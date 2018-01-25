Ducati Panigale V4 R
Images by GeeBee
Ducati test rider Lorenzo Zanetti put in another 74-laps on the WorldSBK spec’ V4 Ducati Panigale R overnight alongside an official WSBK test session at Jerez.
The 30-year-old Italian had covered 64-laps on Tuesday, which added to the 74 overnight meant that the Ducati Panigale V4 R race machine clocked up 611km of valuable test time around the 4.428km Circuito de Jerez.
Zanetti clocked a best of 1m41.655 on Tuesday before lowering that benchmark to 1m41.226 on Wednesday.
The fastest time of the day was recorded by Kawasaki’s Tom Sykes on qualifying tyres but on race rubber it currently seem that the V4 Ducati is just over a second off being fully competitive in race trim.
For further reference, the Factory V-Twin Ducati Panigale R machine of Marco Melandri stopped the watches with a best of 1m39.754.
Team manager Serafino Foti has not ruled out racing the Panigale V4 late in the 2018 WorldSBK season.
“There is a lot of work to do but if by the middle of the season the bike is ready, then we can perhaps test with Chaz and Marco, although the goal is to have it ready by February 2019.”
WorldSBK Test – Jerez – January 24th, 2018
WorldSBK / STK1000 / WSS / BSB
- Sykes 1m38.889
- Rea 1m39.470
- Canepa 1m39.524
- Camier 1m39.608
- Melandri 1m39.754
- Laverty 1m39.876
- Torres 1m40.155
- Lowes 1m40.398
- Van der Mark 1m40.532
- Haslam 1m40.576
- Mercado 1m40.639
- Baz 1m40.707
- Davies 1m40.723
- Rinaldi 1m40.862
- Mossey 1m41.038
- Razgatlioglu 1m41.114
- Gagne 1m41.200
- Zanetti 1m41.226
- Savadori 1m41.411
- Hernandez 1m41.807
- Delbianco 1m41.982
- De Rosa 1m43.715
- Sofuoglu 1m43.822
- Jezek 1m43.876
- Okubo 1m44.471
- Badovini 1m44.833
- Calero 1m45.336
WorldSBK Test – Jerez – January 23rd, 2018
WorldSBK / STK1000 / WSS / BSB
- Jonathan Rea 1m39.862
- Alex Lowes 1m40.064
- Tom Sykes 1m40.178
- Marco Melandri 1m40.238
- Chaz Davies 1m40.704
- Michael Van Der Mark 1m40.758
- Eugene Laverty 1m40.775
- Leon Camier 1m40.888
- Niccolo Canepa 1m41.034
- Lorenzo Savadori 1m41.038
- Loris Baz 1m41.129
- Michae Rinaldi 1m41.202
- Jordi Torres 1m41.314
- Leon Haslam 1m41.438
- Lorenzo Zanetti 1m41.665
- Yonny Herndandez 1m42.035
- Jacob Gagne 1m42.060
- Leandro Mercado 1m42.143
- Toprak Razgatlioglu 1m42.168
- Luke Mossey 1m42.605
- Raffaelle De Rosa 1m43.738
- Alessandro Delbianco 1m43.924
- Kenan Sofuoglu 1m43.998
- Hikari Okubo 1m45.010
- Ayrton Badovini 1m45.273
- Nacho Calero 1m45.491
