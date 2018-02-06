Honda’s best-selling CB125E adds Black colour option

Priced from $2,299 MLP

Australia’s fourth best-selling nakedbike, the Honda CB125e, has added a new colour option for 2018 – Pearl Procyon Black, joining the existing Pure Red, Glint Wave Blue Metallic and Pearl White, with an exceptionally competitive price of just $2,299 MLP.

The CB125e is the ultimate entry level motorcycle being LAMS approved with a manageable 124cc, air-cooled, single cylinder engine, ideal for quick trips around town, runs to university or day trips to the beach.

Front disc and rear drum brakes offer first time riders’ confidence in braking at any speed, while the low comfortable seat creates a confident riding position for riders of all proportions, with an easy reach to the ground.

It’s a Honda and like all motorcycles in the Honda range, the CB125e is strong and dependable with easy handling and the renowned durability Honda customers have come to love and expect.

Available for an incredibly low MLP of $2,299, head into your local Honda dealer today to check out the full colour range or book a test ride. For more information on the entire Honda range, ring 1 300 1 HONDA or go to www.hondamotorcycles.com.au (link).