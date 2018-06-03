Johnson takes fourth in Superbike TT on Gulf BMW

Aussie Isle of Man TT racer David Johnson narrowly missed the 2018 Superbike TT podium, taking his third 4th place result at the iconic circuit with the SMR (Shaun Muir Racing) Gulf BMW team. He now looks towards the Superstock race on Monday, where he ran fastest on Thursday and is fourth fastest overall.

Trev caught up with Johnson following the Superbike TT, for a chat about the race, the differences between his Superbike and Superstock machinery, and looking forward.

Gulf BMW Road Racing Team
Dave Johnson’s Gulf BMW Road Racing Team Race Machine

Trev: Talk us through your race it seemed fast and consistent and you just hung in there – nearly two minutes ahead of fifth place at the end, but not quite there for the podium. It must be satisfying but frustrating?

Johnson: Yea that’s my third fourth place around here as well, so the podium has eluded me, but hopefully I’ll rectify that on Monday, as the Superstock has been going good. This race I probably still need to start off better, because I was matching James at the end, and I went quicker on the last lap, but I was just trying to keep the pressure on.  I knew I had a massive gap behind, all my pit board guys were telling me to chill out. But I was like, ‘F*** that, I’m going for it just in case he does make a mistake’. So I just tried to keep the pressure on, but there was too much gap in the end. Fourth place was good, it was a new team built up from nowhere with the Shaun Muir crew. You can’t be disappointed with that. All the guys came straight from WSBK at Donington Sunday night/Monday morning, so it’s all the same team, just different bikes.

SMR signs Dave Johnson on Gulf BMW Road Racing Team
Dave Johnson – Gulf BMW Road Racing Team

Trev: Did you learn much in the race today that you can use in the Superstock?

Johnson: Definitely, we’ve got a practice lap now that we can try a few bits, but mainly for the Superbike we’ve learnt a few bits. The Superstock has been going really good, I have been quickest on Thursday overall, and fourth overall for the week in the Stockers, so I think we’ve got a good chance for a podium, if not better.

David Johnson quickest Superstock
David Johnson was quickest in Superstock on Thursday and remains fourth overall fastest

Trev: How much difference is it riding the Superbike from the Superstock?

Johnson: It’s weird, the Superstock has more down low grunt, it jumps off the corners better, but the Superbike has more top end, so that’s what we’ve been trying to work out a bit. The Superstock is aggressive down low, but it’s easy to ride. The Superbike is all about keeping the momentum up and keeping the revs high and the speed good down the straight. So two totally different bikes to ride. We might make a big change for the senior race, but we’ve gotta be happy enough with that fourth place.

David Johnson - Image by David Yeomans
David Johnson – Image by David Yeomans

2018 Isle of Man Superbike TT Race Results

  1. Michael Dunlop (BMW) 1:44:13.398
  2. Conor Cummins (Honda) 1:45:04.259
  3. James Hillier (Kawsaki) 1:45:25.919
  4. David Johnson (BMW) 1:45:58.637
  5. Michael Rutter (BMW) 1:47:27.374
  6. Lee Johnston (Honda) 1:47:42.014
  7. Martin Jessopp (BMW) 1:48:04.898
  8. Ivan Lintin (Kawasaki) 1:48:07:017
  9. Phillip Crowe (BMW) 1:48:12.101
  10. Josh Brookes (Norton) 1:48:14.276

