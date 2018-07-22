Suzuki MotoGP Team Manager on season 2018 thus far

Davide Brivio also looks to the season ahead

Suzuki MotoGP Team Manager Davide Brivio reflects on MotoGP season 2018 thus far, including the four podiums achieved by the Ecstar Suzuki squad, before then turning his attention to developments being conducted in the winter break.

Alex Rins took a brilliant second place at Assen – Image by AJRN

“We were very happy to see Alex fighting with the top riders in Assen, showing no fear and battling until the end with huge determination to achieve a nice podium. It was very exciting for us, and in general it was one of the most incredible races I’ve ever seen.

Suzuki is having their best season for some time with 104 manufacturer points already passing their overall tally at the end of a troublesome season 2017

“Achieving four podiums in eight races this season is something truly great for us. I took it as a sign that this season is completely different to the last one. I think we’ve really improved the package all round, the riders’ performance has also improved a lot, and therefore so have the results, so we are very satisfied so far.

Alex Rins was on the podium in Argentina – Image by AJRN

“We started working on this task not just this winter, but actually it was something we started during the last races of last year when we found the way to be more consistent in terms of performance and being in the Top six in the latest races. Then, during last winter, we really did a good job, especially with Alex, who was growing up and improving his performance, so that was very important in terms of developing. He had the opportunity of selecting different options during the winter and this made him more mature and stronger. At the same time Andrea also improved his feeling with the bike and his performance, and now we have two competitive riders challenging each other and pushing each other.

Mugello MotoGP – Alex Rins leading Rossi and Iannone

“This first part of the season has been very positive and encouraging, and now we have to work even harder in order to finish the season in the best possible way. Our target is to lose concessions as soon as possible. We need one more podium to lose them, and that will mean that we’ve continued doing the right things and being on the podium regularly, and this will be good news for Suzuki.

Andrea Iannone & Alex Rins – Mugello

“In the meantime in Japan they are working pretty hard in the development of the GSX-RR bike. In Assen we already introduced a new evolution engine that works well. And in Mugello we tried a carbon reinforced chassis. So our racing department continue working, and let’s see in the next tests in Brno or Aragon if we are able to try some more new parts to make our package even stronger.

Alex Rins – COTA

“At the same time in the garage the technical staff including both sides of the box are working together in tune with good communication and are improving the GSX-RR’s performance step-by-step, and following the correct path of development.

Alex Rins – Assen

“Now we have completed the mid-season and we go into the summer break in the best condition to face the second half of the season in even better shape!”

Circuit of the Americas MotoGP - Round 3 - Race Results Marc MARQUEZ - SPA - Repsol Honda Team 41'52.002 Maverick VIÑALES - SPA - Movistar Yamaha MotoGP +3.560 Andrea IANNONE - ITA - Team SUZUKI ECSTAR +6.704
Circuit of the Americas MotoGP – Round 3 – Race Results
Marc MARQUEZ – SPA – Repsol Honda Team 41’52.002
Maverick VIÑALES – SPA – Movistar Yamaha MotoGP +3.560
Andrea IANNONE – ITA – Team SUZUKI ECSTAR +6.704

MotoGP Championship Points Standings

  1. Marc MARQUEZ Honda SPA 165
  2. Valentino ROSSI Yamaha ITA 119
  3. Maverick VIÑALES Yamaha SPA 109
  4. Andrea DOVIZIOSO Ducati ITA 88
  5. Johann ZARCO Yamaha FRA 88
  6. Jorge LORENZO Ducati SPA 85
  7. Danilo PETRUCCI Ducati ITA 8
  8. Cal CRUTCHLOW Honda GBR 79
  9. Andrea IANNONE Suzuki ITA 75
  10. Jack MILLER Ducati AUS 57
  11. Alex RINS Suzuki SPA 53
  12. Dani PEDROSA Honda SPA 49
  13. Alvaro BAUTISTA Ducati SPA 44
  14. Pol ESPARGARO KTM SPA 32
  15. Tito RABAT Ducati SPA 30
  16. Hafizh SYAHRIN Yamaha MAL 22
  17. Franco MORBIDELLI Honda ITA 19
  18. Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia SPA 16
  19. Bradley SMITH KTM GBR 13
  20. Scott REDDING Aprilia GBR 12
  21. Takaaki NAKAGAMI Honda JPN 10
  22. Mika KALLIO KTM FIN 6
  23. Karel ABRAHAM Ducati CZE 4

MotoGP Constructors Points

  1. Honda 200
  2. Yamaha 160
  3. Ducati 158
  4. Suzuki 104
  5. KTM 39
  6. Aprilia 26

MotoGP Team Points

  1. Movistar Yamaha 228
  2. Repsol Honda 214
  3. Ducati Team 173
  4. Alma Pramac Ducati 141
  5. Suzuki Ecstar 128
  6. Monster Yamaha Tech3 110
  7. LCR Honda 89
  8. Angel Nieto Ducati 48
  9. Red Bull KTM 45
  10. Reala Avintia Ducati 20
  11. Aprilia Racing 28
  12. Marc VDS Honda 19
Suzuki MotoGP Team Manager on season 2018 thus far

