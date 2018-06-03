Colton Haaker wins Saturday’s Erzbergrodeo Prolog

Colton Haaker tops second day of Erzbergrodeo qualifying

Colton Haaker topped the second day of the Erzbergrodeo’s Blakläder Iron Road Prolog, setting the fastest time on Saturday. With two days of qualification for the Erzbergrodeo Red Bull Hare Scramble now complete, it was Haaker who took the win over KTM Factory Racing’s duo of Matthias Walkner and Josep Garcia.

Matthias Walkner and Eulalia Sanz - Image by Sebastian Marko/Red Bull Content Pool
Matthias Walkner and Eulalia Sanz – Image by Sebastian Marko/Red Bull Content Pool

Ending Friday’s qualification run provisionally third overall among the 1530 competitors from over 40 nations, Haaker upped his pace by 10 seconds to claim a six-second margin of victory over 2018 Dakar Rally Champion Walkner. Despite topping the time sheets on Friday and improving his time by one-second on Saturday, reigning Enduro 2 World Champion Josep Garcia (KTM) had to settle for third.

Colton Haaker - Image by Sebastian Marko/Red Bull Content Pool
Colton Haaker topped the final day of qualifying- Image by Sebastian Marko/Red Bull Content Pool

Ending Friday in sixth, Walker too improved both position and pace to jump up two places to fourth, while Austria’s Ossi Reisinger (Husqvarna) completed the top five.

Josep Garcia - Image Marko/Red Bull Content Pool
Friday winner Josep Garcia was relegated to third – Image Marko/Red Bull Content Pool

With 50 places allotted for the front row start line on Sunday, all the main contenders of this year’s World Enduro Super Series will be first away when the race begins at 14.30CEST sharp.

Manuel Lettenbichler - Image by Sebastian Marko/Red Bull Content Pool
Manuel Lettenbichler – Image by Sebastian Marko/Red Bull Content Pool

Series point’s leader Billy Bolt (Husqvarna – GB) qualified 14th and Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM – AUT) 15th. Five-time Erzbergrodeo Red Bull Hare Scramble winner Taddy Blazusiak is 11th, while Graham Jarvis (Husqvarna – GB) placed 20th.

Didier Goirand - Image by Sebastian Marko/Red Bull Content Pool
Didier Goirand – Image by Sebastian Marko/Red Bull Content Pool

Erzbergrodeo Blakläder Iron Road Prolog Results – Saturday

  1. Colton Haaker (Husqvarna) 10:04.12
  2. Matthias Walkner (KTM) 10:10.11
  3. Josep Garcia (KTM) 10;11.02
  4. Jonny Walker (KTM) 10:16.18
  5. Ossi Reisinger (Husqvarna) 10:17.77
  6. Wade Young (Sherco) 10:19.42
  7. Nathan Watson (KTM) 10:22.66
  8. Rannar Uusna (KTM) 10:23.87
  9. Walter Feichtinger (KTM) 10:24.10
  10. Travis Teasdale (Beta) 10:25.57

Colton Haaker - Image by Sebastian Marko/Red Bull Content Pool

