DriRider Vortex Adventure 2 – All season touring kit

Jacket – $499.95, Pant – $329.95 RRP

The DriRider Vortex Adventure 2 kit offers a year round sports-touring orientated offering, suitable for all weather and riding conditions, thanks to plentiful venting and both thermal and waterproof liners. Available as seperate jacket and pants, which can be connected, it offers the full suit experience, in the flexibility of a two-piece set. It’s also available in both Men’s and Ladies options.

Ladies DriRider Vortex Adventure 2 Jacket & Pants

The Vortex Adventure 2 jacket and pants can be purchased seperately but complete a matching set, featuring Polyester 900D outer shells, with reinforced 1200D areas, removable liners and a mesh comfort liner.

The pants include power stretch panels at the waist, thigh and crotch, with soft panels behind the knees, and four outer pockets. There’s also large panels on the thigh that can be folded away to reveal air vents.

The jacket features a hydration pocket, multiple storage pockets, stretch panels in the shoulders and elbows, and concealed vest panels, plus arm and rear vents. A waist adjuster also allows for a snug fit, as do arm adjusters.

The Vortex Adventure 2 jacket is available in Ladies sizes 8-22 in Grey/Black for $499.95 RRP, while the pants are available in sizes 8-22 for $329.95 RRP, in the same colour. For more information on the DriRider range see the www.DriRider.com.au website (link).

Men’s DriRider Vortex Adventure 2 Jacket & Pants

The DriRider Vortex Adventure 2 jacket and pants is also available in men’s sizes, with the same features as above and in a greater variety of colour options.

Men’s sizes come in Grey/Black, Black/Black and Sand in sizes Small to 6XL for the pant, for $329.95 RRP, while the jacket is available in Grey/Black, Black/Black in sizes Small to 8XL, for $449.95 RRP. For more information on the DriRider range see the www.DriRider.com.au website (link).

DriRider Vortex Adventure 2 jacket features

Out Shell Polyester 900D with 1200D shoulders & elbows

Removable Throat Coat

CE armour with Hi Density foam back pad (Prepared for optional D30 CE Level 2 back protector)

Removable waterproof & breathable liner (15,000 mm / 7,000 mm)

Removable 150g Thermal Quilted liner

Concealed chest vent panels, Arm vents & large rear exhaust vents

Poly mesh comfort liner

Hydration Bladder Pocket (Bladder not included)

Reflective printing front & back for low light visibility

Arm and waist adjusters for optimum fit

Stretch panels in Shoulder & Elbow

Multiple storage pockets + hand warmer pockets.

Waist expander zips

Waist connection zip 3/4

Matching pants available

Men’s colour options: Grey/Black, Black/Anthracite/Blue, Sand

Men’s sizes: Small to 8XL

Ladies colour option: Grey/Black

Ladies sizes: 8-22

Price: $499.95 RRP

www.DriRider.com.au

DriRider Vortex Adventure 2 pant features