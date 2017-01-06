Dakar 2017 | Toby Price injured and out with broken femur

Stage 4 of the 2017 Dakar Rally has thwarted Australian KTM rider Toby Price’s rally aspirations after crashing out only 45kms from the stage finish of the 416km race distance, breaking his left femur on route from San Salvador de Jujuy, Argentina, to Tupiza, Bolivia.

After being set to land another stage win having recovered from losing time earlier in the day, Price’s race ended after 371 kilometres of Stage 4. The Australian fell heavily and had to be airlifted to hospital where it was confirmed he suffered a break to his left femur.

Thankfully, Portuguese born Honda rider, Paulo Goncalves was quickly on hand to assist and raise the alarm to officials as the 29-year-old Aussie rider was forced to wait, no doubt in an incredible amount of pain, for a medical helicopter and transit to a local hospital.

His retirement ensures there will be a new winner to the motorbike race this year. Another KTM Factory Team rider, Austrian Matthias Walkner, took the win two minutes ahead of Joan Barreda, but the Spaniard still leads the overall standings.

Matthias Walkner

“If we are fair, I had it much easier because I could see more tracks. I felt pretty good on the bike, but I didn’t think it was enough for victory. The bad thing is that Toby crashed. I stopped with him until they (the medical team) told me that he was not going to be able to continue. Health is the most important thing and I hope that he’s OK.”

Australian riders that ended the day were Todd Smith finishing the lengthy stage at +00:23:11, placing in 15th for the day, and Matthew Hart, brining his Husky home in 52nd position at +01:20:14 behind the pace.