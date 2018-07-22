Suzuki MotoGP Team Manager on season 2018 thus far

Davide Brivio also looks to the season ahead

Suzuki MotoGP Team Manager Davide Brivio reflects on MotoGP season 2018 thus far, including the four podiums achieved by the Ecstar Suzuki squad, before then turning his attention to developments being conducted in the winter break.

“We were very happy to see Alex fighting with the top riders in Assen, showing no fear and battling until the end with huge determination to achieve a nice podium. It was very exciting for us, and in general it was one of the most incredible races I’ve ever seen.

“Achieving four podiums in eight races this season is something truly great for us. I took it as a sign that this season is completely different to the last one. I think we’ve really improved the package all round, the riders’ performance has also improved a lot, and therefore so have the results, so we are very satisfied so far.

“We started working on this task not just this winter, but actually it was something we started during the last races of last year when we found the way to be more consistent in terms of performance and being in the Top six in the latest races. Then, during last winter, we really did a good job, especially with Alex, who was growing up and improving his performance, so that was very important in terms of developing. He had the opportunity of selecting different options during the winter and this made him more mature and stronger. At the same time Andrea also improved his feeling with the bike and his performance, and now we have two competitive riders challenging each other and pushing each other.

“This first part of the season has been very positive and encouraging, and now we have to work even harder in order to finish the season in the best possible way. Our target is to lose concessions as soon as possible. We need one more podium to lose them, and that will mean that we’ve continued doing the right things and being on the podium regularly, and this will be good news for Suzuki.

“In the meantime in Japan they are working pretty hard in the development of the GSX-RR bike. In Assen we already introduced a new evolution engine that works well. And in Mugello we tried a carbon reinforced chassis. So our racing department continue working, and let’s see in the next tests in Brno or Aragon if we are able to try some more new parts to make our package even stronger.

“At the same time in the garage the technical staff including both sides of the box are working together in tune with good communication and are improving the GSX-RR’s performance step-by-step, and following the correct path of development.

“Now we have completed the mid-season and we go into the summer break in the best condition to face the second half of the season in even better shape!”

MotoGP Championship Points Standings

Marc MARQUEZ Honda SPA 165 Valentino ROSSI Yamaha ITA 119 Maverick VIÑALES Yamaha SPA 109 Andrea DOVIZIOSO Ducati ITA 88 Johann ZARCO Yamaha FRA 88 Jorge LORENZO Ducati SPA 85 Danilo PETRUCCI Ducati ITA 8 Cal CRUTCHLOW Honda GBR 79 Andrea IANNONE Suzuki ITA 75 Jack MILLER Ducati AUS 57 Alex RINS Suzuki SPA 53 Dani PEDROSA Honda SPA 49 Alvaro BAUTISTA Ducati SPA 44 Pol ESPARGARO KTM SPA 32 Tito RABAT Ducati SPA 30 Hafizh SYAHRIN Yamaha MAL 22 Franco MORBIDELLI Honda ITA 19 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia SPA 16 Bradley SMITH KTM GBR 13 Scott REDDING Aprilia GBR 12 Takaaki NAKAGAMI Honda JPN 10 Mika KALLIO KTM FIN 6 Karel ABRAHAM Ducati CZE 4

MotoGP Constructors Points

Honda 200 Yamaha 160 Ducati 158 Suzuki 104 KTM 39 Aprilia 26

MotoGP Team Points