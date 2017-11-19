31-year-old Daniel Hegarty in fatal crash at Macau GP

It is with much sadness we report the loss of popular rider, Dan Hegarty following an incident at Fishermen’s Bend during the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix overnight.

Dan from Bingham, Nottinghamshire, is a regular feature on the roads circuit from the Ulster GP, to the IOM TT, to Olivers Mount and the NW 200.

Sincere condolences to Dan’s wife Lucy and his two boys, and to his family, racing team and friends at this extremely sad time.

Glenn Irwin took a somewhat hollow victory after the race was declared ahead of Peter Hickman and Michael Rutter.

Glenn Irwin