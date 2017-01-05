Davey Watt wins opening 2017 Australian Solo Speedway Round

Queenslander Davey Watt wins opening round of the 2017 Australian Solo Speedway Championships at Gillman Speedway on Wednesday night

The popular 38-year-old was clinical in his heat races where he accrued 13 points, only dropping points in his final ride to Victorian Justin Sedgmen, who after surviving a nasty heat one accident with Rohan Tungate, lead the points on 14.

Joining them in the final was former World-Under 21 Team Cup Captain Nick Morris, and 2013 Australian Champion Troy Batchelor, who scrapped into the final by virtue of a semi-final win over Rohan Tungate, Max Fricke and Sam Masters.

Off gate three in the star-studded final, Watt was majestic, and whilst receiving pressure from Sedgmen on laps two and three, greeted the chequered flag first, beating home Sedgmen, Batchelor and Morris.

Though Watt was overjoyed with the opening round victory, he knows it will be business as usual heading into round two in Mildura on Saturday night.

Davey Watt

“There’s a far bigger picture and this is only the beginning, but I feel like this is an achievement. This is a track that I’ve always found hard to feel comfortable on and tonight was the first time I’ve actually felt comfortable on it. I’m super happy with how tonight’s gone but I know that each round is going to be really, really tough. I mean every guy that’s in this field is more than capable of winning a round, It’s not going to take much to fall down the line, so I need to be on top of my game and that’s what I’m working towards.”

Joining Watt at the top of the table after round one, Mildura’s Justin Sedgmen will feel confident heading back to his home circuit for round two after winning his maiden Australian Championship round in last year’s event.

Justin Sedgmen

“Hopefully I can go to Mildura and win that again and keep banging in them points. With Watty and myself equal on top, points make prizes and we’ll just see who comes out on top.”

Round two of the 2017 Australian Solo Championships will make it’s way to Mildura’s Olympic Park on Saturday the 7th of January.

Australian Solo Championship Standings after Rnd 1

1. = Davey Watt 17

1. = Justin Sedgmen 17

3. Nick Morris 14

4. Troy Batchelor 12

5. = Sam Masters 10

5. = Rohan Tungate 10

7. Max Fricke 9

8. = Ty Proctor 6

8. = Jack Holder

10. = Jaimon Lidsey 5

10. = Todd Kurtz 5

10. = Brady Kurtz 5

10. = Josh Pickering 5

14. Cooper Riordan 4

15. Mason Campton 3

16. Jordan Stewart 2

Click here for the official score sheet from Round One.

