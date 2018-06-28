Ducati Monster 1200 25° Anniversario

Ducati first presented their Monster at the Cologne trade fair in 1992 and production began on 5 March 1993. In just a few years the bike had become a new icon in the modern history of Ducati with over 325,000 Monsters sold since inception.

The Monster was the predecessor that bred a fleet of sporty naked bikes and to celebrate 25 years of Monster, Ducati has created the Monster 1200 25° Anniversario.

Only 500 numbered motorcycles will be produced of the Monster 1200 25° Anniversario characterised with an exclusive livery featuring the three colours of the Italian flag on the nose fairing, fuel tank and passenger seat cover, inspired by the 2008 Monster S4RS Testastretta Tricolore.

The special colour scheme partners perfectly with the prestige seat which is embroidered with the 25th anniversary logo.

The gold coloured frame and forged Marchesini wheels with W spokes in the same colour are another distinguishing feature of this Monster.

Numerous other prestigious details machined from solid, such as the mirrors, frame plugs, handlebar end weights and the petrol cap.

The articulated brake and clutch levers as well as the plate holder are also in aluminium, while the front and rear mudguards, the keyhole cover and the exhaust heat guard are in carbon fibre.

The Monster 1200 25° Anniversario also comes with a bike cover, decorated with the particular logo of this special limited edition.

Monster 1200 25° Anniversario boasts the familiar tubular steel trellis frame and single-sided swing arm that for the Anniversario are paired with fully adjustable 48mm Öhlins forks and an Öhlins rear shock of similar specification.

A first-class braking system is made up of two 330 mm diameter Brembo discs paired with Brembo M50 monobloc callipers. The rear 245 mm diameter disk is matched with a Brembo caliper.

The Monster 1200 25° Anniversario is equipped with the latest evolution of the Testastretta 11° DS which guarantees high levels of power and torque as well as fluid and full delivery even at low revs.

Monster 1200 25° Anniversario puts out 147 hp at 9,250 rpm and a maximum torque of 124 Nm at 7,750 rpm and the Testastretta 11° DS engine of the Monster 1200 25° Anniversario guarantees long maintenance intervals – valve checks are required only every 30,000 km.

The impressive electronic package features three different Riding Modes (Sport, Touring and Urban), as well as an Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) which supplies information to the ABS Bosch Cornering and Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) systems. Thanks to these high level electronic systems, which also include Ducati Traction Control (DTC) and Ducati Quick Shift Up and Down (DQS) for swift gear changes without using the clutch.

The colour TFT instrument panel provides all the necessary information and allows the rider to regulate the Riding Mode settings through a pleasant and user-friendly interface.

In addition, the headlight is equipped with a DRL (Daytime Running Light) system, which ensures perfect daytime visibility and allows for the motorcycle to be seen immediately.

The Monster 1200 25° Anniversario will be available in Australia this December but with that limited run of only 500 bikes you would be smart to get your order in now.

