Christmas Gift Ideas from Honda Motorcycles

In need of some Christmas gift ideas? Honda has you covered! Honda Genuine Merchandise is now available online at merchandise.honda.com.au or via your local Honda Dealer. To locate your nearest Honda Dealer call 1300 1 HONDA (46632). And don’t forget the best give of all, one of Honda’s fun bike range, such as the CRF50F!

Have a very Merry Christmas with Honda!

Honda Racing Backpack – $100

Two-tone yarn dyed

Woven 600F poly with PU2 backing

Water-resistant coating

Main compartment padded iPad pocket

Internal pocket features pouch to hold MP3 player

Zip top stash pocket

External headphone port

Padded mesh back panel

Adjustable back straps

Embroidered logos

Part No. L08BP017CR

Price: $100.00 RRP

Honda Racing Hydropack – $89.00

Two-tone yarn dyed

Woven 600F poly with PU2 backing

Water-resistant coating

2 litre capacity

Bladder access with nozzle

Front zip pocket

Stretch mesh

Adjustable belts

Embroidered logos

Part No. L08HP017CR

Price: $89.00 RRP

Honda Racing Cooler Bag – $49.00

Two-tone yarn dyed

Woven 600F poly with PU2 backing

Water-resistant coating

Inner insulated lining

ID tag window

Padded handle wrap

Adjustable padded strap

Front zip pocket

Embroidered logos

Part No. L08CB017CR

Price: $49.00 RRP

Honda Racing Rolling Gear Bag – $279.00

Two-tone yarn dyed

Woven 600F poly with PU2 backing

Water-resistant coating

Telescopic handle

Roll-out change mat

Support rails on base

Embroidered logos

Part No. L08GB017CR

Price: $279.00 RRP

HRC Polo – $55.00

Breathable, moisture wicking fabrication

Aircell mesh side panel

Pique comfort fabric

Embroidered logos

Available in mens and womens sizes

Part No. L08PS017HR

Price: $55.00 RRP

Honda Genuine Oils T-shirt – $35.00