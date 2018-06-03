Colton Haaker wins Saturday’s Erzbergrodeo Prolog

Colton Haaker tops second day of Erzbergrodeo qualifying

Colton Haaker topped the second day of the Erzbergrodeo’s Blakläder Iron Road Prolog, setting the fastest time on Saturday. With two days of qualification for the Erzbergrodeo Red Bull Hare Scramble now complete, it was Haaker who took the win over KTM Factory Racing’s duo of Matthias Walkner and Josep Garcia.

Ending Friday’s qualification run provisionally third overall among the 1530 competitors from over 40 nations, Haaker upped his pace by 10 seconds to claim a six-second margin of victory over 2018 Dakar Rally Champion Walkner. Despite topping the time sheets on Friday and improving his time by one-second on Saturday, reigning Enduro 2 World Champion Josep Garcia (KTM) had to settle for third.

Ending Friday in sixth, Walker too improved both position and pace to jump up two places to fourth, while Austria’s Ossi Reisinger (Husqvarna) completed the top five.

With 50 places allotted for the front row start line on Sunday, all the main contenders of this year’s World Enduro Super Series will be first away when the race begins at 14.30CEST sharp.

Series point’s leader Billy Bolt (Husqvarna – GB) qualified 14th and Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM – AUT) 15th. Five-time Erzbergrodeo Red Bull Hare Scramble winner Taddy Blazusiak is 11th, while Graham Jarvis (Husqvarna – GB) placed 20th.

Erzbergrodeo Blakläder Iron Road Prolog Results – Saturday