY 206
- Jack SCOTT 185
- Asher DURHAM 182
- Brandon PAASCH 114
- Edward RENDELL 100
- Eugene McMANUS 83
- Edmund BEST 81
- Jack NIXON 81
- Elliot LODGE 65
- Chris TAYLOR 56
- Liam DELVES 49
- Sam BURMAN 44
- Sharni PINFOLD 38
