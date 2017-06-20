Catalunya MotoGP Images Gallery C

MotoGP 2017 – MotoGP Championship Points Standings
  1. VINALES Maverick 25 SPA 111 Movistar Yamaha MotoGP
  2. DOVIZIOSO Andrea 4 ITA 104 Ducati Team
  3. MARQUEZ Marc 93 SPA 88 Repsol Honda Team
  4. PEDROSA Dani 26 SPA 84 Repsol Honda Team
  5. ROSSI Valentino 46 ITA 83 Movistar Yamaha MotoGP
  6. ZARCO Johann 5 FRA 75 Monster Yamaha Tech3
  7. LORENZO Jorge 99 SPA 59 Ducati Team
  8. FOLGER Jonas 94 GER 51 Monster Yamaha Tech 3
  9. CRUTCHLOW Cal 35 GBR 45 LCR Honda
  10. PETRUCCI Danilo 9 ITA 42 Octo Pramac Racing
  11. BAUTISTA Alvaro 19 SPA 34 Pull&Bear Aspar Team
  12. REDDING Scott 45 GBR 33 Octo Pramac Racing
  13. MILLER Jack 43 AUS 30 Team EG 0,0 Marc VDS
  14. BAZ Loris 76 FRA 23 Reale Avintia Racing
  15. IANNONE Andrea 29 ITA 21 Team Suzuki Ecstar
  16. BARBERA Hector 8 SPA 21 Reale Avintia Racing
  17. RABAT Tito 53 SPA 19 Team EG 0,0 Marc VDS
  18. ESPARGARO Aleix 41 SPA 17 Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
  19. ABRAHAM Karel 17 CZE 11 Pull&Bear Aspar Team
  20. PIRRO Michele 51 ITA 7 Ducati Team
  21. RINS Alex 42 SPA 7 Team Suzuki Ecstar
  22. ESPARGARO Pol 44 SPA 6 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
  23. SMITH Bradley 38 GBR 6 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
  24. LOWES Sam 22 GBR 2 Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
  25. GUINTOLI Sylvain 50 FRA 1 Team Suzuki Ecstar
