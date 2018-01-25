Ducati Panigale V4 R

Images by GeeBee

Ducati test rider Lorenzo Zanetti put in another 74-laps on the WorldSBK spec’ V4 Ducati Panigale R overnight alongside an official WSBK test session at Jerez.

The 30-year-old Italian had covered 64-laps on Tuesday, which added to the 74 overnight meant that the Ducati Panigale V4 R race machine clocked up 611km of valuable test time around the 4.428km Circuito de Jerez.

Zanetti clocked a best of 1m41.655 on Tuesday before lowering that benchmark to 1m41.226 on Wednesday.

The fastest time of the day was recorded by Kawasaki’s Tom Sykes on qualifying tyres but on race rubber it currently seem that the V4 Ducati is just over a second off being fully competitive in race trim.

For further reference, the Factory V-Twin Ducati Panigale R machine of Marco Melandri stopped the watches with a best of 1m39.754.

Team manager Serafino Foti has not ruled out racing the Panigale V4 late in the 2018 WorldSBK season.

“There is a lot of work to do but if by the middle of the season the bike is ready, then we can perhaps test with Chaz and Marco, although the goal is to have it ready by February 2019.”

WorldSBK Test – Jerez – January 24th, 2018

WorldSBK / STK1000 / WSS / BSB

Sykes 1m38.889 Rea 1m39.470 Canepa 1m39.524 Camier 1m39.608 Melandri 1m39.754 Laverty 1m39.876 Torres 1m40.155 Lowes 1m40.398 Van der Mark 1m40.532 Haslam 1m40.576 Mercado 1m40.639 Baz 1m40.707 Davies 1m40.723 Rinaldi 1m40.862 Mossey 1m41.038 Razgatlioglu 1m41.114 Gagne 1m41.200 Zanetti 1m41.226 Savadori 1m41.411 Hernandez 1m41.807 Delbianco 1m41.982 De Rosa 1m43.715 Sofuoglu 1m43.822 Jezek 1m43.876 Okubo 1m44.471 Badovini 1m44.833 Calero 1m45.336

WorldSBK Test – Jerez – January 23rd, 2018

WorldSBK / STK1000 / WSS / BSB

Jonathan Rea 1m39.862 Alex Lowes 1m40.064 Tom Sykes 1m40.178 Marco Melandri 1m40.238 Chaz Davies 1m40.704 Michael Van Der Mark 1m40.758 Eugene Laverty 1m40.775 Leon Camier 1m40.888 Niccolo Canepa 1m41.034 Lorenzo Savadori 1m41.038 Loris Baz 1m41.129 Michae Rinaldi 1m41.202 Jordi Torres 1m41.314 Leon Haslam 1m41.438 Lorenzo Zanetti 1m41.665 Yonny Herndandez 1m42.035 Jacob Gagne 1m42.060 Leandro Mercado 1m42.143 Toprak Razgatlioglu 1m42.168 Luke Mossey 1m42.605 Raffaelle De Rosa 1m43.738 Alessandro Delbianco 1m43.924 Kenan Sofuoglu 1m43.998 Hikari Okubo 1m45.010 Ayrton Badovini 1m45.273 Nacho Calero 1m45.491

