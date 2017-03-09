DriRider Urban Boot – Casual motorcycle sneaker
DriRider offer a range of motorcycle boots from the casual through to touring and sports options, with the Urban Boot offering a great value option for those after a comfortable, stylish on and off bike option.
The Urban boot features a heavy duty canvas and leather upper, incorporating a comfort mesh breathable liner to allow for airflow and all day comfort.
Double stitched in high stress areas and including a nylon inner ankle protector, the boot is designed to offer strong protection on a motorcycle or scooter.
A cushioning insole with high-level breathability, moisture management and antimicrobial properties ensures the Urban boot can be worn everyday, remaining both comfortable, and not picking up unwanted smells.
Fastener laces and a side zipper ensure easy fitment and the boot stays securely in place, while a stitched natural rubber sole offers excellent comfort and grip, with a special focus on the needs of motorcycling.
The DriRider Urban boot is available in four colour options: Black, Charcoal, Navy, Red, in sizes 39 – 46 for $149.95 RRP.
Visit your local Motorcycle Dealer, or for the full DriRider range see DriRider.com.au.
For dealer enquiries phone McLeod Accessories: 1300 300 191
