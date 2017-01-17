Ducati Diavel Diesel

No not that sort of diesel…

Collaboration between Ducati and fasion brand Diesel – only five machines heading to Australia

The Ducati Diavel Diesel is characterized by a hand-brushed stainless steel superstructure with visible welding and rivets that make it absolutely unmistakable and timeless. Details like the tank cover, front cowl and passenger saddle cover are examples of craftsmanship and style. The saddle, made of real leather, is unique to this Diavel, on which the pyramid element appears at various points: three identical faces embodying the three Ds of Ducati, Diavel and Diesel.

Other distinguishing features of this very special Diavel include the lateral air intake covers, made of red methacrylate with the Diesel logo on the inside. Red is also the colour of the Brembo front brake callipers, of five chain links and the LCD dashboard, which recalls vintage digital displays. The Ducati Diavel Diesel’s exhaust system is another little work of art, thanks to pipes graced by black Zircotec ceramic coating and black silencers with ends machined from solid, on which the new pyramid motif appears.

The Ducati Diavel Diesel is a bike that masters the road whilst being lightweight and agile, like all Ducati motorcycles. Its 162 HP Testastretta 11° DS engine combined with the Ducati Safety Pack (ABS and Ducati Traction Control) and Riding Mode offer a riding experience that’s thrilling and at the same time safe and intuitive. The 240 mm wide rear tyre is full of personality and, thanks to the effective chassis set-up, also delivers high-precision handling but also comfort for day-to-day use.

Tank cover in hand-brushed stainless steel with visible welding and rivets

Front cowl and passenger saddle cover with visible welding and rivets

Black lateral anodized air intakes with visible welding

Lateral air intake covers in red methacrylate with the Diesel logo on the inside

Red LCD dashboard

Exhaust pipes with black Zircotec ceramic coating

Black silencers with ends machined from solid

Exclusive design leather saddle with DDD pyramid

Numbered plate on frame

Matte black front mudguard with DDD pyramid

Rear-view mirrors with stem and cup machined from solid

Red Brembo front brake callipers

Chain with five red links

Bike cover and rear stand supplied standard

Only 5 Ducati Diavel Diesels are destined for our market, making it a very exclusive collector model for the customers that recognise the opportunity to purchase one.

Arriving from May this year, the AUS RRP (ex ORC’s) will be $34,490 and NZ RRP $39,990.

The Ducati Diavel Diesel – of which only 666 numbered units will be produced worldwide – is the fruit of collaboration between Andrea Rosso, Creative Director of Diesel Licences, and the Ducati Design Center.

To create the Ducati Diavel Diesel, the two style centres were inspired by a hyperkinetic dynamism of a post-apocalyptic, retro-futuristic world.

The result of this new collaboration was unveiled during the Milan Men’s Fashion Week.

The Diavel Diesel isn’t the only new product coming up. Diesel has produced a capsule apparel collection dedicated to Ducati reflecting the DNA and roots shared by the two brands: creativity and innovation are the key values that have made Ducati and Diesel two icons of Made in Italy. Also going on sale starting from April, this collection comprises one Jogg Jeans, a leather jacket and two T-shirts.

“The collaboration with Diesel enabled us to explore original stylistic and technical aspects whilst staying within the Ducati brand and fully respecting its values,” said Ducati Motor Holding CEO Claudio Domenicali. “In this case we worked with Diesel on an already uniquely original bike like the Diavel and the result was surprising to put it mildly. The details characterizing the Diavel Diesel cannot fail to captivate connoisseurs of special bikes but also people from different walks of life, such as fashion. It’s always stimulating for us to move outside the world of motorcycling and widen our brand’s areas of interest”.