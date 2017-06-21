Don’t miss your chance to win a new Suzuki GSX250R

To celebrate the GSX250R’s launch Suzuki are offering the chance to win a bike, just enter on their website

The GSX250R offers Suzuki’s sports bike heritage to a much broader audience, with sporty styling, responsive yet easy to control engine performance and confidence inspiring handling that is equally at home on the daily commute or for those weekend blasts.

You can enter for your chance to win on the Suzuki Motorcycles website here (link).

A perfect choice for a wide range of riders, this includes those who are looking to buy their first sports street bike, or who are returning to the world of two-wheeled riding later in life.

Powering the GSX250R is a 248cc parallel-twin engine, with a camshaft profile that delivers maximum acceleration at riding speeds between 20km/h to 90km/h, as this is the range that is often used by riders. As an additional benefit, the cam profile also suppresses noise generation to deliver a smoother, more pleasant ride.

A modern multi-function LCD instrument panel helps keep the rider well-informed and is easy to use. The reverse-lit panel readouts include the speedometer, tachometer, gear position and RPM indicator, odometer, dual tripmeters, fuel gauge, average fuel consumption and oil change timing indicators, and a clock. The outside frame includes indicator, neutral, hi-beam lights and also a programmable engine-RPM indicator light (shift light).

Handling is managed by comfortable clip on handlebars which have a low mounting point but still offer a comfortable ride position when touring. KYB front forks and single rear shock absorber with spring preload adjustment provide handling and cornering ability.

Seating is a relatively low 790mm and slim fuel tank design allow for better planting of the feet when stopped. The rider and pillion seats are separate items giving a sporty look and better cushioning.

Newly designed 17-inch 10-spoke wheels are matched to petal type brake discs with an anti-lock brake system (ABS), that offers greater confidence and peace of mind for the rider.

Enhancing the sporty, aggressive look and flair are newly designed surface-emitting LEDs employed by the position lamps up front and the taillight in the rear. Their smooth edge-to-edge illumination and the chevron-like shape that flanks the headlight create a distinctive and appealing lighting scheme.

The all-new GSX250R will be available from Australian dealerships from July, in Metallic Triton Blue or Gloss Black colour schemes and for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $6,790 Ride Away.

For a chance to WIN an all-new GSX250R customers need to simply complete the entry form via suzukimotorcycles.com.au at http://www.suzukimotorcycles.com.au/ryi/win-a-gsx250r

For full Terms & Conditions please visit http://www.suzukimotorcycles.com.au/ryi/win-a-gsx250r/terms-and-conditions