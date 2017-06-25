Daniel Milner dominates AORC Rounds 7 & 8 at Renmark

Images by John Pearson Media

AORC Round 7

With the sun shining on Renmark for Round 7 of the 2017 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC) held at Renmark, South Australia, the scene was set for what was a day of fast and furious super sprint racing, with great competition in all classes.

A change of format was instated from a cross country to super sprint due to dusty conditions. The seniors were split into 30-second intervals and raced to record the fastest time over the 15km track. The competitors raced for three laps to record an overall time.

The E1, E2, E3 and Transmoto EJ are the premier classes for the Yamaha AORC and include the country’s most elite enduro talent. It would be Scott Keegan, Daniel Milner, Lyndon Snodgrass and Fraser Higlett to shine brightly for their respective classes and take phenomenal wins. Over 160 riders took part in the jam-packed senior’s super sprint.

The Womens, Vets and Masters classes put on an epic display around the free flowing Renmark tracks. These three classes joined the seniors on track for the super sprint format. Each of the competitors registered three laps to record an overall lap time. The three standouts for these classes were Tegan Hall, Rowan Pumpa and Derek Grundy, who all recorded wins.

Round 7 kicked off as the talented Junior competitors geared up for another critical battle for championship points at Renmark, SA. Plenty of spectators stood by to watch the Juniors take off from the Riverland Junior Motorcycle Club’s motocross track into the enduro sections for the nine lap cross country race.

The Juniors aced the dusty terrain and showed off the top notch Off-Road calibre that we have come to expect from the J4, J3 and J2 classes. Juniors that excelled and won for their respective classes were Joshua Brierley, Jayden Rudd and Wil Riordan.

Scroll down to read about Round 8.

E1

Snap Fitness Yamaha Team rider Scott Keegan, blasted his way through the track today at Renmark. Team manager Tom McCormack would be proud of the Off-Road star. Keegan concluded the day with a time of 46:26.686 and took out the E1 win ahead of Wil Ruprecht.

Ruprecht of the Active8 Yamaha Yamalube Racing Team, recovered well from his injury back at Miva to post a total combined time of 46:28.237. Ruprecht would miss out by only two seconds. Finishing on the podium in third was Tom Jones on a Yamaha.

E1 Provisional Results

Scott Keegan – 46.26.686 Wil Ruprecht – 46:28.237 Tom Jones – 47:08.780 Baylee Davies – 47:14.838 Rick Ireland – 47:37.021 Brad Hardaker – 49:16.988 Justin Parker – 49:54.002 William Price – 50:56.466 Toby Lewis – 51:02.246 Jacob Sinclair – 52:07.143

E2

KTM Enduro Team’s Daniel Milner reigned supreme after coming out today on top of the time sheets, handing him the Round 7 and the E2 win. Milner had sensational pace and remained unbeatable to snatch up a finishing time of 43:46.913.

Local hero Riley Graham wrangled his way around the track in fine form to bring home second place. He had a concluding time of 44:17.154. Josh Green of the Active8 Yamaha Yamalube Racing Team had enough pace to make the podium but not quite enough to challenge for the victory, finishing third in the E2 class after racing concluded today, his total time was a 44:45.104.

E2 Provisional Results

Daniel Milner – 43:46.913 Riley Graham – 44:27.154 Josh Green – 44:45.104 Stefan Granquist – 46:06.157 Broc Grabham – 46:07.781 Andrew Wilksch – 46:20.696 Ivan Long – 46:31.314 Justin Carafa – 46:49.530 Jayden Pilgrim – 47:16.763 Dale Watson – 47:42.778

E3

It would be KTM Enduro Team’s Lyndon Snodgrass who delivered the first place in the E3 class. Snodgrass was tremendous throughout the dry and dusty conditions and was simply untouchable in his class. The KTM rider finished with an overall time of 44:42.857.

Up next in second position was Husqvarna Enduro Team’s Lachie Standford, he earned a total time of 45:37.715. It will be interesting to see how the Champoinship battle develops between Snodgrass and Standford on Sunday, as they have been battling head to head all year.

The final podium position belonged to Jesse Lawton on a Husqvarana, Lawton maneuvered his bike around the track to finish with a accumulated time of 46:24.135.

E3 Provisional Results

Lyndon Snodgrass – 44:25.857 Lachlan Stanford – 45:37.715 Jesse Lawton – 46:24.135 Tom Mason – 47:09.588 Lincoln Bird – 49:56.047 Joel James – 52:17.684 Sean Macpherson – 53:02.826 Troy Sheridan – 53:02.826

Transmoto EJ

In the EJ class (19 and under) that is designed as a development ground for senior riders, it would be Fraser Higlett on his Husqvarna to stand out from the rest! Higlett posted an impressive 45:44.372. Up next in second was Michael Driscoll on a Yamaha. Nic Tomlinson completed the podium trifecta after his move to a Yamaha for this weekend. Tomlinson managed a 46:07.664 after a close fought battle with Driscoll.

Transmoto EJ Provisional Results

Fraser Higlett – 45:44.372 Michael Driscoll – 46:03.396 Nic Tomlinson – 46:07.664 Dalton Johnson – 48:54.396 Jack Matthews – 49:12.610 Lauchlan Allan – 49:13.400 Liam Mason – 49:22.039 Jonte Reynders – 49:28.473 Seton Broomhall – 50:17.655 Jacob Peacock – 50:24.347

Womens

All eyes were fixed on the in-form Yamaha rider Jemma Wilson to see if she could back up her unbeaten run so far. However it would be Tegan Hall to finally end Wilson’s run of wins to attain a victory to remember.

Hall on her KTM managed a total time of 53:43.224. Finishing behind Hall was Sophie Coldicutt on a Yamaha with her time of 54:00.981. Despite missing out on the win, Yamaha rider Wilson managed to salvage a podium result with her third place. Her time of 54:30.779, has Wilson remain in a solid championship leading position.

Provisional Results Womens

Tegan Hall – 53:43.224 Sophie Coldicutt – 54:00.981 Jemma Wilson – 54:30.779 Emelie Karlsson – 55:01.745 Kelly Catanese – 58:52.649 Amy Bartsch – 1:03:54.927 Kate Norman 1:06:17.787 Brodie Hoflehner – 1:12:12.494 Khelli Warnest – 1:02:13.048 (lap down) Jessica Nourse – 34:41.939 (dnf)

Vets

In the Veterans class there was a notable absence with the legendary Kirk Hutton, however there was still plenty of intrigue to see who would come out on top. Rowan Pumpa would be the eventual victor with a 52:12.319.

Pumpa on his Yamaha was well ahead of his closest challenger in David Jongebloed. KTM rider Jongebloed scored a 52:52.922. Anthony Greene was the final podium placer in third place. Greene on the KTM registered a total time of 53:15.080.

Provisional Results Vets

Rowan Pumpa – 52:12.319 David Jongebloed – 52:52.922 Anthony Greene – 53:15.080 Leigh Bentley – 53:20.539 Peter Rudd – 53:59.487 Peter Taylor – 53:59.490 Jason Pearce 54:41.453 Ian Haylock – 57:10.609 Peter Rossi – 57:37.128 John Burns – 58:51.117

Masters

Rider and Assistant Team Manager for the DSR Motul Pirelli Sherco Off-Road Team, Derek Grundy put in a riveting performance to win the Masters class race. Current championship leader Grundy is on a mission to win a title in the Yamaha AORC, and he’s well on track to achieve that goal. Grundy posted a time of 53:30.868.

Up next in second position was Craig Hage on his KTM machine. Hage finished a further 15 seconds behind Grundy with his time of 53:45.210. The final Masters competitor on the podium was Michael Widdison, the KTM rider finished approximately a minute behind Hage with his time of 54:43.149.

Provisional Results Masters

Derek Grundy – 53:30.868 Craig Hage – 53:45.210 Michael Widdison – 54:43.149 Lou Stylianoulianou – 55:13.647 Darren Pilgrim 57:25.079 Craig Treasure – 58:07.755 Dale Tiller – 59:10.264 Michael Kerin 59:43.987 Peter Schaper – 1:00:13.739 Shane Bukovinsky – 1:01:41.810

J4

In J4 it would once again be Josuhua Brierley on his Husqvarna machine to display his incredible talents to win the cross-country race. This race adds another win to the undefeated streak for Brierley in 2017. Brierley finished with a compiled time of 1:54:09.396.

Up next was motocross star Mason Semmens, who made a very impressive return to AORC competition. Semmens lead briefly after a Brierley pit stop but his pace wasn’t quite enough to challenge the J4 Championship leader.

Semmens total cross-country time amounted to a 1:54:39.113, he also set the fastest lap time of the race. In third was last year’s J3 Champion Corey Hammond. The KTM mounted rider managed to finish with a total accumulated time of 1:55:45.321.

Provisional Results J4

Josuhua Brierley – 1:54:09.396 Mason Semmens – 1:54:39.113 Corey Hammond – 1:55:45.321 Mitchell Brierley – 1:56:21.634 Connor Adams – 2:00:13.101 Nathan Howe – 2:03:08.343 Colby Mccall – 10:22.890 Riley Nancarrow – 10:37.114 Connor Gee – 10:47.746 Jayden Watkins – 1 Lap

J3

The home crowd was treated to a sensational win for Jayden Rudd in the J3 class. KTM rider Rudd had significant pressure on him to win at his home race, but the expectation didn’t faze the 15 year old as he dominated his class.

Rudd finished with an impressive compiled time of 2:04:33.088. Finishing behind Rudd was Ned Chapman on his Yamaha. Chapman fought hard to register a time of 2:05:17.868. Rounding up the podium positions was Charlie Milton, also a Yamaha Rider.

Milton managed the conditions well to attain a podium position with his time of 1:54:27.903 to complete the cross-country.

Provisional Results J3

Jayden Rudd – 2:04:33.088 Ned Chapman – 2:05:17.868 Charlie Milton – 1:54:27.903 Matthew Pye – 1:54:59.245 Cody Short – 1:58:27.365 Jared Watson – 2:00:53.293 Max Price – 2:01:40.920 Mackyle Thomson – 2:04:55.194 Mitchell McLean – 2:05:43.868 Dustin Doolan – 2:06:05.480

J2

Wil Riordan was the standout rider for the J2’s and finished first for his class. Young Riordan is emerging as a young rising star in the Off-Road scene. With Riordan and Kyron Bacon in close points proximately in the championship, the victory will be handy indeed.

Second position belonged to Kyron Bacon who took 1:55:00.536 to finish the cross-country. To complete the podium would be fellow brother Gus Riordan, his total time was a 1:57:04.097.

Provisional Results J2

Will Riordan – 1:54:51.275 Kyron Bacon – 1:55:00.536 Gus Riordan – 1:57:04.097 Jackenzie Johnson – 1:59:28.062 Jack Bithell – 2:06:15.619 Harry Newbold – 2:07:50.623 Jasper Franklin – 2:11:10.413 Maxwell Liebeknecht – 1:54:59.625 Tyler Heidenreich – 1:55:52.843 Jordan Simpson – 1:56:37.963

Round 8

Round 8 of the Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC) was off to a flying start this morning, as the Senior class raced from the YZ 450FX Test Track for Sunday’s Sprint. The dusty conditions remained throughout the day of epic action. Although the conditions created a challenge for the riders, it forced the cream to rise to the top.

The E1, E2, E3 and Transmoto EJ within the Yamaha AORC are the ‘go-to’ destination for the nation’s most elite enduro riders. Sunday’s sprint racing consisted of four laps, the riders with the fastest accumulated times won the races. Winners were; Wil Ruprecht, Daniel Milner, Lyndon Snodgrass, and Fraser Higlett.

As the Womens, Vets and Masters competed from the WR450F test gate, it would be Wilson, Pumpa and Hage to come out on top for their respective classes. The racing featured several changes of winners in retrospect to yesterday. The sprint format consisted of five laps to determine the winners.

The Junior competitors of the 2017 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC) excelled at Round 8 on the wide-open KTM test track at Renmark in South Australia, where a number of interesting stories developed. Respective Junior class standouts included Mason Semmens, Jayden Rudd and Will Riordan.

E1

It was a Yamaha one-two within the E1 class on Sunday. Active8 Yamaha Yamalube Racing Team’s Wil Ruprecht took a well-deserved victory for Round 8. Ruprecht suffered injury back at (Miva, QLD) and his victory shows he has recovered very well, helping to solidify his championship lead. Ruprecht took just 36:55.387 to finish the four laps.

Up next was Snap Fitness Yamaha’s Scott Keegan. Keegan took the victory yesterday but didn’t quite have the pace to match Ruprecht, he finished approximately 25 seconds behind Ruprecht with his 37:21.656. The final podium spot belonged to Tom Jones on his Yamaha, finishing in the same position as yesterday. Jones registered an accumulated time of 37:51.620.

E1 Provisional Results

Wil Ruprecht – 36:55.387 Scott Keegan – 37:21.656 Tom Jones – 37:51.620 Baylee Davies – 38:02.031 Rick Ireland – 39:20.793 Brad Hardaker – 39:36.941 Toby Lewis – 39:38.184 Justin Parker – 40:44.708 William Price – 41:49.036 Jacob Sinclair – 44:43.599

E2

This weekend once again belonged to Daniel Milner of the KTM Enduro Team. Milner remains undefeated for Yamaha AORC in 2017. Milner described the successful weekend.

Daniel Milner

“The racing was a lot of fun, Lyndon and myself have both enjoyed great results, I did all I could out there to win and we’ve got the right team to achieve those results. It was tricky out there and it got really powdery. It took a while to adjust to the conditions but it was awesome to be honest. There was a bit of hard packed down terrain that had a sharp edge to it. We’re all dealing with the same conditions though, I just wanted to go out there, hit the sand and get the desired result!”

Riley Graham has been one of the standout riders of the weekend, and has provided Milner with a challenge at times. Graham is a local rider and has really taken to the Renmark track. Graham on the Yamaha finished approximately 15 seconds behind with a 35:14.966. Josh Green once again finished in third place.

Typically, Green has been Milner’s greatest threat but couldn’t quite manage to compete for the victory. The Active8 Yamaha Yamalube Racing Team rider finished with a 35:56.460.

E2 Provisional Results

Daniel Milner – 34:59.550 Riley Graham – 35:14.966 Josh Green – 35:56.460 Andrew Wilksch – 36:43.038 Stefan Granquist – 36:48.594 Broc Grabham – 36:56.171 Ivan Long – 37:00.947 Justin Carafa – 37:19.069 Jesse Lawton – 38:00.203 Jayden Pilgrim 38:22.991

E3

The standout rider all weekend for E3 has been Lyndon Snodgrass. KTM Enduro Team rider Snodgrass has been in a heated battle with Husqvarna Enduro Team‘s Lachlan Stanford of the Husqvarna Enduro Team all year long. Stanford registered a time of 35:12.698.

This weekend’s results have gone a long way to put Snodgrass back in control of the championship fight. Snodgrass managed to finish approximately 33 seconds in front of Stanford. Tom Mason was the final podium placer on a KTM. Mason finished only five seconds behind Stanford with a time of 37:51.620.

E3 Provisional Results

Lyndon Snodgrass – 35:12.698 Lachlan Stanford – 35:45.396 Tom Mason – 37:50.949 Joel James – 43:09.258 Troy Sheridan – 43:24.247 Lincoln Bird – 32:10.37

Transmoto EJ

Fraser Higlett once again took victory for the Under 19’s Transmoto EJ class on his Husqvarna. Higlett simply keeps getting better and better and his pace around the Renmark tracks was sensational with a time of 36:45.036. Nic Tomlinson had an impressive switch this weekend to a Yamaha.

Only five seconds separated Higlett and Tomlinson with a time of 36:50.394. Michael Driscoll finished the podium places for EJ, he finished a further four seconds behind on his Yamaha. Driscoll registered a 36:59.764.

Transmoto EJ Provisional Results

Fraser Higlett – 36:45.036 Nic Tomlinson – 36:50.394 Michael Driscoll – 36:59.764 Dalton Johnson – 37:53.400 Jack Matthews – 40:40:05.641 Seton Broomhall – 41:35.429 Jacob Peacock – 41:45.670 Toby Bell – 42:01.389 Lauchlan Allan – 42:02.436 Luke Strauch – 45:00.384

Womens

After a disappointing race on Saturday, Yamaha mounted rider Jemma Wilson turned the tables to win! Wilson struggled to adapt to the track yesterday, but found herself in a much stronger position today. Wilson recorded a time of 36:11.229.

Swedish rider Emelie Karlsson rose to the occasion today to slot into second place on her Yamaha. Karlsson posted an accumulated time of 36:19.103. Sophie Coldicutt rode very well on her Yamaha to finish in third with a time of 36:38.417.

Provisional Results Womens

Jemma Wilson – 36:11.229 Emelie Karlsson – 36:19.103 Sophie Coldicutt – 36:38.417 Tegan Hall – 38:51.803 Amy Bartsch – 41:20.016 Kate Norman – 46:17.289 Brodie Hoflehner – 49:46.925 Kheili Warnest – 00:29.838 (DNF)

Vets

The veterans class is designed for over 35’s competitors and showcases several enduro legends and champoins. Local veteran Rowan Pumpa on his Yamaha backed up his sensational ride from yesterday to once again win on Sunday. Pumpa can be extremely proud of his time of 34:47.177.

David Jongebloed on the KTM finished in second with a time of 35:32.031, recording the same result as yesterday. Anthony Greene solidified his solid weekend with a third place finish. Greene’s total time was a 35:47.420 after braving the WR450F track.

Provisional Results Vets

Rowan Pumpa – 34:47.177 David Jongebloed –35:32.031 Anthony Greene – 35:47.420 Peter Rudd – 35:57.606 Leigh Bentley – 36:02.415 Peter Taylor – 37:17.700 Jason Pearce – 37:39.023 Ian Haylock – 38:17.431 Paul McLean – 39:16.128 Shane Carpenter – 39:22.909

Masters

The Masters class is designed for the over 45’s racers and these competitors showed they certainly haven’t lost the shine from their boots. Craig Hage on a KTM machine took the win for the Masters class to swap positions with Derek Grundy from yesterday’s race. Hage took 34:47.177 to complete the sprint.

In second was DSR Motul Pirelli Sherco Off-Road Team’s Grundy. Grundy still leads the championship class despite the second place finish. Grundy’s time was a 37:07.102. Michael Widdison was the final podium placer with a time of 37:13.076.

Provisional Results Masters

Craig Hage – 35.17.522 Derek Grundy – 37:07.102 Michael Widdison – 37:13.076 Lou Stylianoulianou – 38:38.607 Craig Treasure – 39:42.827 Darren Pilgrim – 39:48.443 Dale Tiller – 39:59.304 Peter Schaper – 40:02.582 Michael Kerin 40:57.262 Shane Bukovinsky – 41:40.960

J4

Motocross star, Mason Semmens further established himself as a very versatile rider by winning today’s sprint race in J4 class. The KTM rider dethroned Joshua Brierley from his undefeated winning streak. Semmens finished with a final time of 21:31.079.

Brierley despite missing out on the win, can be resolute in the fact that he still has a significant championship lead. The Husqvarna rider finished with a time of 22:06.287. The final podium placer for J4 was Corey Hammond. The rider managed to finish with a total accumulated time of 22:45.874 on board his KTM.

Provisional Results J4

Mason Semmens – 21:31.079 Joshua Brierley – 22:06.287 Corey Hammond – 22:45.874 Mitchell Brierly – 22:58.683 Nathan Howe – 23:20.749 Connor Adams – 23:38.022 Colby Mccall – 23:50.845 Cooper Sheidow – 23:53.254 Dex Kelly – 24:17.522 Gee – 24:25.055

J3

Local hero Jayden Rudd was the eventual winner of the J3 sprint race. The victory gave Rudd yet another clean sweep in 2017. Rudd’s training and preparation is paying off handsomely as the KTM rider finished with a total time of 23:08.485.

Husqvarna mounted Matthew Pye was Rudd’s closest challenger, his time 24:23.234. Ned Chapman shot up the placings today to finish third with a time of 24:25.312. Only approximately two seconds off Pye.

Provisional Results J3

Jayden Rudd – 23:08.485 Matthew Pye – 24:23.234 Ned Chapman 24:25.312 Max Price – 25:43.341 Cody Short – 25:52.225 Jared Watson – 26:02.782 Mackyle Thomson – 26:29.534 Mitchell Mclean – 27:11.735 Dustin Doolan – 27:42.814 Cam Nathan 28:14.357

J2

Wil Riordan was the standout in the J2’s, finishing first in class. The J2 Championship leader, Riordan will now enjoy a significant gap in points after a clean sweep this weekend. KTM mounted Riordan finished with a time of 24:29.852.

Taj Gow-Smith impressed onlookers to come second with his total time of of 25:25.550, on a Yamaha. Kyron Bacon still managed to attain a podium place but dropped down to third, after coming second on Saturday. Bacon’s time was a 25:35.463.

Provisional Results J2

Will Riordan – 24:29.852 Taj Gow-Smith – 25:25.550 Kyron Bacon – 25:35.463 Jack Bithell – 26:34.819 Mackenzie Johnson – 26:43.503 Kyran Haydon – 26:47.956 Jasper Franklin – 27:01.864 Maxwell Liebeknecht 27:06.105 Harry Newbold – 27:06.105 Jack McClean – 27:46.586

Remaining Rounds of the 2017 Yamaha AORC