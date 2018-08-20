BSB 2018

Round Eight – Cadwell Park

Levi Day takes a win and a podium in Ducati Cup

Billy McConnell takes five-point series lead in STK1000

Ben Currie goes 2-1 in Supersport

Images by David Yeomans

Supersport Race 1

Jack Kennedy has taken another victory in the Dickies British Supersport class, beating Championship rival Currie by 0.252s. It was Kennedy’s team mate Brad Jones who grabbed the holeshot, however Kennedy had taken the lead by the end of the opening lap with Currie in close contention.

With the duo pulling away from the rest of the field, Currie was unable to find a way past the Integro Yamaha rider, eventually securing second at the flag. Jones had a lonely race in third, finishing ahead of Tom Oliver in fourth and Jamie Perrin in fifth.

It was disaster for James Rispoli, who sits third place in the Championship, as he was forced to retire with a technical problem. Kennedy’s victory means he now enjoys a 41 point lead over Currie.

British Supersport Championship, Cadwell Park

Jack Kennedy (Integro Yamaha) Ben Currie (Gearlink Kawasaki) +0.252s Bradley Jones (Integro Yamaha) +11.084s Tom Oliver (SGR Racing Yamaha) +15.412s Jamie Perrin (Slidecodor/Go Racing Developments Yamaha) +18.210s James Westmoreland (Gearlink Kawasaki) +18.735s

Supersport Race 2

Ben Currie powered his Gearlink Kawasaki back to the top step of the podium with victory in the Dickies British Supersport Feature race at Cadwell. Scorching off the line, Currie led Brad Jones across the line with title rival Jack Kennedy in third.

With Kennedy moving through to second on lap two, it became a battle between the two Championship contenders. Maintaining positions until lap 13, Kennedy made his move into the lead but Currie fought straight back one lap later; holding on to claim his first victory on track since round one at Donington.

Josh Owens was able to secure third on track, claiming the GP2 victory whilst James Rispoli got the better of Jones to claim the final Supersport rostrum position. With Kennedy and Currie taking a win and a second place apiece at Cadwell, the duo remain separated by just 36 points.

British Supersport Championship, Cadwell Park

Ben Currie (Gearlink Kawasaki) Jack Kennedy (Integro Yamaha) +0.101s Josh Owens (RS Racing Kalex GP2) +1.005s James Rispoli (Everquip Racing Yamaha) +6.413s Bradley Jones (Integro Yamaha) +6.694s Tom Oliver (SGR Racing Yamaha) +8.537s

British Supersport Championship Standings

Jack Kennedy (Integro Yamaha) 330 Ben Currie (Gearlink Kawasaki) 294 James Rispoli (Everquip Racing Yamaha) 178 James Westmoreland (Gearlink Kawasaki) 165 Ross Twyman (EHA Racing Yamaha) 143 Bradley Jones (Integro Yamaha) 137

Pirelli National Superstock 1000

Lee Jackson took FS-3 Racing Kawasaki’s maiden win in the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 class in a dramatic race at Cadwell. It was an action-packed 12 lap encounter with Jackson, Keith Farmer, Billy McConnell and Josh Elliott running in close contention during the opening half of the race.

Maintaining positions until lap nine, a mistake from McConnell in the lead saw Jackson and Farmer move through however disaster would strike a few laps later when Farmer would then dramatically crash out the lead.

Coming down to the final lap, Jackson was able to fend off McConnell to claim his first win of the season with Elliott completing the podium in third. McConnell now leads the series by five points ahead of Farmer with Joe Collier a further three points behind in third.

Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Race

Lee JACKSON Billy McCONNELL +0.413 Josh ELLIOTT +3.916 Alex OLSEN +7.566 Joe COLLIER +10.665 Matt TRUELOVE +13.434 Tom WARD +16.496 Claudio CORTI +16.986 George STANLEY +20.485 Leon JEACOCK +20.690

Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Standings

Billy McCONNELL 191 Keith FARMER 186 Joe COLLIER 183 Lee JACKSON 129 Josh ELLIOTT 122 Alex OLSEN 97.5 Andy REID 79 Alastair SEELEY 69 Chrissy ROUSE 68 Michael RUTTER 48

Pirelli National Superstock 600

Ryan Vickers has continued his imperious form in the Pirelli National Superstock 600 class with a dominant win in a dramatic Cadwell Park race.

With two red flags halting proceedings, the race eventually came down to a five lap sprint and it was Vickers who launched off the line to grab the holeshot.

Controlling the race from the front, the Mototechniks Yamaha rider was able to take victory by 0.814s ahead of Aaron Clarke and Milo Ward.

Pirelli National Superstock 600 Race

Ryan VICKERS Aaron CLARKE +0.814 Milo WARD +1.641 Joe SHELDON-SHAW +2.430 Ben LUXTON +5.811 TJ TOMS +6.816 Grant NEWSTEAD +9.594 Caolán IRWIN +11.773 Mark PIPER +11.871 Louis VALLELEY +12.440

Pirelli National Superstock 600 Standings

Ryan VICKERS 175 Joe SHELDON-SHAW 113 Aaron CLARKE 109 Milo WARD 92 Kevin KEYES 90 Aaron CLIFFORD 78 Grant NEWSTEAD 76 Caolán IRWIN 62 Cameron LEE 53 Ben LUXTON 49

Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup

Levi Day ended Rob Guiver’s two round winning streak with victory in the opening Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup race at Cadwell Park.

In an action-packed race, Day, Lewis Rollo and Rob Guiver were able to build a small gap over the rest of the field, trading places throughout the 12 lap race.

Rollo was able to fend off a late challenge from Guiver to secure second whilst Sean Neary put a string of fast laps in at the end to finish fourth.

Rob Guiver extended his lead at the top of the Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup, in a last lap thriller at Cadwell Park in Race 2.

Lewis Rollo launched off the line to lead into the first corner, however Guiver made his first move into the lead on lap three to pull a bit of a gap, before a string of lap record breaking laps from Rollo saw him close back up and take the lead on lap ten.

Fighting straight back, the duo traded places until the final lap when Guiver was able to take the win ahead of Rollo with race one winner Levi Day finishing third.

Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup Race 1

Levi DAY Lewis ROLLO +0.220 Rob GUIVER +0.393 Sean NEARY +0.931 Josh WAINWRIGHT +7.561 Phil ATKINSON +17.900 Sam MIDDLEMAS +18.509 David SHOUBRIDGE +20.619 Joe MORPHETT +27.418 Mark CHEETHAM +29.633

Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup Race 2

Rob GUIVER Ducati Lewis ROLLO +0.199 Levi DAY +2.289 Sean NEARY +3.547 Josh WAINWRIGHT +8.103 Phil ATKINSON +6.378 David SHOUBRIDGE +16.662 Sam MIDDLEMAS +18.361 Mark CHEETHAM +34.022 Dijon COMPTON +39.493

Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup Standings

Rob GUIVER 227 Lewis ROLLO 172 Sean NEARY 170 Josh WAINWRIGHT 139 Phil ATKINSON 137 Levi DAY 121 Mark CHEETHAM 105 Sam MIDDLEMAS 93 Joe MORPHETT 92 Taryn SKINNER 54

Help Performance British Motostar Championship

Jake Archer has extended his Help Performance British Motostar Championship lead after his eighth victory of the season in a shortened feature race at Cadwell Park.

It was Storm Stacey who grabbed the holeshot, however the City Lifting/RS Racing KTM duo of Archer and Scott soon took off at the front.

The pair duked it out, swapping places until the red flag brought an early end to the race on lap nine with Archer in the lead. Jack Scott was second, with Storm Stacey third.

Help Performance British Motostar Race 1

Jack SCOTT Jake ARCHER +0.469 Storm STACEY +1.050 Asher DURHAM +8.434 Brandon PAASCH +14.022 Eugene McMANUS +14.491 Chris TAYLOR +15.443 Jack NIXON +20.377 Elliot LODGE +34.882 Sam BURMAN +1 Lap Sharni PINFOLD +1 Lap

Help Performance British Motostar Race 2

Jake ARCHER Jack SCOTT +0.091 Storm STACEY +1 Lap Asher DURHAM +1 Lap Brandon PAASCH +1 Lap Eugene McMANUS +1 Lap Jack NIXON +1 Lap Elliot LODGE +1 Lap Sam BURMAN +1 Lap Sharni PINFOLD +1 Lap

Help Performance British Motostar Standings