Cam Donald to stand in for Glenn Allerton at Morgan Park ASBK Test

With Glenn Allerton out injured after a motocross training accident, the NextGen BMW squad had many riders to consider putting on the S 1000 RR for the next round of the ASBK Championship at Morgan Park.

After much consideration, and fielding plenty of applications from hopeful aspirants, they are yet to decide on a rider to put on Allerton’s NextGen BMW S 1000 RR at the August 17-19 event in Queensland.

They have confirmed however that two-time Isle of Man TT winner Cameron Donald will test the machine this week at Morgan Park.

The 40-year-old recently proved he is still fit enough after completing a 24-hour off-road enduro event at Kapunda earlier this month on a two-stroke Gas Gas. Only around half of the starters managed to finish the race and Donald ended the event 23rd out of the 71 finishers.

Cameron Donald

“I am super excited to have the opportunity to ride the Next Gen Motorsports BMW Superbike at the Morgan Park Test.

“In recent years I have spent plenty of time riding the BMW brand here in Australia, between working with the GS off road training team to the RR experience track days. I also ride an S1000R as my daily commuter.

“This will be my first time aboard a BMW Superbike and I have to thank Wayne Hepburn from Next Gen and Nigel Harvey from BMW Australia for the opportunity.

“I am under no illusion as to how competitive the current ASBK series is, with no less than 7 previous Australian and a World Champion on the grid.

“Having not ridden a SBK since winning the Malaysian SBK championship in 2016 it will be straight in at the deep end with both the S1000RR and Morgan Park being new to me.

“My only aim is to leave Morgan Park lapping faster than when I arrive and enjoy the opportunity to work with one of Australia’s leading Superbike teams.”

