Daniel Sanders to ride AORC / A4DE / Hattah on Husqvarna

Which Husky? Four-stroke or two-stroke? All that still to be decided…

The 23-year-old from Three Bridges, east of Melbourne, shot to international stardom after winning the E3 category of the annual International Six-Day Enduro in 2015, and

finishing fourth outright, before returning a year later to win E3 a second straight time and claiming second outright for 2016.

Sanders spent 2017 competing in the World E2 Championships for the KTM Factory Team, but has now returned home to attempt to reclaim the Australian Off Road Championship he dominated in 2016.

Adding substantial firepower to the already successful Husqvarna team managed by former motocross pro Christian Horwood, Sanders has been contracted to take on the AORC, A4DE, Hattah as well as selected other events.

The exquisite Husqvarna enduro motorcycle range spoils any rider for choice, and the team is yet to confirm which machine Sanders will ride, pending off-season testing.

Daniel Sanders

“It’s a big change for me, after eight years on KTMs. I’m looking forward to it with some

renewed motivation. I’m going to be riding a White Knight, but I don’t know which one yet. I’m having some fun at the moment on an FE 450; visiting some motocross and

enduro tracks and getting a feel for it. Stock standard they’re a magnificent bike and real reliable and enjoyable to ride. Every bike requires a different riding style and you learn something different off each one. I’ve had a bit of time on the 500s in the desert races, and now I’m just waiting for the new TPI bikes to roll into the country to test out too.

“It’ll be good jumping back into the AORC. I think next year will be a much stronger field, and there’s already a lot of hype about it. Daniel’s (Milner) always been a strong rider, but as long as we each have a consistent year, I think it’s going to be pretty close.

“Right now, I’m nowhere near where I want to be after the season I’ve had. It’s going to be a long summer to be ready in time for round 1. Then I’ll use that for a stepping stone and go from there.”

Christian Horwood

“I’m very excited to have Chucky onboard for 2018. He’s only young but he has accomplished a lot in his off-road racing career, so it’s great to have a former AORC series champion, Hattah contender and Wildwood winner on-board. We know that he’s going to be strong both in off-road and some extreme races as well, and after 12 months in Enduro GP, he’s going to bring a lot of experience to share with all of us. I think we’ll all learn a lot from him.