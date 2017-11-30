SHARE

Christmas Gift Ideas from KTM

With Christmas fast approaching, and it will be here before we know it, we asked the guys over at KTM for a selection of their Christmas Gift suggestions for those that bleed orange.

Kids KTM Balance Bike – $189.99

  • For children from the age of two
  • Adjustable seat height
3PW1872800 KIDS TRAINING BIKE MINI SX RRP $189.99
KTM Baby Romper Suit – $59.99

  • KTM Racing Style
  • 100% Cotton
3PW189060* REPLICA BABY ROMPER SUIT RRP $59.99
KTM Kids Shades – $47.49

  • Impact-resistant glasses
  • 100% UVA, UVB and UVC protection
  • Exclusively for KTM by UVEX
  • 100% plastic
3PW1872000 KIDS REPLICA SHADES RRP $47.49
KTM Logo Towel – $70

  • Beach towel with KTM printed motif
  • 100% cotton.
  • Size approx. 90 x 180 cm
3PW1772300 LOGO TOWEL RRP $70.00
KTM Espresso Cup Set – $50

  • KTM Espresso Cup Set consisting of a cup and saucer in unmistakeable KTM style.
  • 100% chinaware.
3PW1772600 ESPRESSO CUP SET RRP $50.00
