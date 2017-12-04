Wayne Maxwell stays with YRT

Glenn Allerton linked to Suzuki or BMW for 2018

Daniel Falzon steps up with YRT for ASBK 2018

Leading ASBK privateer Daniel Falzon will ride with YRT in 2018 after inking a deal with the factory backed outfit for the coming season. This move also signals the close of the Falzon family race team, JD Racing, however some of their loyal sponsors have followed Daniel across to YRT for their new joint venture.

“It is a huge honour to represent YRT and to get a ride on a major manufacturer based team has long been a goal of mine since I started racing competitively,” Falzon stated. “My family and I have made some huge sacrifices to get to this point but I understand that now is when the hard work really begins and I’m excited for the coming year.”

This will be 23-year-old Falzon’s fourth year in the Superbike category. The South Australian graduated to the 1000cc machine after winning back-to-back 600cc Supersport Championships on YZF-R6 machines.

“One of the reasons I have been a loyal Yamaha rider is that I could see a pathway to this team and that loyalty has now been rewarded. The product is awesome, the Yamaha Racing Team have a great crew of people and now its my job to represent them as best I can on and off the track and it’s a challenge I’m really looking forward to.”

Wayne Maxwell eager to put a #1 plate on a Yamaha

While this will be Falzon’s first season under the official YRT banner, it will be his teammate Wayne Maxwell’s fourth season with Yamaha.

Maxwell won the ASBK Championship in 2013 on a Suzuki before then switching to Honda and the Swann backed FX series in 2014, where Maxwell took out that Title for Honda.

The Wollongong raised but Victorian based 35-year-old is determined to add to this tally of #1 plates, but this time around he wants to stick that coveted number on the front of a Yamaha machine.

Wayne Maxwell

“At the end of the 2017, myself and the team had a pretty honest meeting about where things are and together we worked on a plan to make the changes required to improve. I think we all came away feeling positive about the new direction and also understand that if we keep doing the same thing, we will often get the same result.

“John, Kevin and the entire crew are desperate to win another ASBK championship and that’s the people I want to be around as we all have a common goal and will continue to go above and beyond to make it happen. I couldn’t be happier returning to YRT and believe the 2018 season will be my best yet.”

It is fair to say that Maxwell and Falzon have not always seen eye-to-eye, and their could be an interesting dynamic at times in the YRT garage next season…

New Horizons for Glenn Allerton in 2018

Three-time Australian Superbike Champion Glenn Allerton is on the move for 2018 and is finalising his plans for the season ahead, and told MCNews.com.au that he is excited about the opportunities that have presented themselves for the coming season. Pit gossip suggests Allerton will be either Suzuki or BMW mounted for ASBK 2018.

John Redding remains YRT Head Honcho

With over 20 years’ experience at the helm of YRT, John Redding, enters the 2018 season with more enthusiasm than ever and feels his team is in great shape as the opening round fast approaches.

“With Wayne, we know we have an experienced racer, who gets the job done and will be there at the end right in the title hunt. Combine that with the raw speed and enthusiasm of Daniel who at 23 years of age is entering his prime years of racing and I think we are well placed for a great season. Our development of the Yamaha R1 has been good and we have shown that we are on the pace at every circuit on the ASBK calendar. It’s a new season and we enter it with new motivation, a fresh attitude but a steely determination to secure the championship for Yamaha.”

2018 Yamaha Motor Finance ASBK Calendar