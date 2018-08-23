Chad Reed on RM-Z450 at AMA Motocross Finale

Former AMA Motocross Champion Chad Reed will race a Suzuki RM-Z450 this weekend in the final round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at the Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana for the Autotrader/ Yoshimura/ Suzuki Factory Racing Team.

Reed, who achieved his greatest success outdoors on a Suzuki while capturing the 2009 AMA 450 Pro Motocross Championship, had those powerful memories renewed recently when the Australian had the chance to ride a stock 2018 Suzuki RM-Z450 during a press event in California.

Highly impressed by the RM-Z450, Reed reached out to Autotrader/ Yoshimura/ Suzuki Factory Racing Team Manager Jeremy Albrecht and asked about testing the race bike at JGRMX’s headquarters in North Carolina and the positive testing experience opened an opportunity for Reed to line up for the Ironman National.

Chad Reed

“The opportunity came up last week for me to test the Autotrader/ Yoshimura/ Suzuki RM-Z450. I immediately felt comfortable with the bike and team. Although I had not planned to be in ‘race shape’ for another six weeks, it’s an opportunity to get out and do what I absolutely love the most, which is race. I haven’t raced a National in three years, but I have those nervous and excited race feelings to be getting back out there. I’m stoked to help the team and sponsors while a few of their riders are out with injuries. I feel like a kid again getting to ride a factory bike and go racing with a highly motivated crew. I hope to see lots of ‘22’ fans this weekend!”

Suzuki Team Manager Jeremy Albrecht is excited to work with one of the sport’s most accomplished and popular riders.

Jeremy Albrecht – Team Manager

“Chad Reed is a welcome addition to the team for this weekend. I am very impressed by his testing abilities and professionalism. Chad was almost immediately comfortable on the Suzuki RM-Z450 and looked great. The last National of the series just got a lot more interesting, to say the least! It should be a fun experience for the whole team.”