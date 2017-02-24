Daniel Falzon tops ASBK FP2 at Phillip Island
ASBK Superbike competitors took to the track just before 1300 this afternoon under cloudy skies at Phillip Island.
With an ambient temperature or 18-degrees and a track temperature of 27-degrees the track looked conducive to fast times.
However, leading Yamaha Racing Team men Wayne Maxwell and Glenn Allerton did not manage to best their times from Thursday’s FP1 session. Realistically there was little to be gained in this session other than some limited tyre durability testing and suspension setting confirmation, or adjustment. The real game starts shortly when the 15-minute qualifying session gets underway around 1400 this afternoon.
Thus today fastest FP2 honours went to Daniel Falzon with a 1m33.656 ahead of defending champion Troy Herfoss, the Honda man stopping the clocks at 1m33.971.
Next best in FP2 was Wayne Maxwell ahead of Beau Beaton, Glenn Allerton and Bryan Staring. Lead Kawasaki rider Robbie Bugden was seventh quickest ahead of Josh Waters on the new Suzuki GSX-R1000R.
This second practice session for ASBK will be followed by their one and only qualifying session slated to take place at 1340 this afternoon.
ASBK 2017 – Round One – Phillip Island – Superbike FP2
- Daniel Falzon 1m33.656
- Troy Herfoss 1m33.971
- Wayne Maxwell 1m34.032
- Beau Beaton 1m34.245
- Glenn Allerton 1m34.288
- Bryan Staring 1m34.374
- Robbie Bugden 1m34.550
- Josh Waters 1m35.042
- Matt Walters 1m35.475
- Cru Halliday 1m35.808
- Michael Blair 1m35.953
- Paul Byrne 1m35.993
- Sam Lambert 1m36.208
- Alex Phillis 1m36.249
- Troy Guenther 1m1m36.508
- Mitch Levy 1m36.538
- Kyle Buckley 1m36.652
- Callum Spriggs 1m37.143
- Trent Gibson 1m37.346
- Chas Hern 1m37.360
This weekend marks the opening ASBK championship round for Superbike, Supersport and the new Supersport 300 category. While the Period 5/6 Historic bikes also take to the track, they are not officialy a part of the ASBK series. Below are the times from yesterday’s FP1 session.
ASBK 2017 – Round One – Phillip Island – Superbike First Practice
- Wayne Maxwell 1m33.952 / Yamaha
- Glenn Allerton 1m33.979 / Yamaha
- Daniel Falzon 1m34.128 / Yamaha
- Josh Waters 1m34.472 / Suzuki
- Robbie Bugden 1m34.826 / Kawasaki
- Troy Herfoss 1m34.856 / Honda
- Bryan Staring 1m35.286 / Honda
- Cru Halliday 1m35.415 / Yamaha
- Matt Walters 1m35.955 / Kawasaki
- Beau Beaton 1m36.003 / Ducati
- Michael Blair 1m36.172 / Yamaha
- Callum Spriggs 1m36.255 / Ducati
- Sam Lambert 1m36.663 / BMW
- Paul Byrne 1m37.091 / Honda
- Aaiden Coote 1m37.296 / Kawasaki
- Chas Hern 1m37.402 / MV Agusta
- Simon Galloway 1m37.593 / Yamaha
Australian Supersport FP2
- Mark Chiodo 1m36.463
- Mason Coote 1m37.828
- Ted Collins 1m38.018
- Ryan Taylor 1m38.496
- Nic Liminton 1m38.523
- Sam Condon 1m38.543
- Luke Mitchell 1m38.584
- Chris Quinn 1m38.953
- Jordan Carlsson 1m38.954
- Tom Toparis 1m39.069
- Cambridge Olivier 1m39.174
- Sam Muldoon 1m39.220
- Ben Burke 1m39.310
- Giuseppe Scarcella 1m40.307
- Brian Houghton 1m41.677
No Comment
You can post first response comment.