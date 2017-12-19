DriRider Vortex Adventure 2 – All season touring kit
Jacket – $499.95, Pant – $329.95 RRP
The DriRider Vortex Adventure 2 kit offers a year round sports-touring orientated offering, suitable for all weather and riding conditions, thanks to plentiful venting and both thermal and waterproof liners. Available as seperate jacket and pants, which can be connected, it offers the full suit experience, in the flexibility of a two-piece set. It’s also available in both Men’s and Ladies options.
Ladies DriRider Vortex Adventure 2 Jacket & Pants
The Vortex Adventure 2 jacket and pants can be purchased seperately but complete a matching set, featuring Polyester 900D outer shells, with reinforced 1200D areas, removable liners and a mesh comfort liner.
The pants include power stretch panels at the waist, thigh and crotch, with soft panels behind the knees, and four outer pockets. There’s also large panels on the thigh that can be folded away to reveal air vents.
The jacket features a hydration pocket, multiple storage pockets, stretch panels in the shoulders and elbows, and concealed vest panels, plus arm and rear vents. A waist adjuster also allows for a snug fit, as do arm adjusters.
The Vortex Adventure 2 jacket is available in Ladies sizes 8-22 in Grey/Black for $499.95 RRP, while the pants are available in sizes 8-22 for $329.95 RRP, in the same colour. For more information on the DriRider range see the www.DriRider.com.au website (link).
Men’s DriRider Vortex Adventure 2 Jacket & Pants
The DriRider Vortex Adventure 2 jacket and pants is also available in men’s sizes, with the same features as above and in a greater variety of colour options.
Men’s sizes come in Grey/Black, Black/Black and Sand in sizes Small to 6XL for the pant, for $329.95 RRP, while the jacket is available in Grey/Black, Black/Black in sizes Small to 8XL, for $449.95 RRP. For more information on the DriRider range see the www.DriRider.com.au website (link).
DriRider Vortex Adventure 2 jacket features
- Out Shell Polyester 900D with 1200D shoulders & elbows
- Removable Throat Coat
- CE armour with Hi Density foam back pad
- (Prepared for optional D30 CE Level 2 back protector)
- Removable waterproof & breathable liner (15,000 mm / 7,000 mm)
- Removable 150g Thermal Quilted liner
- Concealed chest vent panels, Arm vents & large rear exhaust vents
- Poly mesh comfort liner
- Hydration Bladder Pocket (Bladder not included)
- Reflective printing front & back for low light visibility
- Arm and waist adjusters for optimum fit
- Stretch panels in Shoulder & Elbow
- Multiple storage pockets + hand warmer pockets.
- Waist expander zips
- Waist connection zip 3/4
- Matching pants available
- Men’s colour options: Grey/Black, Black/Anthracite/Blue, Sand
- Men’s sizes: Small to 8XL
- Ladies colour option: Grey/Black
- Ladies sizes: 8-22
- Price: $499.95 RRP
- www.DriRider.com.au
DriRider Vortex Adventure 2 pant features
- Heavy Duty Polyester 900D Out shell
- 1200D double layer Knee reinforcement & double layer seat
- CE Approved armour in knees (Height adjustable)
- Safety stitching
- Removable waterproof / breathable liner (15,000 mm / 7,000 mm)
- Removable 100g Thermal liner
- Large panels on the Thigh unzip & fold away to reveal large Air vents
- Mesh comfort liner
- Power stretch panels in waist, Thigh & crotch
- Soft panel behind knees
- TPR Grip on inner knee
- Four outer pockets
- Dual waist adjusters
- Width & height adjusters lower leg
- Reflective printing for low light visibility
- Heat resistant material on lower inner leg
- Waist connection zip ¾
- Men’s colour options: Grey/Black, Black/Black, Sand
- Men’s sizes: Small to 6XL
- Ladies colour option: Grey/Black
- Ladies sizes: 8-22
- Price: $329.95 RRP
- www.DriRider.com.au