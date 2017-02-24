Daniel Falzon tops ASBK FP2 at Phillip Island

ASBK Superbike competitors took to the track just before 1300 this afternoon under cloudy skies at Phillip Island.

With an ambient temperature or 18-degrees and a track temperature of 27-degrees the track looked conducive to fast times.

However, leading Yamaha Racing Team men Wayne Maxwell and Glenn Allerton did not manage to best their times from Thursday’s FP1 session. Realistically there was little to be gained in this session other than some limited tyre durability testing and suspension setting confirmation, or adjustment. The real game starts shortly when the 15-minute qualifying session gets underway around 1400 this afternoon.

Thus today fastest FP2 honours went to Daniel Falzon with a 1m33.656 ahead of defending champion Troy Herfoss, the Honda man stopping the clocks at 1m33.971.

Next best in FP2 was Wayne Maxwell ahead of Beau Beaton, Glenn Allerton and Bryan Staring. Lead Kawasaki rider Robbie Bugden was seventh quickest ahead of Josh Waters on the new Suzuki GSX-R1000R.

This second practice session for ASBK will be followed by their one and only qualifying session slated to take place at 1340 this afternoon.

ASBK 2017 – Round One – Phillip Island – Superbike FP2

Daniel Falzon 1m33.656 Troy Herfoss 1m33.971 Wayne Maxwell 1m34.032 Beau Beaton 1m34.245 Glenn Allerton 1m34.288 Bryan Staring 1m34.374 Robbie Bugden 1m34.550 Josh Waters 1m35.042 Matt Walters 1m35.475 Cru Halliday 1m35.808 Michael Blair 1m35.953 Paul Byrne 1m35.993 Sam Lambert 1m36.208 Alex Phillis 1m36.249 Troy Guenther 1m1m36.508 Mitch Levy 1m36.538 Kyle Buckley 1m36.652 Callum Spriggs 1m37.143 Trent Gibson 1m37.346 Chas Hern 1m37.360

This weekend marks the opening ASBK championship round for Superbike, Supersport and the new Supersport 300 category. While the Period 5/6 Historic bikes also take to the track, they are not officialy a part of the ASBK series. Below are the times from yesterday’s FP1 session.

ASBK 2017 – Round One – Phillip Island – Superbike First Practice

Wayne Maxwell 1m33.952 / Yamaha Glenn Allerton 1m33.979 / Yamaha Daniel Falzon 1m34.128 / Yamaha Josh Waters 1m34.472 / Suzuki Robbie Bugden 1m34.826 / Kawasaki Troy Herfoss 1m34.856 / Honda Bryan Staring 1m35.286 / Honda Cru Halliday 1m35.415 / Yamaha Matt Walters 1m35.955 / Kawasaki Beau Beaton 1m36.003 / Ducati Michael Blair 1m36.172 / Yamaha Callum Spriggs 1m36.255 / Ducati Sam Lambert 1m36.663 / BMW Paul Byrne 1m37.091 / Honda Aaiden Coote 1m37.296 / Kawasaki Chas Hern 1m37.402 / MV Agusta Simon Galloway 1m37.593 / Yamaha

