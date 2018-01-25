SHARE

Ducati Panigale V4 R

Images by GeeBee

Ducati test rider Lorenzo Zanetti put in another 74-laps on the WorldSBK spec’ V4 Ducati Panigale R overnight alongside an official WSBK test session at Jerez.

The 30-year-old Italian had covered 64-laps on Tuesday, which added to the 74 overnight meant that the Ducati Panigale V4 R race machine clocked up 611km of valuable test time around the 4.428km Circuito de Jerez.

Zanetti clocked a best of 1m41.655 on Tuesday before lowering that benchmark to 1m41.226 on Wednesday.

The fastest time of the day was recorded by Kawasaki’s Tom Sykes on qualifying tyres but on race rubber it currently seem that the V4 Ducati is just over a second off being fully competitive in race trim.

For further reference, the Factory V-Twin Ducati Panigale R machine of Marco Melandri stopped the watches with a best of 1m39.754.

Team manager Serafino Foti has not ruled out racing the Panigale V4 late in the 2018 WorldSBK season.

“There is a lot of work to do but if by the middle of the season the bike is ready, then we can perhaps test with Chaz and Marco, although the goal is to have it ready by February 2019.”

WorldSBK Test – Jerez – January 24th, 2018

WorldSBK / STK1000 / WSS / BSB
  1. Sykes 1m38.889
  2. Rea 1m39.470
  3. Canepa 1m39.524
  4. Camier 1m39.608
  5. Melandri 1m39.754
  6. Laverty 1m39.876
  7. Torres 1m40.155
  8. Lowes 1m40.398
  9. Van der Mark 1m40.532
  10. Haslam 1m40.576
  11. Mercado 1m40.639
  12. Baz 1m40.707
  13. Davies 1m40.723
  14. Rinaldi 1m40.862
  15. Mossey 1m41.038
  16. Razgatlioglu 1m41.114
  17. Gagne 1m41.200
  18. Zanetti 1m41.226
  19. Savadori 1m41.411
  20. Hernandez 1m41.807
  21. Delbianco 1m41.982
  22. De Rosa 1m43.715
  23. Sofuoglu 1m43.822
  24. Jezek 1m43.876
  25. Okubo 1m44.471
  26. Badovini 1m44.833
  27. Calero 1m45.336

WorldSBK Test – Jerez – January 23rd, 2018

WorldSBK / STK1000 / WSS / BSB
  1. Jonathan Rea 1m39.862
  2. Alex Lowes 1m40.064
  3. Tom Sykes 1m40.178
  4. Marco Melandri 1m40.238
  5. Chaz Davies 1m40.704
  6. Michael Van Der Mark 1m40.758
  7. Eugene Laverty 1m40.775
  8. Leon Camier 1m40.888
  9. Niccolo Canepa 1m41.034
  10. Lorenzo Savadori 1m41.038
  11. Loris Baz 1m41.129
  12. Michae Rinaldi 1m41.202
  13. Jordi Torres 1m41.314
  14. Leon Haslam 1m41.438
  15. Lorenzo Zanetti 1m41.665
  16. Yonny Herndandez 1m42.035
  17. Jacob Gagne 1m42.060
  18. Leandro Mercado 1m42.143
  19. Toprak Razgatlioglu 1m42.168
  20. Luke Mossey 1m42.605
  21. Raffaelle De Rosa 1m43.738
  22. Alessandro Delbianco 1m43.924
  23. Kenan Sofuoglu 1m43.998
  24. Hikari Okubo 1m45.010
  25. Ayrton Badovini 1m45.273
  26. Nacho Calero 1m45.491
WorldSBK season 2018 kicks off Friday morning (Feb 23), with the season’s unveil debuting new rider line ups and liveries in their first international practice sessions for the year.

Saturday and Sunday (Feb 24 & 25) are packed from sun up to sun down with qualifying and racing, with world superbikes racing on both days.

Three day general admission passes, with free Paddock Access are priced at $120* and available at www.ticketek.com.au

As always at World Superbikes kids 15 and under are FREE^, and so is your bike. It’s part of the world superbike experience – you and your bike, cruising the service roads to all points of the circuit, parking up, and watching the world’s best riders racing under the warmth of sunny, blue February skies with your mates.

For a step up, purchase a Bar SBK pass at $260* and gain access to three undercover facilities, or go for a VIP option in the fully catered suites above pit lane.

Nothing beats World Superbikes live at the Island. From Phillip Island’s flying fast Gardner Straight, to the high speed Stoner Corner, the climb out of Siberia to the thrill of Lukey Heights, being live at the island is the best way to experience world superbikes.

For further information on the 2018 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship at Phillip Island, presented by Yamaha Finance, go to www.worldsbk.com.au or call the Superbike Hotline 1300 728 007. All tickets are available at Ticketek.

*All ticket prices quoted purchased in advance and subject to Ticketek processing fee. Book now and save on gate prices.
^Children 15 and under are free and must be accompanied by a paying adult

