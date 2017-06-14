Cairns HOG Charity Ride 2017 to offer pillion rides to raise money

On Saturday 15 July 2017, Cairns locals will be given the first opportunity to become a biker for the day. The Cape York Harley Owners Group (HOG) will open its doors to the first ever Cairns HOG Ride where local can purchase a seat on the back of a Harley Davidson.

The ride will begin and end at Harley Magic and each ticket includes a pillion seat on the back of a Harley, morning tea, lunch and a souvenir jacket patch.

Leathers on and wind in their hair, the bikers will take their passengers though steep winding range roads of Cairns. The boisterous convoy are raising funds for Muscular Dystrophy Queensland as part of the first annual Cairns HOG Charity Ride.

Derek Tottle – Cape York Harley Owners Group (HOG) spokesperson

“It is a fantastic event that our club is really looking forward to. There are so many of our club members keen to donate their bikes and their time for the day, it’s incredible to see the local community come together to support families living with muscular dystrophy.”

Wayne Leonard – Harley Magic

“Harley Davidson has a long international history of supporting muscular dystrophy charities and we’re excited to begin the tradition here in Cairns.”

Muscular dystrophy is a genetic condition that causes progressive muscle weakness, often resulting in profound physical disability. Muscular Dystrophy Queensland empowers people living with muscular dystrophy and similar neuromuscular conditions to make the most of opportunities and fulfil their potential to live the lives they choose.

For more information see the Muscular Dystrophy Queensland website at www.mdqld.org.au/cairns-hog-ride (link). Pillion tickets are strictly limited, so book early to avoid disappointment.