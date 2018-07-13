Dani Pedrosa announces retirement

The smallest man in MotoGP he may have been, but only fools ever doubted the size of Dani Pedrosa’s heart and talent.

Tonight in a press conference held ahead of the German GP, the 32-year-old Spaniard officially announced that he will hang up his gloves at the end of season 2018.

Dani Pedrosa

“This ia a decision I have bee thinking about for a long time and it is a very, very hard decision, this is the sport I love, but despite good opportunities to keep racing, I feel like I don’t live racing with such an intensity as before.

“Now I have different priorites in my life. How fortunate I feel to have this experience, this opportuity in my life, it has been amazing life to be out racing for such an important team and in front of all the fans. I can say I acheived d way more than I expect, and I am very very proud of what I have done in the sport.”

Dani held it together until some questions from the floor brought some tears from the 125cc and 2 x 250cc World Champion.

Pedrosa was also runner-up in the MotoGP World Championship three times and has 54 race wins under his belt along with 153 podiums, 49 pole positions and 64 race fastest laps.

Of course he has many rounds left this season to try and add to that impressive tally.

Dorna’s Carmelo Ezpeleta announced after Pedrosa stopped speaking that Dani would be nominated as a MotoGP Legend at the season finale in Valencia.