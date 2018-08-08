Harrison to make two-stroke TT debut on LayLaw TZ250
Dean Harrison lifts the winners trophy of the Motorsport Merchandise Superbike Classic TT Race. Photo Stephen Davison
Up and coming star of the roads Dean Harrison is adding another string to his bow when he contests the 2018 Lightweight Classic TT on a LayLaw Yamaha TZ250.

This will be Dean’s two-stroke debut at the TT and he will be joined in the team by 10-time TT winner Ian Lougher, who lines up for the team for the fourth consecutive year.

Harrison is a three-time winner at the Classic TT with victories in the 2013 Formula Classic, 2015 Bennetts Senior and 2017 RST Superbike Races with the latter seeing him lap in excess of 127mph.

Dean Harrison - Supersport TT Race Two Victor - IOM TT 2018
However, 2018 will see him contest the Lightweight race for the first time and he will make his first competitive outing in the class on a 250cc TZ Yamaha.

Winner of the second Supersport Race at this year’s TT which he followed up by finishing runner up in the PokerStars Senior TT, the 29-year old is sure to be among the race favourites, particularly riding the immaculate machines fielded by Southern Ireland’s Eddie Laycock and Gerry Lawlor for Laylaw Racing.

Laycock, himself a double TT winner with victory in the 1987 Junior and 1989 Supersport 400cc Races, and Lawlor will also field a second, identically-prepared TZ 250cc Yamaha for Lougher. The Welsh veteran won the corresponding Lightweight Classic TT race in 2014.

Yamaha TZ Classic TT Lightweigh Ian Lougher
Ian Lougher on the Laylaw Racing 250 | Jonathan Cole Photography

The ten-time TT winner has had to give second best to Bruce Anstey in each of the last two years, finishing runner-up twice but with the Kiwi sadly absent in 2018 due to illness, Lougher will have high hopes of another Classic TT victory, especially having lapped at 117.742mph twelve months ago.

