Christmas Gift Ideas from Honda Motorcycles
In need of some Christmas gift ideas? Honda has you covered! Honda Genuine Merchandise is now available online at merchandise.honda.com.au or via your local Honda Dealer. To locate your nearest Honda Dealer call 1300 1 HONDA (46632). And don’t forget the best give of all, one of Honda’s fun bike range, such as the CRF50F!
Have a very Merry Christmas with Honda!
Honda Racing Backpack – $100
- Two-tone yarn dyed
- Woven 600F poly with PU2 backing
- Water-resistant coating
- Main compartment padded iPad pocket
- Internal pocket features pouch to hold MP3 player
- Zip top stash pocket
- External headphone port
- Padded mesh back panel
- Adjustable back straps
- Embroidered logos
- Part No. L08BP017CR
- Price: $100.00 RRP
Honda Racing Hydropack – $89.00
- Two-tone yarn dyed
- Woven 600F poly with PU2 backing
- Water-resistant coating
- 2 litre capacity
- Bladder access with nozzle
- Front zip pocket
- Stretch mesh
- Adjustable belts
- Embroidered logos
- Part No. L08HP017CR
- Price: $89.00 RRP
Honda Racing Cooler Bag – $49.00
- Two-tone yarn dyed
- Woven 600F poly with PU2 backing
- Water-resistant coating
- Inner insulated lining
- ID tag window
- Padded handle wrap
- Adjustable padded strap
- Front zip pocket
- Embroidered logos
- Part No. L08CB017CR
- Price: $49.00 RRP
Honda Racing Rolling Gear Bag – $279.00
- Two-tone yarn dyed
- Woven 600F poly with PU2 backing
- Water-resistant coating
- Telescopic handle
- Roll-out change mat
- Support rails on base
- Embroidered logos
- Part No. L08GB017CR
- Price: $279.00 RRP
HRC Polo – $55.00
- Breathable, moisture wicking fabrication
- Aircell mesh side panel
- Pique comfort fabric
- Embroidered logos
- Available in mens and womens sizes
- Part No. L08PS017HR
- Price: $55.00 RRP
Honda Genuine Oils T-shirt – $35.00
- 100% cotton
- Screen printed Honda Genuine Oils motif
- Available in sizes S – 2XL
- Part No. L08TS604B
- Price: $35.00 RRP