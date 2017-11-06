Ducati Panigale V4

1103cc | 214 horsepower

So much technology

Panigale V4 replaces the iconic 1299 at the top of the Ducati supersport range, and has been developed in close collaboration with Ducati Corse, drawing directly on know-how

and technology from the racing world to provide a road bike that is the closest thing possible to its MotoGP counterpart.

The new Ducati supersports family consists of the Panigale V4 – the essence of the new sports bike – and the Panigale V4 S. The latter mounts Öhlins suspension featuring the Smart EC 2.0 system with a new adjustment interface and top-drawer components such as forged aluminium wheels and the lithium ion battery.

Completing the range is the exclusive Panigale V4 Speciale, a numbered, limited-edition bike with a dedicated livery, titanium exhaust and machined from solid components.

The Desmosedici Stradale engine is a 90° V4 with Desmodromic timing, just like the Desmosedici GP from which it also takes an 81 mm bore (the maximum allowed by MotoGP rules).

This has been combined with a longer stroke than that used in racing (giving a total displacement of 1,103cc) to boost low-to-mid rev torque and reduce maximum revs so that the power is easier to handle.

The new Ducati engine puts out a maximum of 214 hp at 13,000 rpm with 12.6 Kgm of torque at 10,000 rpm.

Desmosedici Stradale has long maintenance intervals, with valve clearance inspection only necessary every 24,000 km.

The Panigale V4 engine is the only motorcycle in the sports segment with a 90° V configuration. It’s also the only engine to use technology such as the counter-rotating crankshaft and twin pulse ignition.

The already high power of the standard Desmosedici Stradale configuration can be boosted to 226 hp by mounting the all-titanium Akrapovic racing exhaust.

To contain the inevitable weight gain with respect to the 1299 Panigale (because of the 4 cylinders), Ducati has developed an all-new frame where the Desmosedici Stradale itself has a load-bearing function. Called Front Frame, it’s more compact and lighter than a perimeter frame and uses the engine as a stressed chassis element. The Front Frame has allowed the designer to create a bike that is slender in the tank-seat merge zone.

Together with meticulous design and the use of light materials, the new frame keeps the kerb weight of the S and Special versions down to 195 kg. This weight, combined with the 214 hp, means a power/weight ratio of 1.1 hp/kg.

Six-axis Bosch inertial platform, a latest-generation electronics package with some previously unseen features defines new active safety and dynamic vehicle control standards in all riding situations.

Panigale V4 introduces controls such as controlled drift during braking, ABS Cornering on the front wheel only thanks to a set-up specially designed for track riding and Quickshift Up & Down with a strategy that takes lean angles into account.

All these controls – developed on the track together with official Ducati riders and test riders – are incorporated in the three new Riding Modes (Race, Sport and Street) and can be adjusted via the advanced TFT panel that makes the Panigale V4.

The Ducati Panigale V4 Range

Ducati Panigale V4 – Ducati Red with grey frame and black wheels

Available in Australia March 2018

New Desmosedici Stradale engine, 1,103 cm3

New “Front Frame” Cast Magnesium alloy front sub frame

43 mm Showa Big Piston Forks (BPF), fully adjustable

Sachs monoshock, fully adjustable

Sachs steering damper

Latest-generation electronic package with 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (6D IMU): ABS Cornering Bosch EVO; Ducati Traction Control EVO (DTC EVO); Ducati Slide Control (DSC); Ducati Wheelie Control EVO (DWC EVO); Ducati Power Launch (DPL); Ducati Quick Shift up/down EVO (DQS EVO); Engine Brake Control EVO (EBC EVO)

Buttons for quick level shifting

Riding Modes (Race, Sport, Street)

16 litre aluminium tank

5″ full-TFT dashboard

Full-LED headlight with DRL

Two-seater configuration kit

Braking system with new Brembo Stylema® monobloc calipers

New Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tyres, 200/60 at the rear

Pre-setting for Ducati Data Analyser + GPS (DDA + GPS) and Ducati Multimedia System (DMS)

Ducati Panigale V4 S – Ducati Red with grey frame and black wheels

Available in Australia March 2018

Same standard features as the Panigale V4 with the exception of

Suspension and steering damper with Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 system

Öhlins NIX-30 forks

Öhlins TTX 36 shock absorber

Öhlins steering damper

Aluminium forged wheels

Lithium-ion battery

Panigale V4 Speciale – “Speciale” colour scheme with grey frame and black wheels

Available in Australia May 2018

Same standard features as the Panigale V4 S with the exception of;

Carbon fibre front/rear mudguards

Machined-from-solid top yoke with identification number

Alcantara® seat

Dedicated handle grips

Adjustable foot pegs

Carbon fiber heel guard

Carbon fiber cover swinging arm

Racing articulated levers

Brake level protection

Supplied kit with V4 Speciale