Ducati’s Scrambler line adds 1100cc ‘big-bore’ variants

New colour for Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled

Ducati’s Scrambler is now boasting to be bigger and better than ever before, with the 2018 model line including three 1100 options, a standard, a Sport and a Special, ensuring that Scrambler aficionados now have a natural next step following the 800 models.

Just like in the ’60s when the Scrambler was available with three different engines (250, 350 and 450cc), today’s bikes offer three different displacements (400, 800 and 1100cc), resulting in a complete range and accessories available for flair, fun, iconic style, simplicity and self-expression.

Key features include a new 1079cc engine, which Ducati promises generous torque right from the bottom of the rev range.

On this Scrambler model the electronics package has evolved to maximise active safety thanks to the Bosch inertial platform and in addition to the Scrambler 1100.

There’s the Scrambler 1100 Special, which draws its inspiration from the custom world, and the Scrambler 1100 Sport equipped with Öhlins suspension for the sportiest Scrambler riders.

Ducati Scrambler 1100 Special overview

Taking its cue from customisation, the Scrambler 1100 Special has a decidedly “modern classic” feel with blackspoked wheels, chrome exhausts and aluminium front/rear mudguards. The “Custom Grey” colour is unique to this version, as is the brushed-effect swingarm and the adjustable front fork with gold-coloured anodized sleeves.

Other distinctive Scrambler 1100 Special elements include low-slung tapered handlebars and a brown seat with dedicated lining.

Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport overview

As the name implies, the Scrambler 1100 Sport takes a sportier angle. Inspired by the numerous “racer” bikes put together by Scrambler owners, this model is easily recognised by its forks and adjustable Öhlins shock.

The Scrambler 1100 Sport comes in “Viper Black” with yellow tank sides and dual yellow striping down the middle of the tank and mudguards. It also features aluminium wheels with machine-finished spokes, tapered handlebars and a seat with a dedicated lining.

Ducati Scrambler 1100 standard features

“’62 Yellow”, with black frame and black seat

“Shining Black”, with black frame and black seat

Steel teardrop fuel tank with interchangeable aluminium side panels

Low seat (810 mm) for perfect at-standstill manoeuvrability

Wide handlebars for a more relaxed riding position

Round headlight with glass lens and DRL

Diffused LED tail light

Dual-element LCD instrument panel

1079cc air-cooled L-twin engine

Machine-finished aluminium belt covers

Twin spar steel Trellis frame and aluminium subframe

Double sided swingarm

10-spoke wheels in light alloy, 18″ at the front and 17″ at the rear

Enduro-derived Pirelli tyres optimised for the Ducati Scrambler

Bosch Cornering ABS

Traction Control

3 Riding Modes (Active, Journey and City)

Under-seat USB socket to recharge mobile devices

Ducati Scrambler Special additional features

“Custom Grey” with black frame and black spoked wheels.

Low, tapered handlebars

Double-sided swingarm with brushed surface finishing

Adjustable fork and shock

Spoked wheels, 18″ at the front and 17″ at the rear

Aluminium front/rear mudguard

Dedicated seat lining

Chrome exhaust pipes

Ducati Scrambler Sport additional features

“Viper Black” with yellow tank sides and dual yellow striping down the middle of the tank and mudguards, with black frame and wheels

Low, tapered aluminium handlebars

10-spoke wheels in light alloy, 18″ at the front and 17″ at the rear

Dedicated seat lining

Adjustable Öhlins forks

Adjustable Öhlins shock

Ducati Scrambler 1100 Design

The Scrambler 1100 is carefully thought out, taking inspiration from the iconic ’70s model while remaining faithful to the “Land of Joy” spirit the Ducati define this model line by. Larger than the other Ducati Scrambler models, the bike’s balanced proportions make it compact yet beefy and ensure rider comfort as well as handling.

The upgraded fork and rear shock absorber are, like the 320mm dual front brake discs, a leap forwards in terms of both performance and styling. A high-performance swingarm merges with the lines of the footrest plates, enhancing the styling of the Scrambler 1100.

Attention to detail and the quest for simplicity have minimised the number of pieces used, leading to fewer covers and plastic components. A focus on styling has allowed up-sizing without compromise – a more rugged, beefier teardrop tank and interchangeable aluminium side panels, that are classic yet have a new line, make this Scrambler model immediately recognisable.

The seat – different on each version – is more generously shaped than its Scrambler 800 counterpart and has been designed to provide the utmost comfort for rider and passenger alike. A stitched cover and an embroidered Ducati logo at the rear make this seat particularly eye-catching.

The two silencers merge with the rear of the bike and the high plate holder while the dual tail pipes give the Scrambler 1100 a more muscular look. The rear subframe is separate from the chassis to make personalisation easier. Made of aluminium, the subframe also features a machine-finished aluminium trim.

The front mudguard is held in place by two die cast aluminium supports while the rear incorporates LED indicators. Another distinctive Scrambler 1100 feature is the round headlight. This retains the glass parabola shared by all Ducati Scrambler models and is now enhanced by a new aluminium rim.

Its interior mounts an aluminium X-grille with a clearly visible Ducati logo. The grille divides up the DRL (Daytime Running Light) system on the Scrambler 1100.

Careful design has produced a two-element instrument panel: a classic round section, as seen on all the Scrambler bikes, and an additional oval element to display a broader info range. A painted aluminium logo adds a stylish finishing touch. Machine- finished aluminium bar plugs match the headlight assembly, as does the logo on the spark plug caps. The rear brake lever – made, like the clutch lever, of aluminium – has specifically been designed for easy replacement or personalisation.

Aluminium is also used for the airbox covers with machine-finished wheel spokes.

Ducati Scrambler 1100 Lights

The LED ring around the headlight rim that acts as a side light is now a DRL (Daytime Running Light), making the Scrambler 1100 clearly visible in daylight too. Also in keeping with the Scrambler heritage is the grey metal “X” mounted inside the headlight (a feature inspired by the tape once applied on offroad bikes back in the ’70s to protect the headlight assembly). This also gives the bike a unique look with the lights off.

The dipped headlight beam relies on a “Blue Vision” bulb, which emits a white light like the DRL. At the rear, instead, a fully LED tail light assembly emits a soft light, making use of a technology unique within the motorcycling world. This ‘softening’ effect is produced by combining a dulled diffuser cover and a 12-LED electrical card (18-LED for the brake light).

LED indicators, positioned to the sides of the headlight assembly and the rear mudguard, complement the Ducati Scrambler 1100 style to perfection. LED lighting is also used to illuminate the number plate. To activate the hazard lights on the Ducati Scrambler 1100 all the rider needs to do is press the dedicated button on the right switchgear.

Ducati Scrambler 1100 Instrumentation

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 instrument panel has two main elements. As on the other bikes in the range, the main one has a round design. Positioned above and to the right of the headlight, this unit is fully digital. The scale on the rpm indicator resembles the speedometer on the bikes of the ’70s (i.e. positioned low down in the instrument assembly).

As engine revs increase the digits light up clockwise (right to left). The round section also shows the fuel level, selected riding mode and the selected Traction Control level. Further info includes Trip 1, Trip 2, miles remaining and air temperature, plus grip heater operation (available on the Scrambler 1100 as an accessory).

The second, oval element, instead, has a speedo, a kickstand warning light and information from the Ducati Multimedia System, available as an accessory when the Bluetooth module is fitted.

Ducati Scrambler 1100 Controls

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 features new multi-function switchgear that let riders select Riding Modes and modify them. A Ride By Wire throttle is accompanied by hydraulically operated brake pumps and clutch, making the controls modern yet faithful to the classic Scrambler style. Brake and clutch levers are adjustable.

The black painted die cast aluminium footrest plates (grey on the Scrambler 1100 Special) support the gear shift and rear brake levers, both made of forged aluminium.

Brembo braking with Bosch 9.1 MP Cornering ABS

Thanks to installation of the inertial platform, the Ducati Scrambler 1100 is equipped with a Brembo braking system with Bosch 9.1 MP Cornering ABS to ensure safety whatever the situation. To maximise stopping performance, the front wheel has dual 330mm discs with two four-piston Brembo M4.32B monobloc calipers with radial attachment. At the rear, a 245 mm disc is gripped by a caliper with a 34 mm piston. The single-setting ABS cannot be deactivated.

Ducati Traction Control

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 is the first bike in the family to feature Ducati Traction Control (DTC). This active safety system – specially designed for the Scrambler – can be adjusted to four different levels. Level 1 is the least intrusive while level 4 maximises intervention and, therefore, safety. On the Scrambler 1100, Traction Control can be deactivated.

Three Riding Modes

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 has three Riding Modes: Active, Journey and City. Active Riding Mode provides full engine power (86hp), a direct throttle connection and a Traction Control level that’s compatible with sport riding.

Journey Riding Mode is perfect for everyday use – full L-twin power (86hp), a more fluid throttle connection than with Active mode and a Traction Control level developed for carefree riding.

The third Riding Mode, City, lowers engine power to 75hp (and 88Nm of maximum torque), the same as on the Scrambler 800.

Throttle control is extremely fluid and Traction Control ensures maximum safety.

New L-twin 1100 Engine

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 is powered by a Euro 4 compliant oil/air-cooled 1079cc L-twin two-valve engine. A development of the Monster 1100 engine, this power unit has a 98mm bore and a 71.5mm stroke.

The engine has been redesigned to prioritise fluid acceleration across the rev range and great handling. The Desmodue engine on the Ducati Scrambler 1100 has light machine-finished aluminium covers, including those on the clutch and alternator.

Other aluminium items include the two belt covers, machine finished. The twin cylinder Desmodue engine on the Ducati Scrambler 1100 has been equipped with a single 55mm full Ride by Wire throttle body with two sub-butterfly injectors.

Each cylinder is fitted with twin spark plugs and a secondary air system. Excellent pulling power is also put within reach by the 16° valve overlap angle. Thanks to these solutions the Ducati Scrambler L-twin puts out a maximum power of 86hp at 7500rpm and a maximum torque of 88.4Nm at 4750rpm, with smooth delivery across the rev range.

The gearbox is a 6-speed unit while the clutch is the wet multiplate type with hydraulic control. The clutch also has a servo-assisted slipper function that limits rear wheel destabilisation during down-shifting.

The exhaust pipes on the Ducati Scrambler 1100 have a larger diameter than those on the Scrambler 800. The exhaust has a low-slung catalytic converter and dual steel silencers with aluminium sleeves, die cast aluminium end caps and four aluminium covers (two per silencer).

Designed to be simple and accessible – just like the Scrambler itself – this twin-cylinder engine also features competitive 12,000 km maintenance intervals (every 7500 miles).

Scrambler 1100 Frame

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 features an all-new twin upper spar steel Trellis frame, completed by a rear aluminium subframe. Steering is agile thanks to a steering head angle of 24.5° and a 110mm trail. Compared to the Scrambler 800, the aluminium fork yokes boast wider interfork clearance. Thanks to the wide handlebars, weaving your way through the urban obstacle course on the Scrambler is easy, while the 1514mm wheelbase maximises stability at high speeds.

Up-sizing of the bike has given the Scrambler 1100 a new riding position: compared to the 800 version, the seat-footpeg gap is wider and the handlebars are further forwards and lower. The steel fuel tank can hold 15 litres.

Suspension

The Sport version of the Ducati Scrambler 1100 mounts Öhlins suspension (Kayaba on the Scrambler 1100 and Scrambler 1100 Special), with upside-down 45mm forks and a rear shock with adjustable spring preload and rebound damping. Both provide 150mm of wheel travel.

Wheels and tyres

The Scrambler 1100 comes with all-new aluminium machine-finished 10-spoke wheels as standard. The design is a throwback to the days of thin, criss-crossed spokes inserted in the hub.

The 3.5″ x 18″ front wheel and the rear 5.5″ x 17″” one have been designed to be light. They mount an enduro-type Pirelli MT60 RS 120/80 ZR18 tyre at the front and the 180/55 ZR17 at the rear. Pirelli has designed the front tyre specially for the Ducati Scrambler 1100.

2018 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled

Directly from the desert and mountains of California comes the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled, drawing inspiration from the off-road bikes that, back in the ’60s and ’70s, made US motorcycling history. The Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled features a modified frame and suspension, the spoked wheels (19″ at the front) and ground-breaking lines and is the bike for those who want to be able to get off the asphalt and take a less-beaten track.

The off-road capability of the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled is also evident in the type-approved headlight mesh guard, the high mudguards (specially designed for this version) and, of course, the engine skid plate.

For 2018 the Desert Sled will be available in a new colour option, as pictured.

You can find the full details on the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled, first unveiled in 2017, here (link).