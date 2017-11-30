Christmas Gift Ideas from KTM
With Christmas fast approaching, and it will be here before we know it, we asked the guys over at KTM for a selection of their Christmas Gift suggestions for those that bleed orange.
Kids KTM Balance Bike – $189.99
- For children from the age of two
- Adjustable seat height
KTM Baby Romper Suit – $59.99
- KTM Racing Style
- 100% Cotton
KTM Kids Shades – $47.49
- Impact-resistant glasses
- 100% UVA, UVB and UVC protection
- Exclusively for KTM by UVEX
- 100% plastic
KTM Logo Towel – $70
- Beach towel with KTM printed motif
- 100% cotton.
- Size approx. 90 x 180 cm
KTM Espresso Cup Set – $50
- KTM Espresso Cup Set consisting of a cup and saucer in unmistakeable KTM style.
- 100% chinaware.