Cru Halliday confirms pace on day two at Winton

Cru Halliday finished off the two-day ASBK Test in style by topping the timesheets once again. Halliday had topped day one and then underlined his pace by going quicker again today, a 1m20.770 coming in the final session.

This season Halliday is not under the official Yamaha Racing Team banner, and instead is running his own team backed by YMF/YMI and Ipone oils.

Cru Halliday

“We have got the CHR Yamaha YZF-R1M tuned pretty well. There are still some little grey areas we need to fix up. I believe the next race will come down to tyre choice. Its good to top the time sheets again, however It will be a whole different ball game when the race weekend comes around.”

The only other rider under the 1m21s barrier was another privately entered YZF-R1, in the hands of Daniel Falzon competing under the family run JD Racing banner.

Falzon dominated the opening round at Phillip Island, and then took fifth overall at Wakefield Park on his Caterpillar sponsored machine, which was good enough for the 23-year-old to retain a handy 13-point lead at the top of the championship table.

Defending ASBK Champ Troy Herfoss set the fastest ever motorcycle lap of Winton Raceway during qualifying last year, a 1m20.405, but the Crankt Protein Honda man only put down a best of 1m21.018 in this two-day test. Onboard video from last year’s record lap is featured below.

Wayne Maxwell (Yamaha Racing Team, YZF-R1) and Bryan Staring (Crankt Protein Honda Racing, CBR-1000SP) finished fourth and fifth overall respectively. Maxwell only a fraction behind third placed Herfoss, with Staring half-a-second down on that duo.

Glenn Allerton is still sidelined after badly breaking his arm at Wakefield Park last month.

Josh Waters punted the new GSX-R1000 to the sixth fastest time ahead of Alex Phillis, the young Victorian riding an Apex Civil backed YZF-R1 during the test.

Robbie Bugden was the fastest Kawasaki man in eighth ahead of Yamaha privateer Michael Blair and DesmoSport Ducati’s Callum Spriggs.

Supersport graduates Troy Guenther and Kyle Buckley continued their Superbike learning curve to finish the test 11th and 12th respectively.

ASBK returns to Winton late this month for the third round of the Yamaha Motor Finance Australian Superbike Championship, 28-30 April.

ASBK Winton Test – April 2017 – Superbike Fastest Overall Times

Halliday 1m20.770 Falzon 1m20.944 Herfoss 1m21.018 Maxwell 1m21.046 Staring 1n21.504 Waters 1m21.598 Phillis 1m21.823 Bugden 1m21.973 Blair 1m22.412 Spriggs 1m22.500 Guenther 1m22.537 Buckley 1m22.811 Walters 1m23.831 Frost 1m23.859 Levy 1m24.024 Gibson 1m24.529 McIntyre 1m24.757 Spiteri 1m27.672

ASBK 2017 Championship Standings (current as of April 12, 2017)

Daniel Falzon 106 Troy Herfoss 93 Robert Bugden 89 Wayne Maxwell 74 Bryan Staring 69 Beau Beaton 60 Josh Waters 58 Cru Halliday 48 Kyle Buckley 47 Michael Blair 44

Supersport

Ted Collins (Saint Unbreakable, Suzuki GSXR-600) topped every session he took to the track in and now look towards the next Round to attempt to build on his championship lead.

In second position, Mark Chiodo (Repsol, Triumph, 675R) posted a solid time to keep Collins honest.

Chris Quinn (Coopers HXR Yamaha, YZF-R6) completed the top three overall times.

ASBK Winton Test – April 2017 – Supersport Fastest Overall Times

Collins 1m24.040 Chiodo 1m24.328 Chris Quinn 1m24.622

ASBK 2017 Motul Supersport Championship Standings (current as of April 12, 2017)

Ted Collins 86 Mason Coote 85 Sam Condon 70.5 Jordan Carlsson 66.5 Tom Toparis 65 Mark Chiodo 54.5 Nic Liminton 50 Lincoln Gilding 43 Ben Burke 41.5 Ryan Taylor 41

Supersport 300

Fastest overall was Drew Sells (Race Center, Kawasaki Ninja 300) for the Under 300’s class. Sells noting that the conditions were perfect at the track. His fastest lap, a 1:33.207 was posted on the second session of the day. Sells later crashed, injuring his wrist, which prevented him taking part in the last session.

Next was Oli Bayliss (Kawasaki Ninja 300), who continued his impressive progression from yesterday to finish second overall for the Under 300’s class. Bayliss is certainly showing improvement and will be looking to further establish himself at the next round.

Max Croker (KTM Australia, RC 390) finished as the fastest Over 300’s rider and third in the timesheets. Croker is still adapting to the RC 390 but is pleased with his progression and will be looking for a podium at next round.

The Official ASBK Test featured combined sessions between the Hi-Tec Batteries Australian Supersport 300 and YMF R3 Cup.

ASBK Winton Test – April 2017 – Supersport Under 300 Fastest Overall Times

Drew Sells 1m33.207 Oli Bayliss 1m33.557 Scott Nicholson 1m33.861

ASBK Winton Test – April 2017 – Supersport Over 300 Fastest Overall Times

Max Croker 1m33.597 Jack Passfield 1m34.833 Dan Thomas 1m36.242

Supersport 300 – Over 300cc – Championship Standings

Billy Van Eerde 95.5 Zac Levy 91 Brandon Demmery 89 Jack Passfield 80 Tom Bramich 79.5 Hunter Ford 76.5 Ty Lynch 76 Corey Briffa 74.5 Jack Mahaffy 69 Max Croker 66

Supersport 300 – Up to 300cc – Championship Standings

Reid Battye 127.5 Scott Nicholson 94 Oli Bayliss 91 Yanni Shaw 84 Drew Sells 80.5 Laura Brown 79 Tom Edwards 70 Bronson Joel Pickett 57 Grace Poutch 41.5 Zack Johnson 41

ASBK heads to Winton later this month

Spokes.com.au presents Round 3 Yamaha Motor Finance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul Pirelli at Winton Motor Raceway 28-30 April.

2017 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar