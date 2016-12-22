Brandon Demmery to defend his 2016 Over 300cc Production Championship in 2017

Reining Over 300cc Production Champion, Brandon Demmery will defend his Championship win in 2017 in the M.A. backed ASBK Series in the rebranded Supersport 300 class.

Brandon will also welcome a new team mate in Aidan Hayes, who will campaign in the Supersports 600cc Class, with both riders running Yamaha machines with backing from YRD.

There was some speculation surrounding what Brandon would ride this year, after taking out his third Championship win in four years on the smaller capacity machines. Brandon explains the reasoning behind electing to stay in the 300 class.

Brandon Demmery

“2016 was a great year. To be able to build and prepare a bike that had not been previously raced, and turn it into a race winning machine was very satisfying for us. To win the Championship on a bike I built myself in the workshop at home also gave me a big thrill.

“Yamaha built a great little bike to start with, and with the help of my team and suppliers we were able to come out of the box at round one very strong, which set us up to win another Championship.

“To be able to run the #1 plate next year will be the first time I have had the chance to do so, after previously stepping up in class after each win, so that was one of the deciding factors behind my decision to stay in the 300 class. The other was funding. In 2016 we invested a lot of our budget into team infrastructure. We purchased a new truck and a huge amount of tools and equipment over the year, which will be invaluable for the teams future. With a few more items on our wish list, we decided running the 300 again would allow us the funds to continue our growth plans moving forward.”

Brandon had many opportunities, and some very appealing options, to again compete in the Asian Road Racing Championship (ARRC), as he did in 2015, in addition to some options to compete in the new World Superbike Championship 300cc Supersports class, but elected to stay in Australia for 2017.

“As much as I would have liked to compete in the ARRC and of course the World Championship events, the decision to cement mine and the teams future in Australia won out. The financial investment to run at that level is huge and we thought the funds were best spent ensuring we have a long term future in Australia. I have not ruled out an overseas ride at this point, but I am concentrating on Australia for now.” said Brandon.

“I have built 2 new bikes for the 2017 season after selling my Championship winning Yamaha R3 after the final round this year. I will have a third bike ready before the official test at Phillip Island on the 30th January which we are looking to offer up to a young rider to use who wishes to try their hand at road racing. We invite any young rider to contact us on brandoracing@outlook.com if they are interested in riding the bike for the season under the direct guidance of me and my team.”

Team owner Michael Demmery

“With Aidan competing on the 600, and Brandon again riding the 300cc bike, Brandon Demmery Racing will have a presence in two classes in the ASBK Series which appeals highly to our sponsors and supporters. Running the 300 again with Brandon also allows us to offer the use of another Yamaha R3 to a young rider wishing to go racing at a national level.