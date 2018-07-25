MotoStars AJRC

Australian Junior Road Racing Championship

Damian Cudlin’s MotoStars will be the new promoter for the Australian Junior Road Race Championship (AJRC).

M.A. says this is the first step in reinvigorating Junior Road Racing in Australia to be the driving force behind the next generation of Australia’s Road Racing stars.

Cudlin, who is competing himself on the international stage this weekend at the Suzuka 8 Hour, is one of the most sought-after junior road racing coaches in Australia and has built up MotoStars over the last two seasons into a junior development success story.

Damian Cudlin

“We are thrilled to promote the Australian Junior Road Race Championship with MotoStars and believe this mutual alliance with Motorcycling Australia will help in raising the profile of Junior Road Racing to a whole new level in Australia. MotoStars has gone from strength to strength in the last two years, and to gain the support and endorsement from Motorcycling Australia means our program will continue to grow and get more kids into the sport.”

AJRC will feature riders aged 11 to under 16 on an 85cc 2-stroke or up to 160cc 4-stroke machine.

The AJRC will merge in with an expanded Motostars stand alone program, which will run over a two day schedule per round. The multi-round calendar will feature full size tracks as well as short course circuits.

Motorcycling Australia’s Martin Port

“It’s MA’s vision to create and strengthen pathways for our young hopefuls to make it to the National, and possibly the world stage. MA’s mission is to open the sport of motorcycle racing to a younger generation of riders through a platform that teaches race craft and rider development at both State and National levels. Cudlin has a proven junior road racing product and has shown the dedication to the junior road racing space. It’s a partnership that fits perfectly with MA’s focus on seeing junior development move forward in Australia. You only need to look to Spain and Italy to see what works. Both countries have been dominating the world stage for the past decade. The success in Europe is a result of nationally run, highly contested junior racing programs; developing the necessary skills to fight for world titles at an age most Australian Road Racer’s only start on the tarmac.This alliance is the first step by MA to reinvigorate junior road racing with other exciting announcements to follow.”