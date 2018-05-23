Mike Hailwood Desmo Twins on display

The Ducati Museum, recently renewed in 2016, has announced the first of many temporary exhibitions, with the ‘Desmo Twins of young Hailwood’ to be on display until September 15, 2018.

The exhibition brings together three race bikes built between 1958 and 1960 by the unforgettable Fabio Taglioni. In part, these represent the early career of one of the world’s most famous riders: Mike Hailwood.

The Desmo Twin 125, 250 and 350cc represent a period of creativity by the Romagna-born engineer. Built at the specific request of Mike’s father, they would go on to give the popular rider his first victories.

Now, almost sixty years later, these ultra-rare bikes have finally been reunited in an exhibition that is an integral part of the 40th anniversary celebrations of “Mike the Bike’s” win at the 1978 Tourist Trophy.

In 2016, the year in which Ducati celebrates its 90th anniversary, the Ducati museum has been fully renovated, and now boasts brand new graphics as well as exhibiting new bikes. Participants in WDW2016 were able to enjoy a sneak preview of the museum in July, before it was officially opened on 23 September.

For further information on the exhibition and how to visit the factory and the Ducati Museum head to the website (link).