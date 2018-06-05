HRC and Dani Pedrosa to end partnership

After 18 years together across three classes in the MotoGP World Championship, HRC and Dani Pedrosa today announced that their longstanding partnership will come to an end at the end of the 2018 season, by mutual agreement.

Dani Pedrosa

“I want to thank HRC for all these years of great success. I have grown not only as a rider but also as a person with them. I will always have HRC in my memories and in my heart. In life we all need new challenges and I feel it’s time for a change. Thanks, HRC.”

Although their paths will diverge, HRC and Dani Pedrosa have enjoyed a successful relationship: since 2006, when the Spaniard joined the Repsol Honda Team, he has earned 31 victories and was runner-up in the MotoGP Championship on three occasions.

Over the years, Pedrosa has provided very useful information and feedback to Honda for the development of its machines, and at the same time, HRC has given him the best technology and full support on the track.

Yoshishige Nomura – HRC President

“Today is a sad day for me. On behalf of HRC, I want to thank Dani for all his hard and successful work, and to express our gratitude for these two decades together. We also wish him the very best of luck and success. Thanks, Dani.”