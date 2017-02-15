Daniel Sanders makes the move to EnduroGP

After his extremely impressive end to the 2016 season, everyone expected to see American Taylor Robert in EnduroGP in 2017. But it wasn’t to be; with KTM eager to distinguish between their European American presence.

To replace Robert, KTM Enduro Team Manager Fabio Farioli has decided to enlist Daniel Sanders, (22 years), who first created a stir with his speed at the 2015 Six Days in Slovakia.

Daniel “Chucky” Sanders finally makes the leap into EnduroGP and will also compete in E2, presumably on a 250cc two-stroke

KTM have also signed the talented little protege of “El Torito”, Josep Garcia.

To the surprise of everyone in the paddock, Garcia has moved from Husqvarna to KTM and changes category in the process. The young Catalan, who turned 20 last December, will line-up onboard a 250cc four-stroke in Enduro 2.

Fabio Farioli and the KTM Factory have provided two pleasant surprises during this off-season, letting Taylor Robert return to his native Arizona and signing two promising youngsters for 2017.

With Namobtin and Watson in EnduroGP, KTM make their intentions known and clearly aim to return to the top step of the world’s most prestigious stage.

And with Sanders and Garcia, the Austrian firm is focusing on youth to shine in the smaller capacity category.