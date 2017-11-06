Ducati Panigale V4
1103cc | 214 horsepower
So much technology
Panigale V4 replaces the iconic 1299 at the top of the Ducati supersport range, and has been developed in close collaboration with Ducati Corse, drawing directly on know-how
and technology from the racing world to provide a road bike that is the closest thing possible to its MotoGP counterpart.
The new Ducati supersports family consists of the Panigale V4 – the essence of the new sports bike – and the Panigale V4 S. The latter mounts Öhlins suspension featuring the Smart EC 2.0 system with a new adjustment interface and top-drawer components such as forged aluminium wheels and the lithium ion battery.
Completing the range is the exclusive Panigale V4 Speciale, a numbered, limited-edition bike with a dedicated livery, titanium exhaust and machined from solid components.
The Desmosedici Stradale engine is a 90° V4 with Desmodromic timing, just like the Desmosedici GP from which it also takes an 81 mm bore (the maximum allowed by MotoGP rules).
This has been combined with a longer stroke than that used in racing (giving a total displacement of 1,103cc) to boost low-to-mid rev torque and reduce maximum revs so that the power is easier to handle.
The new Ducati engine puts out a maximum of 214 hp at 13,000 rpm with 12.6 Kgm of torque at 10,000 rpm.
Desmosedici Stradale has long maintenance intervals, with valve clearance inspection only necessary every 24,000 km.
The Panigale V4 engine is the only motorcycle in the sports segment with a 90° V configuration. It’s also the only engine to use technology such as the counter-rotating crankshaft and twin pulse ignition.
The already high power of the standard Desmosedici Stradale configuration can be boosted to 226 hp by mounting the all-titanium Akrapovic racing exhaust.
To contain the inevitable weight gain with respect to the 1299 Panigale (because of the 4 cylinders), Ducati has developed an all-new frame where the Desmosedici Stradale itself has a load-bearing function. Called Front Frame, it’s more compact and lighter than a perimeter frame and uses the engine as a stressed chassis element. The Front Frame has allowed the designer to create a bike that is slender in the tank-seat merge zone.
Together with meticulous design and the use of light materials, the new frame keeps the kerb weight of the S and Special versions down to 195 kg. This weight, combined with the 214 hp, means a power/weight ratio of 1.1 hp/kg.
Six-axis Bosch inertial platform, a latest-generation electronics package with some previously unseen features defines new active safety and dynamic vehicle control standards in all riding situations.
Panigale V4 introduces controls such as controlled drift during braking, ABS Cornering on the front wheel only thanks to a set-up specially designed for track riding and Quickshift Up & Down with a strategy that takes lean angles into account.
All these controls – developed on the track together with official Ducati riders and test riders – are incorporated in the three new Riding Modes (Race, Sport and Street) and can be adjusted via the advanced TFT panel that makes the Panigale V4.
The Ducati Panigale V4 Range
Ducati Panigale V4 – Ducati Red with grey frame and black wheels
Available in Australia March 2018
- New Desmosedici Stradale engine, 1,103 cm3
- New “Front Frame” Cast Magnesium alloy front sub frame
- 43 mm Showa Big Piston Forks (BPF), fully adjustable
- Sachs monoshock, fully adjustable
- Sachs steering damper
- Latest-generation electronic package with 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (6D IMU): ABS Cornering Bosch EVO; Ducati Traction Control EVO (DTC EVO); Ducati Slide Control (DSC); Ducati Wheelie Control EVO (DWC EVO); Ducati Power Launch (DPL); Ducati Quick Shift up/down EVO (DQS EVO); Engine Brake Control EVO (EBC EVO)
- Buttons for quick level shifting
- Riding Modes (Race, Sport, Street)
- 16 litre aluminium tank
- 5″ full-TFT dashboard
- Full-LED headlight with DRL
- Two-seater configuration kit
- Braking system with new Brembo Stylema® monobloc calipers
- New Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tyres, 200/60 at the rear
- Pre-setting for Ducati Data Analyser + GPS (DDA + GPS) and Ducati Multimedia System (DMS)
Ducati Panigale V4 S – Ducati Red with grey frame and black wheels
Available in Australia March 2018
Same standard features as the Panigale V4 with the exception of
- Suspension and steering damper with Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 system
- Öhlins NIX-30 forks
- Öhlins TTX 36 shock absorber
- Öhlins steering damper
- Aluminium forged wheels
- Lithium-ion battery
Panigale V4 Speciale – “Speciale” colour scheme with grey frame and black wheels
Available in Australia May 2018
Same standard features as the Panigale V4 S with the exception of;
- Carbon fibre front/rear mudguards
- Machined-from-solid top yoke with identification number
- Alcantara® seat
- Dedicated handle grips
- Adjustable foot pegs
- Carbon fiber heel guard
- Carbon fiber cover swinging arm
- Racing articulated levers
- Brake level protection
Supplied kit with V4 Speciale
- Full racing titanium Ducati Performance by Akrapovič exhaust system
- Racing screen
- Plate holder removal kit
- Machined-from solid mirror replacement plugs
- Ducati Data Analyser+ GPS (DDA + GPS)
- Bike cover
- Racing fuel tank cap