Ducati ends 2016 on a high with motorcycle sales topping 55,000

Sales up 1.2 per cent worldwide but Ducati were down 8.2 per cent in Australia

Ducati Motor Holding enjoyed further growth in 2016, delivering 55,451 motorcycles to customers all over the world: that’s an increase of 1.2% compared to 2015 (54,809 bikes).

In Australia, however, sales contracted by 8.2 per cent, which saw Ducati fall outside the top ten manufacturers in Australia. Despite the 959 Panigale dominating the pure sportsbike market in Australia and the 1299 Panigale also recording good sales growth. Diavel sales were also strong but Scramble sales declined markedly.

Ducati Global Sales Statement follows

“Ending the year of our 90th anniversary with yet another record is a source of immense pride and satisfaction”, commented Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati Motor Holding. “2016 was the seventh consecutive growth year for Ducati, clearly confirming the soundness of the Bologna-based group’s strategy and skills.”

Globally, sales of bikes in the Multistrada family were up by 16% compared to 2015.

The renewed Hypermotard family enjoyed double-digit growth (+15%), while the new Ducati XDiavel received an equally warm welcome on the market, with sales topping 5,200.

Moreover, during its second year on international markets, the Ducati Scrambler brand extended its worldwide success: over 15,500 bikes were delivered, a result achieved thanks also to the introduction of the new Scrambler Sixty2.

“In addition to a new sales record, 2016 saw consolidation of the considerable increase in volumes achieved in 2015, thanks also to the introduction of the Scrambler brand. This growth demonstrates the strength of both range and brand and, above all, the solid performance of the global sales network”, comments Andrea Buzzoni, Global Sales and Marketing Director of Ducati Motor Holding. “Results on the Italian market have been significant. Thanks to 20% growth in 2016 – and an excellent 84% over the two-year period 2015/2016 – Italy is again the second most important market, after the USA and ahead of Germany.”

The USA retained its position as Ducati’s biggest market, with customers receiving a total of 8,787 new bikes. On European markets, Ducati repeated the excellent progress of the previous year, with Italy (+20%) , Spain (+38%) and Germany (+8%) doing especially well.

Beyond Europe, outstanding brand performance was also achieved in China, where Ducati more than doubled its year-on-year sales (+120%). In Brazil, bike deliveries increased by 36%, and in Argentina by a staggering 219%.

And, as 2016 comes to such a satisfying end, the seven new models presented for 2017 allow Ducati to look to the future with even greater confidence and optimism.

With the motto “More than Red – Evolution never stops”, the 2017 range is packed with all-new developments. “Red” for passion, performance and racing. “More” for an ever-expanding product range that includes more accessible, differentiated motorcycles and an unprecedented range of services.

For 2017 the Monster family is being refreshed and extended with the arrival of the 1200 and the all-new 797. What’s more, already-presented bikes include the new Multistrada 950, Ducati SuperSport and the exclusive 1299 Superleggera.

Ducati Scrambler has launched two new bikes to extend the range of the new Ducati brand: the Café Racer and the Desert Sled.

At this time, Ducati has 1,594 employees, a network of 783 sales and assistance centers and is present in 90 countries.