Christmas Gift Ideas from McLeod Accessories

It’s that time of year again, with Christmas fast approaching and presents for friends and family on your mind, so we’ve got a variety of options from McLeod Accessories, which are available in good motorcycle stores. You can also check out the full McLeod Accessories range at their website (link).

DriRider Vintage Custom

Composite Open Face Helmet – $169.95

The DRIRIDER Vintage Custom helmet features a Fibreglass / Kevlar Composite shell, with a plush low-slung fit. Available with or without peak studs and featuring a high quality quilted liner, the Vintage Custom is the perfect helmet for those wanting a high quality open face helmet – without the premium price tag! The DriRider Vintage Custom composite open face helmet is available for $169.95 RRP. For more information on the DriRider range see the www.DriRider.com.au website (link).

AMP Go Bluetooth Helmet Audio System – $199.95

Complete with high-fidelity audio and exclusive concealed microphones, the Amp Go delivers unrivalled audio quality in a versatile, compact package, for just $199.95 RRP for a single unit. This helmet communication system pairs full-duplex intercom with advanced Bluetooth capability and the only boomless microphone system on the market.

EVS SLAM Combo kit – R2 Race Collar

Optional Knee & Elbow Pads – From $104.95

The EVS SLAM Combo kit includes the R2 Race Collar, featuring a low profile design, and easy front entry system. A removable, washable liner ensures it can be kept clean and fresh. Optional are Knee pads, with a hard molded polypropyhlene shell, biofoam liner and full knee to shin coverage. An asymmetric design fits left and right legs specification, while the reinforced TPR hinge system is used.

Also optional are Elbow pads, of the same material as the Knee pads, with Tri-Y forearm protection pads and an extended forearm protection pad, and also featuring asymmetric design. The kit is available in three sizes Adult: $124.95 RRP; Youth $104.95 RRP; Mini $104.95 RRP.

TCX Airtech EVO Boots – $389.90

A premium touring boot, breathable yet waterproof for all-day comfort in hot weather and wet riding conditions, the TCX Airtech EVO boot features a micro-fibre and breathable abrasion resistant Cordura fabric with micro injected inserts. Lining is Gore-Tex for breathability, and Malleolus reinforcements include a shift pad, shin plate and reinforced heel counter.

A touring sole includes specific grip areas, while an elastic zip offers easy fastening with a wide Velcro band. CE certified the TCX Airtech EVO boots are available in black for $389.90 RRP, in Euro sizes 41-48.