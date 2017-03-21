Ducati sees continued international growth for seventh year running

Australian sales down 8.2 per cent

The year 2016 was another positive year for Ducati, with the motorcycle manufacturer delivered 55,451 motorcycles to customers all over the world, recording an increase in sales for the seventh consecutive year (up 1.2 per cent or 642 more motorcycles than in 2015).

In Australia, however, sales contracted by 8.2 per cent, which saw Ducati fall outside the top ten manufacturers in Australia. That was despite the 959 Panigale dominating the pure sportsbike market in Australia, and the 1299 Panigale also recording good sales growth.

Diavel sales were also strong in Australia but but Scrambler 800 sales declined markedly, however that was offset somewhat by the introduction of the Sixty2. Lower capacity Monster sales dropped due to Ducati no longer offering the Monster 659.

Warren Lee, CEO – Ducati Australia

“Overall our small sales contraction in 2016 was principally the result of no longer being able to offer the LAM’s approved and highly successful Monster 659.” said Warren Lee, CEO – Ducati Australia. “Sales of other models were either the same as 2015 with Scrambler and Hypermotard, or grew with Diavel / XDiavel +38%, Superbike +7%, Multistrada +5%. Looking ahead our 2017 model line-up will be a best-ever product range extending to over 50 models / variants, very importantly too it sees the introduction of new mid-range models at extremely attractive price positions to further expand the reach, appeal and growth of our brand.”

The result translates into a turnover of €731 million, with an increase of 4.1 per cent compared to 2015 (€702 million). At the end of fiscal year 2016, Ducati also contributed an operating result of €51 million (2015: €54 million) and an operating margin of 7 per cent to the Audi Group.

Held at AUDI AG headquarters in Ingolstadt, the annual press conference illustrated the financial data for fiscal year 2016 of the Audi Group, of which Ducati represents the motorcycle segment.

Claudio Domenicali – Chief Executive Officer of Ducati Motor Holding

“The continuous evolution of our range, both in terms of quality and technology, the constant development of our dealer network and the effectiveness of a strategy based on investments aimed at the products, the quality and the customers, have enabled the company to continue on its growth curve. This allows us to look to the future with optimism, knowing that we are heading in the right direction.”

European markets have made a significant contribution to achieving this result, many of them reporting double-digit growth. In Italy sales have risen by 20 per cent, while in Spain sales rose by 38 per cent. The number of motorcycles delivered in Germany increased by 8 per cent compared with the previous year.

André Stoffels – Chief Financial Officer at Ducati Motor Holding

“Ducati continues its profitable growth trend. During 2016 we further consolidated the positive results of the previous years. The company is continuing to invest in new technologies and in new products. For these reasons, we shall be able to continue to register constant growth both in terms of turnover and profits.”

The United States confirms its position as Ducati’s number one market, reaching a quota of 8,787 motorcycles delivered to customers. Among the non-European markets, the significant performance of the brand in China, where Ducati doubled the previous year’s result (+120 per cent), is notable. Motorcycles sold in Brazil also increased by 36 per cent and by 215 per cent in Argentina.

2017 has seen the launch of seven new models: the 1299 Superleggera, the Ducati SuperSport, the Multistrada 950, the Monster 797, Monster 1200 and two new versions of the Ducati Scrambler – Scrambler Café Racer and Scrambler Desert Sled.

Today, Ducati boasts a total of 1,558 employees, compared to 1,197 in 2012, registering an increase of 30 per cent in new hirings over the past four years. The sales network of the Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer now has more than 780 dealers in over 90 countries.