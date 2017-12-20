Christmas Gift Ideas from Ficeda Accessories

Ficeda Accessories has a great range of Christmas and new year gift ideas, from Shark helmets, Ipone Motorcycle Care Kits and Oxford Bike covers, through to FIST gloves, Ixon jackets and much more…

To check out the full Ficeda Accessories range check out their website (link).

Shark D-Skwal Helmet – $329.95

Weighing just 1470g the Shark D-Skwal helmet features an internal sun visor, washable liners, is Sharktooth ready, and comes with a Pinlock Maxvision film, all for from $329.95 RRP.

“Pinlock Maxvision” film provided

1470g

Autoseal System: making the visor adhering to the helmet’s gasket providing a much better insulation (water and cold)

Rapid Antifog System: Opening and locking the visor on an anti-mist position.

Constructed from injected thermoplastic resin

Visor can be fitted with a Pinlock Max Vision film insert

Integrated UV380 label & anti-scratch sun visor

Optimal comfort for the persons wearing glasses

Micro lock buckle system

Washable liner

Planned location for SHARKTOOTH

Quick release visor system

Supplied with a Clear Visor as standard

Safety Specification ECE22-05

Ipone Motorcycle Care Kit with Vintage Tin – $49.95

Everything you need to keep your bike and gear in mint condition is included in the Ipone Motorcycle Care Kit, which comes in a Vintage Tin, for a gift that will stand out.

Xtrem Chain – Road

Cleaner Polish

Leather Cream

Helmet Out

Chrom Alu

+ FREE Ipone neck buff

Ixon Helios/Helia – $179.95

A very vented jacket for men (Helios) and women (Helia), these Ixon jackets are perfect for the Australian summer conditions and also feature a detachable waterproof insert for rainy days.

With a modern look and the fitting optimized, this is a great jacket for a very good price at just $179.95 RRP.

2018 FIST Glove Range – $34.95-$44.95

Just released are the 2018 FIST glove range, offering world class MX, MTB and BMX gloves, starting at $34.95 RRP.

Interphone Tour – $399.95

Interphone Tour can link up to four motorcyclists communicating over a maximum distance of 1.5 km. Compatible with all smartphones equipped with Bluetooth technology, it lets you receive and place phone calls, listen to music/radio and follow navigation instructions along your route, for $399.95 RRP.

Also available in the Interphone Sport ($329.95 RRP) and Interphone Urban ($199.95 RRP).

Just1 J32 Kick Helmet – $149.95-$179.95

The Just1 J32 helmet was developed with the primary goal of safety and comfort for the rider. During the design phase, the helmet was designed from the inside out in order to have the best possible and a radical ventilation system, and is available in both adult and youth sizes. The J32 Adult is $179.95 RRP, the J32 Youth $149.95 RRP.

Oxford Aquatex cover – $34.95-$54.95

Keep your pride and joy clean and protected with an Oxford Aquatex cover, with double-stitched nylon and double polyurethane coating, plus an elasticized bottom for a good fit.

Double-stitched nylon for strength and durability

Double coatings of polyurethane

Complete exterior and interior protection

Elasticated bottom and belly strap for a snug fit

Stores away compactly when not in use

Available in various sizes and shapes: Small RRP $34.95 – Medium RRP $39.95 – Small RRP $44.95 – Small RRP $54.95.

Oxford HD chain lock (1.5m) – $79.95

Keep your bike tethered to its spot with the HD Chain and Padlock. Plenty of extra keys and a covered, heavy duty chain ensures your motorcycle will remain safe.

Scott Dual Raid DP Adventure gear

Jacket $649.95 – Pants $399.95

Redefining Adventure, the Dualraid suit is the best choice for long adventures where durability, ventilation and comfort are a necessity. With a removable DRYOsphere thermal liner, removable SAS‑TEC protectors and a breathable, wind‑ and waterproof construction, you can custom fit this jacket to any condition.