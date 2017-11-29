CDR celebrates 25 year partnership with Yamaha

Craig Dack Racing celebrates 25th Anniversary with Yamaha

2017 marks the 25th anniversary of the union of Craig Dack Racing (CDR) with Yamaha Motor Australia in what has been one of Australia’s most successful sporting combinations.

Formed in 1993, four time Mr Motocross champion, Craig Dack, got together with Yamaha Motor Australia to form CDR Yamaha and represent Yamaha at major motocross and supercross events throughout the country.

Right from day one, CDR Yamaha was a success taking a national championship in their debut season and since then the partnership and the success has continued to grow. Starting with the YZ125 and YZ250 two stoke models through to the four-stroke era beginning in 1998 with the YZ400F, CDR and Yamaha have been on the cutting edge of racing knowledge and their success has been simply astounding over such a sustained period of time.

Amassing over 50 national championships in motocross, supercross and off road, CDR Yamaha have set the bench mark for race teams of any kind in Australia and continue to lead the way as we head into the 2018 season.

“I’m fortunate that Yamaha Motor Australia and I share the same passion for racing and winning,” explains CDR Yamaha team owner, Craig Dack. “We both shared the vision of a high quality, high profile race team that every rider in the country aspires to be on and that’s still want drives me today.

“Together Craig Dack Racing and Yamaha Motor Australia have consistently show cased Yamaha’s amazing range of race breed machines at the highest level. With over 50 championships under our collective belts, across motocross, supercross, off road, two stroke and four stroke, we have enjoyed amazing success and will continue to strive for more success in the future.”

Yamaha Motor Australia’s managing Director, Steven Cotterell, has had a hands-on role with CDR Yamaha from the early days in 1993 and has been a driving force throughout the journey. Cotterell, an ex-racer himself, is as passionate and committed to racing as ever and continues to be a huge supporter of CDR Yamaha and the success of Yamaha in racing.

YMA Managing Director, Steven Cotterell

“Working alongside Craig Dack for 25 years has been one of the success stories of my time at Yamaha Motor Australia,” Cotterell begins. “I can still recall the very early days of establishing the team and ensuring it was set up for long term success and stability.

“Reflecting on those 25 years is easy as there has been so many highlights which we have shared with the CDR Yamaha team. Winning major championships, unveiling new ground-breaking bikes, developing Australia’s best talent, not to mention the technical advances made with both the YZ and WR range, are just some of the things that come quickly to mind.

“On behalf of Yamaha Motor Australia and our employees, I would like to thank and congratulate Craig, his staff and riders for creating a team that represents Yamaha and our racing heritage perfectly and to this day remains at the top of the game in so many ways,” Cotterell said.

Images below by Yamaha / Andrew Clubb / Shayne Rice / Damien Ashenhurst / MXN Images