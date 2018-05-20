Dean Ferris dominates MX1

Kyle Webster takes his first overall victory in MX2

Maximus Purvis wins MXD from Bailey Malkiewicz

Regan Duffy dominates Yamaha Juniors

Thor MX1

Two-time defending MX1 Champ, Dean Ferris continued his sweep of the Thor MX1 class during Round 3 of the Pirelli MX Nationals, taking two wins from two races at Wonthaggi in Victoria for 70 points. This left Evans and Clout second and third for the day, on 58 points apiece.

In the first of two rounds to be hosted this weekend, Ferris convincingly won both races, while Raceline Pirelli KTM rookie Mitch Evans finished an impressive second overall, ahead of KTM Motocross Racing Team’s Luke Clout.

In the opening race of the weekend Ferris leapt to the front and quickly showed the rest of the pack a clean pair of heels, extending his eventual victory lead to more than 35 seconds. Behind him, KTM Racing Team’s former MX Nationals champion Kirk Gibbs claimed second ahead of his teammate Clout, who scraped onto the podium after Penrite Honda Racing’s Brett Metcalfe experienced a mechanical problem on the final lap. Rhys Carter (Complete Parts Kawasaki Racing) finished fourth and Evans fifth.

In the MX1’s second outing, Gibbs grabbed the hole-shot and pulled a small lead before crashing out of contention on the second lap. Gibbs’ misfortune granted Ferris the lead, which he held unchallenged to the chequered flag. Evans finished a remarkable second ahead of fellow rookie, Davey Motorsports Husqvarna’s Caleb Ward, while Clout and Metcalfe rounded out the top five.

Thor MX1 Saturday Results

Dean Ferris (Yamaha) 70 Mitch Evans (KTM) 58 Luke Clout (KTM) 58 Caleb Ward (Husqvarna) 54 Rhys Carter (Kawasaki) 52 Dylan Long (Yamaha) 48 Kade Mosig (Husqvarna) 47 Connor Tierney (Yamaha) 42 Daniel Milner (KTM) 42 Mitch Norris (KTM) 37

Pirelli MX2

In the Pirelli MX2 class, Kyle Webster took a strong start to the weekend at Wonthaggi, claiming his first ever overall victory in the class, with 65 points to his name, one ahead of second placed Nathan Crawford.

Webster won the opening race and backed it up with a third in the second outing to secure his maiden win. Serco Yamaha pairing Nathan Crawford and Wilson Todd filled the remaining positions on the podium with second and third overall respectively.

The Western Australian Webster started his day perfectly with a wire-to-wire 14-second victory in the opening moto, ahead of series leader Crawford, who fought through the pack after a mediocre start, and Jay Wilson (Yamalube Yamaha Racing). Penrite Pirelli CRF Honda Racing’s Jackson Richardson finished fourth after running as high as second, narrowly ahead of Davey Motorsport KTM’s Hamish Harwood in fifth.

Todd broke through for his first race win of the year in the second MX2 race, more than 17 seconds ahead of Crawford, who again had to push hard through the pack all race. Webster finished a hard-fought third after leading the race earlier. Wilson put in another solid ride to finish fourth, ahead of 2017 MX2 champion and early race leader Egan Mastin (KTM Motocross Racing Team).

Pirelli MX2 Saturday Results

Kyle Webster (Honda) 65 Nathan Crawford (Yamaha) 64 Wilson Todd (Yamaha) 59 Jay Wilson (Yamaha) 58 Egan Mastin (KTM) 51 Hamish Harwood (KTM) 51 Dylan Wills (Husqvarna) 47 Aaron Tanti (Kawasaki) 42 Jy Roberts (Husqvarna) 42 Jayden Rykers (KTM) 42

MXD

New Zealand’s Maximus Purvis (Altherm JCR Yamaha Racing) has claimed a memorable maiden Motul MXD round victory after trading race wins with Bailey Malkiewicz (Bulk Nutrients WBR Yamaha) in another enthralling outing for the development class.

Purvis won the day on count-back from Malkiewicz, while Davey Motorsports KTM’s Morgan Fogarty rounded out the podium.

Malkiewicz took the race honours in the opening MXD race, with Purvis shadowing him across the line just two seconds behind. The pair were in a league of their own all race, with third-placed Jye Dickson (Raceline Performance KTM) finishing 53 seconds adrift, while Callum Norton (Penrite Honda Racing) and Mat Fabry (Bee Firm NRG Yamaha) placed fourth and fifth respectively.

Purvis took the bit between his teeth in the second moto and pulled out a 10-second victory over Malkiewicz, while Fogarty, Hugh Mackay (Bulk Nutrients WBR Yamaha) and Norton rounded out the top five.

Former red plate holder Riley Dukes (Husqvarna) had a tough day, finishing 12th overall.

MXD Saturday Results

Maximus Purvis (Yamaha) 67 Bailey Malkiewicz (Yamaha) 67 Morgan Fogarty (KTM) 55 Callum Norton (Honda) 54 Jye Dickson (KTM) 54 Hugh Mackay (Yamaha) 50 Brodie Ellis (Yamaha) 48 Mat Fabry (Yamaha) 48 Rhys Budd (Honda) 44 Mason Rowe (KTM) 43

Yamaha 125cc Juniors

After dominating the Yamaha Rising Star Rookies at Appin three weeks prior, Western Australia’s Regan Duffy (KTM) was again at his dominant best, easily sweeping both Yamaha 125cc Juniors motos from Blake Fox (KTM) and Liam Andrews (Yamaha).

Right from the outset Duffy proved he was going to be the one to beat, qualifying a massive seven seconds quicker than anyone. He brought that same pace into both races, stretching out leads of 32 seconds and 29 seconds in his two outings to easily take the day’s overall.

In the first Yamaha 125cc Juniors moto behind Duffy at the head of the pack, Andrews got the better of KTM’s Noah Ferguson, with Fox and Jai Walker (Husqvarna) rounding out the top five.

While Duffy continued to dominate in the second race, Fox took a hard-earned second and Corben Weinert (Husqvarna) third. Andrews finished a consistent fourth and Korey McMahon (KTM) fifth.

Yamaha 125cc Juniors Saturday Results